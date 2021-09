The US FDA and CDC have authorized a “booster” vaccination for people with compromised immune systems. Dr. Anthony Fauci and others suggest that by winter (January 2022) that may be more generally recommended by they’ll want to get approval for a vaccination for children 12 and under by that time as well.



Reports suggest that new cases and hospitalizations are “taking hold” in the Southern US as hospital and .iCU capacity are reaching their limits from Texas to Florida and even though the number of vaccinations has risen to 1million/day by Friday including among those between ages 12 and 30.