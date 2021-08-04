« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 39856 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2184
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #375 on: August 04, 2021, 09:25:28 PM »
Global COVID-19 cases now exceeded to 200 million since the pandemic first reported in December 2019. As the Delta variant become dominated in majority of Asia and Australia.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/covid-cases-surpass-200-million-around-globe-delta-variant-spreads-n1275980
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #376 on: August 08, 2021, 12:38:39 PM »
Moderation note:

I have removed several posts that were in fact irrelevant to the actual topic in this thread.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11329
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #377 on: August 08, 2021, 02:28:26 PM »
Update from Argentina:

President Fernández announced a plan for a gradual lifting of all restrictions implemented since the beginning of the pandemic as the number of cases have been in constant declining for the last ten weeks and the vaccination plan is advancing in all the country. However, these decisions are conditioned to the containing of the circulation in the community of the Delta variant, something that so far has been done.
« Last Edit: August 09, 2021, 09:55:34 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #378 on: August 09, 2021, 08:06:59 PM »
The US Defense Department is signing off on inclusion of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all military personnel worldwide to be completed by mid-September. The vaccine for COVID-19 will be added to a permanent list of vaccinations currently required for all military personnel.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #379 on: August 14, 2021, 06:06:53 AM »
The US FDA and CDC have authorized a booster vaccination for people with compromised immune systems. Dr. Anthony Fauci and others suggest that by winter (January 2022) that may be more generally recommended by theyll want to get approval for a vaccination for children 12 and under by that time as well.

Reports suggest that new cases and hospitalizations are taking hold in the Southern US as hospital and .iCU capacity are reaching their limits from Texas to Florida and even though the number of vaccinations has risen to 1million/day by Friday including among those between ages 12 and 30.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #380 on: August 16, 2021, 10:43:51 PM »
Reports tonight that the U.s is expected to announce that booster vaccinations should be given eight months after the initial one dose or two dose vaccinations were completed. The expectation is that the booster dosage will be available starting in mid-September.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #381 on: August 16, 2021, 11:06:30 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on August 16, 2021, 10:43:51 PM
Reports tonight that the U.s is expected to announce that booster vaccinations should be given eight months after the initial one dose or two dose vaccinations were completed. The expectation is that the booster dosage will be available starting in mid-September.

Is there a source for this please? I'd like to look into this a bit more. Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #382 on: August 17, 2021, 12:25:02 AM »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #383 on: August 17, 2021, 07:14:31 PM »
Thanks so much that's great!     
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #384 on: August 17, 2021, 08:51:36 PM »
The US Transportation Security Administration has extended its requirements to wear masks on all forms of public transportation, including airplanes, trains, busses, taxis, and marine vessel to at least January 18, 2022

https://apple.news/A7pRucZFPRSiDhPSgzn4zIA
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #385 on: August 23, 2021, 12:22:38 PM »
TheUS Food and Drug Administration has given final approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.  It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to obtain that approval, meaning the FDA considers thr Pfizer. Accident to be safe and effective for medical use.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2184
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #386 on: September 05, 2021, 08:30:35 PM »
US has a recorded 40 million COVID-19 cases and is the still worst affected COVID country. The first country in the world reaching its 40 million mark.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-hits-40-million-covid-cases-delta-variant-spreads-n1278538
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4055
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:31:07 PM »
This via Political Wire this afternoon.

President Biden is announcing sweeping new vaccine mandates Thursday that will impact tens of millions of Americans, pushing all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workforces to be inoculated or face weekly testing, the Washington Post reports.

Associated Press: The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government  with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

CNN reports companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they dont comply.
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 