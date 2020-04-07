« previous next »
BB 22 Media and News
April 07, 2020, 02:09:41 PM
CBS scripted originals have historically repeated well and, per sources, the network will lean on those to ride out the summer. The network will be without new seasons of Big Brother and Love Island, neither of which had been shot before the world stopped.

Doesn't look like BB22 will shoot this summer due to Covid19

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/a-puzzle-all-pieces-broadcast-networks-scramble-program-an-uncertain-future-1288828?
Re: BB 22 Media and News
April 07, 2020, 07:01:06 PM
I don't think we have seen anything official to confirm or deny that. Another website suggests it still could be on for the summer.

Big Brother Casting Director Hints That Season 22 Is Still On Despite COVID-19 Shutdowns

https://www.inquisitr.com/5985314/big-brother-22-cast/
Re: BB 22 Media and News
April 07, 2020, 07:41:08 PM
Personally: There is no way I would go into a house under lockdown with a group of strangers right now... Can you imagine the legal screams if ONE person fell ill? No contract could save the damage that would do to CBS.

I did hear that they were looking at ways around this...sequester players for 2 to 3 weeks before? Multiple testing (yeah that's great when others can't get tested yet). Speaking medically it would be so difficult...

Keep them separately remotely at first?

Truly, doing this would be a VERY poor decision in my opinion.
Re: BB 22 Media and News
April 25, 2020, 08:31:31 PM
I think we could also possibly see a late summer/fall BB season this year if the virus has settled down. Survivor likely wont be ready, and a lot of scripted shows will be behind on filming also, so BB could be an easier solution for CBS.
Re: BB 22 Media and News
May 19, 2020, 04:05:06 PM
https://deadline.com/2020/05/cbs-confident-big-brother-love-island-summer-2020-1202938492/

With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but were still optimistic about getting those on, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline. Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.
Re: BB 22 Media and News
May 20, 2020, 05:31:37 AM
Re: BB 22 Media and News
May 23, 2020, 10:40:20 AM
Theres also this:
Semi-finalists have been notified.


https://twitter.com/kassting/status/1263889765889273858?s=21
Re: BB 22 Media and News
June 07, 2020, 01:58:17 PM
According to TVLine, CBS is planning a full all-stars season for BB22.

https://tvline.com/2020/06/07/big-brother-season-22-all-stars-houseguests-returning-summer-2020/
Re: BB 22 Media and News
June 07, 2020, 07:20:30 PM
Quote from: Lmh1988 on June 07, 2020, 01:58:17 PM
According to TVLine, CBS is planning a full all-stars season for BB22.

https://tvline.com/2020/06/07/big-brother-season-22-all-stars-houseguests-returning-summer-2020/

That means could be a full BB season despite casting being suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic?
Re: BB 22 Media and News
June 08, 2020, 11:30:00 AM
Re: BB 22 Media and News
June 08, 2020, 12:34:16 PM
Note that LA had a big increase... California in general had a significant increase in cases. Not clear if that is demonstration related or not.

https://www.newsbreak.com/california/napa/news/0ONiNIqf/coronavirus-outbreak-spreads-across-california-daily-summary

JMO...but putting crew and players in a small confined space is asking for trouble.
Re: BB 22 Media and News
June 28, 2020, 09:34:11 PM
There has been a lot of speculation that BB22 could be an All-Stars season. Now Dan Gheesling (S10, 14), who streams on Twitch, has posted on Twitter that he's taking the week off with a "special announcement" to come on Sunday. Is this too good to be true?

Link to the tweet
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 01, 2020, 08:25:29 PM
The current rumors out there is that the cast/crew are already in sequester/quarentine, there is going to be some BB related show (preview, cast announcement?, etc) on Sunday July 12th at 8 PM (currently TBA on the CBS schedule) and the premiere would be on Wednesday, July 22nd. Again these are all rumors and nothing has been confirmed.
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 02, 2020, 10:44:41 AM
They are insane if they decide to lock people up in a house at close quarters during a pandemic when we all know there are false negative testing values.  :groan:
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 17, 2020, 11:49:22 PM
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 22, 2020, 07:50:48 AM
Looks like the news says 22 FORMER players including alternates are now in Sequester.....
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 22, 2020, 07:59:47 AM
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 23, 2020, 09:15:10 AM
BB 22 All Stars premieres Wednesday August 5th 9 PM with a 2 hour episode and live move in.

https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/news/1009910/big-brother-all-stars-edition-premieres-wednesday-aug-5/?ftag=EOS-05-10aci3f
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 23, 2020, 11:58:25 AM
ALL-STARS CAST REVEAL

MONDAY, JULY 27TH

LIVE FEED INTERVIEWS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29-12PM ET
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 23, 2020, 12:19:51 PM
2020
BIG BROTHER ALL-STARS EDITION DEBUTS WITH A TWO-HOUR LIVE MOVE-IN PREMIERE EVENT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 9:00-11:00 PM ON CBS

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/releases/view?id=55647

Season 22 Returns with Three Weekly Episodes

The summer reality hit BIG BROTHER will debut its 22nd season with an All-Star cast who have one thing in common  they all have something to prove. The two-hour live move-in premiere event will air Wednesday, August 5 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This summer marks BIG BROTHERs 20th anniversary since debuting on CBS Television Network on July 5, 2000. Season 22 is the second time in the series history to feature an All-Star cast, the first being in 2006.

BIG BROTHER will once again have three weekly episodes. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. The All-Star houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game, will be announced closer to premiere.

The BIG BROTHER production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Theyll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 23, 2020, 01:11:59 PM
BB 22 All Stars premieres Wednesday August 5th 9 PM with a 2 hour episode and live move in.

https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/news/1009910/big-brother-all-stars-edition-premieres-wednesday-aug-5/?ftag=EOS-05-10aci3f


Big Brother All-Stars Edition Premieres Wednesday, Aug. 5
Big Brother returns on Aug. 5 at 9/8c with an all-star cast who have one thing in common: something to prove.
Posted on Jul 23, 2020 | 07:00am
 
The wait is over, BB fans!

The summer reality staple Big Brother will return for its 22nd season with a two-hour live move-in premiere event on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

This season features an all-star returning cast of players who have one thing in common: all of them have something to prove!

STREAM: Every Episode Of Big Brother On CBS All Access

This summer marks Big Brother's 20th anniversary since debuting on CBS on July 5, 2000. Season 22 is the second time in the series' history to feature an all-star cast, the first being in 2006.

Once again, fans can look forward to checking in on the Houseguests three times a week. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access, with Thursdays being the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

The all-star Houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities, and some of the best to never win the game, will be announced closer to premiere.

Big Brother production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority.

Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the house. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They'll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

As always, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.

Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

Don't miss the season premiere of Big Brother on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

Then, watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.


Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 30, 2020, 04:26:38 PM
https://twitter.com/CBSBigBrother/status/1288945082884792320

Cast reveal will happen at the live move in on Wednesday
Re: BB 22 Media and News
July 30, 2020, 05:28:21 PM
What come on tonight
Re: BB 22 Media and News
Yesterday at 10:49:04 PM
What come on tonight

9 pm ET / 8 pm CT this Wednesday.
