This via Political Wire this afternoon.



President Biden is announcing sweeping new vaccine mandates Thursday that will impact tens of millions of Americans, pushing all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workforces to be inoculated or face weekly testing, the Washington Post reports.



Associated Press: The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.



Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government  with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.



CNN reports companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they dont comply.