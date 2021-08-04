« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 42538 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2188
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #375 on: August 04, 2021, 09:25:28 PM »
Global COVID-19 cases now exceeded to 200 million since the pandemic first reported in December 2019. As the Delta variant become dominated in majority of Asia and Australia.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/covid-cases-surpass-200-million-around-globe-delta-variant-spreads-n1275980
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #376 on: August 08, 2021, 12:38:39 PM »
Moderation note:

I have removed several posts that were in fact irrelevant to the actual topic in this thread.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11516
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #377 on: August 08, 2021, 02:28:26 PM »
Update from Argentina:

President Fernández announced a plan for a gradual lifting of all restrictions implemented since the beginning of the pandemic as the number of cases have been in constant declining for the last ten weeks and the vaccination plan is advancing in all the country. However, these decisions are conditioned to the containing of the circulation in the community of the Delta variant, something that so far has been done.
« Last Edit: August 09, 2021, 09:55:34 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #378 on: August 09, 2021, 08:06:59 PM »
The US Defense Department is signing off on inclusion of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all military personnel worldwide to be completed by mid-September. The vaccine for COVID-19 will be added to a permanent list of vaccinations currently required for all military personnel.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #379 on: August 14, 2021, 06:06:53 AM »
The US FDA and CDC have authorized a booster vaccination for people with compromised immune systems. Dr. Anthony Fauci and others suggest that by winter (January 2022) that may be more generally recommended by theyll want to get approval for a vaccination for children 12 and under by that time as well.

Reports suggest that new cases and hospitalizations are taking hold in the Southern US as hospital and .iCU capacity are reaching their limits from Texas to Florida and even though the number of vaccinations has risen to 1million/day by Friday including among those between ages 12 and 30.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #380 on: August 16, 2021, 10:43:51 PM »
Reports tonight that the U.s is expected to announce that booster vaccinations should be given eight months after the initial one dose or two dose vaccinations were completed. The expectation is that the booster dosage will be available starting in mid-September.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52443
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #381 on: August 16, 2021, 11:06:30 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on August 16, 2021, 10:43:51 PM
Reports tonight that the U.s is expected to announce that booster vaccinations should be given eight months after the initial one dose or two dose vaccinations were completed. The expectation is that the booster dosage will be available starting in mid-September.

Is there a source for this please? I'd like to look into this a bit more. Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #382 on: August 17, 2021, 12:25:02 AM »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52443
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #383 on: August 17, 2021, 07:14:31 PM »
Thanks so much that's great!     
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #384 on: August 17, 2021, 08:51:36 PM »
The US Transportation Security Administration has extended its requirements to wear masks on all forms of public transportation, including airplanes, trains, busses, taxis, and marine vessel to at least January 18, 2022

https://apple.news/A7pRucZFPRSiDhPSgzn4zIA
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #385 on: August 23, 2021, 12:22:38 PM »
TheUS Food and Drug Administration has given final approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.  It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to obtain that approval, meaning the FDA considers thr Pfizer. Accident to be safe and effective for medical use.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2188
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #386 on: September 05, 2021, 08:30:35 PM »
US has a recorded 40 million COVID-19 cases and is the still worst affected COVID country. The first country in the world reaching its 40 million mark.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-hits-40-million-covid-cases-delta-variant-spreads-n1278538
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #387 on: September 09, 2021, 03:31:07 PM »
This via Political Wire this afternoon.

President Biden is announcing sweeping new vaccine mandates Thursday that will impact tens of millions of Americans, pushing all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workforces to be inoculated or face weekly testing, the Washington Post reports.

Associated Press: The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government  with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

CNN reports companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they dont comply.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #388 on: September 19, 2021, 04:06:21 PM »
From the Washington Post, Friday, September 17, 2021

By Carolyn Y. Johnson, Laurie McGinley and Joel Achenbach September 17 at 6:00 PM CT Expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Friday to recommend that the agency authorize a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine six months after vaccination for people 65 years and older and for anyone at risk for severe illness. The vote is not binding, and Peter Marks, the FDA official overseeing coronavirus vaccines, indicated that the final decision could be slightly different, encompassing people who are at higher risk of infection because of their professions, such as health-care workers and front-line employees, including teachers. The advisory committee members were polled on whether they would agree with making boosters available to people who were at risk of infection because of workplace exposure, and they all said yes. A decision about boosters from the FDA is expected by next week, and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is slated to meet Wednesday and Thursday to recommend how a third shot should be used. The FDA advisory committee, following Pfizers lead, recommended that the third shot be given at least six months after the second. Fridays protracted online meeting, the most important FDA advisory committee meeting since the vaccines were first authorized, gave the Biden administration and Pfizer some, but not all, of what they wanted. Boosters will be on the way into many millions of arms  with the exact number depending on how the FDA and the CDC decide who meets the criteria for being at high risk of serious illness. The consideration of booster shots comes as the United States endures a fourth wave of covid-19 infections, with hospitals in some corners of the nation confronting the long-feared prospect of rationing care and having to decide which patients receive access to treatments and medical equipment. And the debate has sparked criticism from some officials in the global health community who argue that the U.S. discussion of boosters betrays selfishness, as many in the world do not have access to a first dose of vaccine. The recommendation to target shots primarily to older adults is far narrower than what the companies and top officials in the Biden administration had sought: a blanket approval to boost anyone 16 and older. The panel voted resoundingly against a broadly available booster. Many committee members said they felt uncomfortable about whether the benefits outweighed the risks to younger adults, citing the lack of robust safety data. The meeting then took an unusual turn. The voting question was reformulated, to ask if members of the committee thought a booster would be safe and effective for a narrower slice of the population. The panel voted unanimously yes.
The vote and the variety of views on display during hours of debate Friday, even among experts, could complicate the Biden administrations effort to extend boosters to all adults beginning next week  and exacerbate public confusion. Today was an important step forward in providing better protection to Americans from COVID-19, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement. We stand ready to provide booster shots to eligible Americans once the process concludes at the end of next week. The committees deliberations did not address many of the questions circulating among the public, including the roughly 81 million people who have received shots made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and whose eligibility for a booster may not be decided for weeks. The all-day meeting revealed an array of opinions among Americas top medical experts on whether boosters are necessary and, if so, when and for whom. It would be great to wait until we have all the data about safety, said Jay M. Portnoy, a professor of pediatrics who works at Childrens Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Id rather not get the covid disease. Id rather get the third dose of the vaccine. After Pfizers initial request for a booster broadly available to the general population was voted down, the panelists had a freewheeling discussion about what the age limit should be for getting an additional shot. Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert at the Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia, said he favored boosters for people age 65 and up, after which Eric J. Rubin, editor in chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, said, Im 63, so I like the 60 age instead of the 65 age. Portnoy said he planned to get his dose next week  and then said he would get one the very next day. Those divisions extended even within the FDA. We know that there may be differing opinions about the interpretation of the data regarding the potential need for additional doses, and we strongly encourage all the different viewpoints to be voiced and discussed regarding the data, which is complex and evolving, Marks said at the introduction of the meeting. Marks, in addressing the panel, showed his hand about his views without explicitly spelling them out. He noted that many vaccines require additional doses six months down the line, so it should not be a surprise if the coronavirus vaccines need another dose as well. He also said many other vaccines are used not just to prevent severe illness and hospitalizations but also mild cases. And he mentioned the importance of preventing the spread of the virus to vulnerable populations such as younger children, for whom a vaccine has not been approved. Two career FDA scientists who co-authored a highly unusual paper in the medical journal Lancet this month, arguing that boosters were not needed in the general population, also asked questions that betrayed their inclinations. Both have announced that they will soon step down from the agency. Phil Krause, one of those FDA officials, asked a pointed question about some of the data Pfizer is using to support the case for boosters. Part of this, of course, is the difficulty of looking at this kind of data, without having the chance for FDA to review it or allowing for this kind of data to go through the peer-review process, Krause said, adding that Pfizer was a co-sponsor of the study. Marion Gruber, the other FDA official, raised the issue of safety earlier in the meeting, pointing out that the risk of heart inflammation after vaccination, though rare, is highest among younger males, who may have different risks and benefits from the vaccine than do older adults. Some Americans have already found unofficial ways to get additional vaccine doses, and that number is only expected to increase, experts said. A third dose is already recommended for people with compromised immune systems. Advisory panel members heard presentations from the FDA, the CDC and Pfizer. The data was often conflicting. CDC scientist Sara Oliver presented data showing that while protection against milder infections has waned over time, protection against severe disease remains robust, even among older adults. She showed unpublished data that found that through July, adults 75 and older were 88 percent protected against hospitalization. But scientists from Israel showed that in their highly vaccinated population, protective immunity from vaccination had clearly waned as the country confronted the delta surge this summer. That resulted in a huge uptick in infections, they found  and in severe cases, even among people who were fully vaccinated. The government there decided to implement a booster campaign at the end of July, beginning with people older than 60, and presented data suggesting that it may have helped save hospitals from being overwhelmed. Cases were doubling every 10 days, and we got to places with thousands of cases, doubling every 10 days. It was scary, said Sharon Alroy-Preis, director of public health services for Israels Ministry of Health. If we had not started boosters at the end of July, we would have come to the capacity of Israeli hospitalization capabilities  and gone beyond it. One of the studies from Israel, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that people 60 and older who were given a booster shot had an 11-fold lower risk of contracting an infection than people who did not receive the additional shot. Research data from Israels Ministry of Health, posted online Wednesday by the FDA in advance of its presentation at Fridays advisory committee meeting, also showed that the booster campaign dramatically lowered the rate of severe cases among people 60 and older. Pfizer officials have depended heavily on the data from Israel in making their case that boosters are necessary. The Israeli experience could portend the U.S. covid-19 future  and soon, said William C. Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development at Pfizer. The booster issue has been swamped with scientific and political controversies in recent weeks. Senior Biden administration officials, worried about data showing a waning of vaccine efficacy, announced in mid-August that boosters would be available the week of Sept. 20, pending FDA and CDC sign-offs. Many scientists were outraged by the decision to make a political announcement ahead of the scientific confirmation that boosters were safe, effective and necessary. Those scientific agencies subsequently told the White House that only the Pfizer-BioNTech product, whose data was the first to be filed at the agency, could be cleared by then. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has spoken forcefully in favor of boosters. In an interview Thursday with The Washington Post, he said the Israeli data suggests that a third shot might prevent viral transmission  something that could help curb the pandemic. Fauci said some scientists seem to believe it is okay for vaccinated people to get infected as long as they experience only mild or moderate symptoms and dont end up in the hospital. But, he said, as a clinical person who sees a lot of patients, that isnt okay, adding that even mild infections can result in missed work, disruptions of family life and potential cases of long covid, with its debilitating effects.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjAr56s9ovzAhWEVc0KHcAkBaUQFnoECDgQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonpost.com%2Fhealth%2F2021%2F09%2F17%2Fcovid-booster-shots-fda-recommendation%2F&usg=AOvVaw2wGvYzNvAvVyGYovbrpovr
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11516
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #389 on: September 19, 2021, 05:22:28 PM »
Update from Argentina:

As the cases have dropped in the last ten weeks,  the city of Buenos Aires has officially moved into Phase 5, what implies no limits for social reunions indoors or outdoors, events with an attendance of 4.000 persons, bar and restaurants working until 3.00am, reopening of the public offices and no more public transportation only for essential workers among the principal measurements.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11516
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #390 on: September 21, 2021, 06:54:17 AM »
Update from Argentina:

Health Ministry has announced that starting on October 1st. borders will be gradually open. In the first phase and as it was expected, only people from the countries that share borders with the country will be allowed to enter and in limited numbers.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11516
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #391 on: September 21, 2021, 09:02:09 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on September 21, 2021, 06:54:17 AM
Update from Argentina:

Health Ministry has announced that starting on October 1st. borders will be gradually open. In the first phase and as it was expected, only people from the countries that share borders with the country will be allowed to enter and in limited numbers.

More about this:

Starting September 24th isolation won't be required to Argentine citizens and residents and foreigner citizens that must return/enter the country because of work (in the case of the foreiger citizens must be authorized by the Migratory authority).

Starting October 1st, it won't be mandatory to do the isolation period after entering the country for those coming for bordering countries.

Between October 1st. and November 1st. the number of persons allowed to enter the country will be progressively increased.

Starting November 1st. all foreigner citizens will be allowed to enter the country. However, there are some requiriments they'll have to follow:

- They will have to be fully vaccinated (two dosis) with a data for the second dosis of 14 days before arriving.
- Negative PCR test made 72 hours before travelling or antigens test to be made at the moment of arriving.
- A second PCR test made during the fifth to seventh day after entering the country.

The persons that want to travel here and have not completed the vaccination schedule MUST do an antigens test at the moment of entering the country, isolation for at least a whole week and a PCR test at the seventh day.

Is expected that once the fully vaccination schedule reaches 50 % of the population some of this requisites will be gradually lifted too.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11516
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #392 on: September 23, 2021, 04:10:45 PM »
For the first time since September 2020 the City of Buenos Aires has reported zero deaths related to COVID-19.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #393 on: September 24, 2021, 02:16:09 AM »
From CNN:


News Alert: Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for older, higher-risk people in the US
Following days of lengthy debate among vaccine experts, booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States.

Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency's independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters for a broader group of people -- those ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of their workplaces or institutional settings -- in addition to older adults, long-term care facility residents and some people with underlying health conditions.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/24/health/cdc-booster-recommendation-walensky/index.html?utm_term=16324635199981a3bdec03e3f&utm_source=cnn_Breaking+News&utm_medium=email&bt_ee=bwA4ZwwA%2Bm6HQtVwHc0fLXDkHcmxnFaaByWkh5ldTWbWwVDtPYDxb2KPxtIB7lnJ&bt_ts=1632463520000
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11516
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #394 on: October 01, 2021, 01:50:40 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on September 21, 2021, 09:02:09 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on September 21, 2021, 06:54:17 AM
Update from Argentina:

Health Ministry has announced that starting on October 1st. borders will be gradually open. In the first phase and as it was expected, only people from the countries that share borders with the country will be allowed to enter and in limited numbers.

More about this:

Starting September 24th isolation won't be required to Argentine citizens and residents and foreigner citizens that must return/enter the country because of work (in the case of the foreiger citizens must be authorized by the Migratory authority).

Starting October 1st, it won't be mandatory to do the isolation period after entering the country for those coming for bordering countries.

Between October 1st. and November 1st. the number of persons allowed to enter the country will be progressively increased.

Starting November 1st. all foreigner citizens will be allowed to enter the country. However, there are some requiriments they'll have to follow:

- They will have to be fully vaccinated (two dosis) with a data for the second dosis of 14 days before arriving.
- Negative PCR test made 72 hours before travelling or antigens test to be made at the moment of arriving.
- A second PCR test made during the fifth to seventh day after entering the country.

The persons that want to travel here and have not completed the vaccination schedule MUST do an antigens test at the moment of entering the country, isolation for at least a whole week and a PCR test at the seventh day.

Is expected that once the fully vaccination schedule reaches 50 % of the population some of this requisites will be gradually lifted too.

New update:

The head of the Migrations Department has announced that since November 1st the antigen test won't be a mandatory requirement to enter the country.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #395 on: October 01, 2021, 03:48:48 PM »
Australia has announced the resumption of international travel beginning in November.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #396 on: October 13, 2021, 05:10:32 AM »
The United States is allowing travel on the ground from Canada and Mexico beginning in early November
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/12/politics/us-travel-restrictions-canada-mexico-fully-vaccinated/index.html

Quote
(CNN)The United States plans to ease restrictions on travel for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico starting in early November, relaxing bans that have been in place for more than 18 months, according to senior administration officials.

The new rules, which are similar to those announced for international air passengers, will be rolled out in a phased approach. The first phase, kicking off in early November, will allow fully vaccinated visitors traveling for nonessential reasons, like visiting friends or for tourism, to cross US land borders. The second phase, starting in early January 2022, will apply the vaccination requirement to all inbound foreign travelers, whether traveling for essential or nonessential reasons.
"These new vaccination requirements deploy the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe and prevent the spread of Covid-19 and will create a consistent, stringent protocol for all foreign nationals traveling into the United States whether by land or air," a senior administration official told reporters.
The US has been limiting nonessential travel on the ground along its borders with Canada and Mexico since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and extending those restrictions on a monthly basis. Air travel between the US and those countries has been possible. The restrictions don't apply to cross-border trade, US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as people traveling for medical purposes or to attend school, among others.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:03:11 AM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4097
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #397 on: Today at 04:04:52 AM »
The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Moderna vaccine for booster vaccinations for elderly and high risk groups only.
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 