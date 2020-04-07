BB 22 All Stars premieres Wednesday August 5th 9 PM with a 2 hour episode and live move in.



https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/news/1009910/big-brother-all-stars-edition-premieres-wednesday-aug-5/?ftag=EOS-05-10aci3f



Big Brother All-Stars Edition Premieres Wednesday, Aug. 5Big Brother returns on Aug. 5 at 9/8c with an all-star cast who have one thing in common: something to prove.Posted on Jul 23, 2020 | 07:00amThe wait is over, BB fans!The summer reality staple Big Brother will return for its 22nd season with a two-hour live move-in premiere event on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.This season features an all-star returning cast of players who have one thing in common: all of them have something to prove!STREAM: Every Episode Of Big Brother On CBS All AccessThis summer marks Big Brother's 20th anniversary since debuting on CBS on July 5, 2000. Season 22 is the second time in the series' history to feature an all-star cast, the first being in 2006.Once again, fans can look forward to checking in on the Houseguests three times a week. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access, with Thursdays being the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.The all-star Houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities, and some of the best to never win the game, will be announced closer to premiere.Big Brother production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority.Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the house. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They'll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.As always, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.Don't miss the season premiere of Big Brother on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.Then, watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.