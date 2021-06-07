I am always surprised when teams seem to not know some current events, common culture, or basic geography. Why do you think that is?



This actually. After watching Legs 1 and 2 of TAR33, I was cringing that a few racers did not know who Boris Johnson was, nor the fact that the UK had left the EU several weeks before the race started.(Having said that, I was amused to have the taxi driver mentioning that Boris was blond... and fat!)_________The thing that annoys me are boring/generic tasks and racers that rub me the wrong way. Now, I am a person who usually roots for the bickering M/F couple teams, so I don't mind them sniping at each other. However, some kinds of bickering rub me off the wrong way, like TAR11's Kevin and Drew's bickering. I am also against certain kinds of M/M teams (like Jet and Cord and the Globetrotters), who rub me the wrong way.