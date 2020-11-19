« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #275 on: November 19, 2020, 10:05:40 PM
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #276 on: November 20, 2020, 02:20:33 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 17, 2020, 06:06:40 AM
But I'm not sure I want this pne yet.

Do you mind stating your reasons? Just curious to hear something from a medical point of view.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #277 on: November 22, 2020, 04:05:01 AM
Toronto and surrounding areas will be on lockdown effective Monday at 0000 Eastern Time as Ontario sharply increased COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #278 on: November 22, 2020, 06:14:39 PM
Yesterday 68 new cases were found in Hong Kong.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #279 on: November 23, 2020, 11:51:42 PM
The US General Services Administration has now formally ascertained  that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen Kamala Harris have apparently been elected as President and Vice President of the United States beginning on January 20,2021, and the the formal transition has begun. In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, this allows the incoming administration to contact and coordinate with professional staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the Pandemic Task Force within the White House, as the incoming administration prepares a COVID-19 response plan, including a vaccine distribution plan to implement of the first day of the new administration. It is unclear whether Congress will be able to enact any sort of pandemic or economic rescue plan during its lame duck session, especially as the GOP majority in the outgoing Senate has already been reduced by one seat, to 52 to 48, and at least three GOP Senators are in COVID-19 quarantine per CDC protocols.
Senate control in the new Senate is unclear as both US Senate seats from Georgia are in runoffs to be held January 5th, and a Democratic sweep of both seats would lead to a equal division in the Senate, with a Vice President Harris deciding control.
In the meantime, the rate of new cases, new hospitalization, use of of ICU beds and ventilators are reaching all time highs in a majority of states, and that rate of child COVID-19 diagnoses have risen substantially in just the last two weeks (since Halloween)  Experts are fearful of what will happen this week for the Thanksgiving holiday as many families and groups are likely to gather ignoring social distancing and mask guidance.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #280 on: November 24, 2020, 08:34:41 AM
This Georgia election is going to be Brutal. I want to throe something at the Republican lying TV ads 20 x a day Ugh.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #281 on: November 24, 2020, 10:02:33 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 24, 2020, 08:34:41 AM
This Georgia election is going to be Brutal. I want to throe something at the Republican lying TV ads 20 x a day Ugh.
And somehow both my senators think it's in their best interest to campaign there, too! Scott already got COVID from it- nervous to see how much of a mess it becomes.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #282 on: November 27, 2020, 09:33:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

President Fernández  has announced today that the Dispo has been extended to the whole country - with the exception of two cities - until December 20th.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #283 on: November 28, 2020, 01:58:31 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on November 27, 2020, 09:33:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

President Fernández  has announced today that the Dispo has been extended to the whole country - with the exception of two cities - until December 20th.

Some of the new dispositions announced for the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires starting November 30th include: a new maximun of 20 persons for gatherings in open spaces; bars and restaurants extend their opening hours until 3.00am and their tables at open air could have now a limit of 8 persons; open air events with an attendance of 500 persons with some area restrictions.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #284 on: November 30, 2020, 02:22:32 PM
Moderna has requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the US Food and Drug Administration. Its the first application so far submitted.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #285 on: December 01, 2020, 07:37:41 AM
Exactly one year ago today, China had its reported first case of what was then the new coronavirus would later be known as COVID-19 from a human-to-human transmission.

366 days later, the virus escalated over 63.2 million cases worldwide with 40 million recoveries and 1.4 million deaths. More than 10 countries have cases of the disease reached 1 million.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #286 on: December 01, 2020, 04:49:34 PM
A panel of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has voted to recommend that front line healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities be the first groups that receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #287 on: December 02, 2020, 01:43:51 AM
The UK has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on an emergency use basis. It appears the US Food and Drug Administration will also grant emergency use authorization once the scientific review of that vaccine candidate and the Moderna vaccine candidate is completed, probably in two weeks.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #288 on: December 07, 2020, 10:00:05 PM
Update from China:

Three new local cases in Chengdu, Sichuan. One of them, a twenty-year-old girl, went to three different bars at one night.

Chengdu University of Technology is said to have been blocked.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #289 on: December 08, 2020, 12:18:01 AM
The US President Elect, Joe Biden, stated this past Thursday that he will call on all Americans to wear facial coverings/masks throughout the first 100 days after he takes office on January 20, 2021. The outgoing surgeon general has endorsed the idea. Dr. Anthony Facci will stay on in the next administration in his infectious disease control role at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he will also serve as Chief Medical Adviser to the President once Biden takes office.
Meanwhile the actual statistics across the US are grim, record in reported cases daily and weekly for the last three weeks, records in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 or its complications, near and over capacity for ICUs and ventilation units, even has the possibility that front line health care workers will be first to receive one of the approved vaccines after FDA approval which is thought to be happening as early as sometime next week.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #290 on: December 11, 2020, 08:58:45 PM
The United States has joined the UK, Mexico, Canada and a few other countries in granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for use. Initial administration of doses, primarily to front line health care workers is expected to begin Monday or Tuesday.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #291 on: December 20, 2020, 05:09:13 AM
Even as the United States Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that is now entering distribution, it was also confirmed that the authorities overseeing distribution of the first Pfizer vaccine failed to direct how millions of doses available for shipment were to be directed, thus hampering the early stages of vaccinations across the country.

Meanwhile the United Kingdom has confirmed the existence of a third strain of COVID-19 spreading in the south and east of England. It is reported that this new strain spreads even faster than the strain first detected in March and spread across the globe in a matter of weeks. UK authorities have tightened their ongoing lockdown for the holiday period in an effort to slow down the spread of the newest strain. Not clear if this newest strain originated in England, came from elsewhere, or if other countries have detected it in their populations.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #292 on: December 21, 2020, 02:36:50 AM
New information as reported by CNN international. The new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus was first detected last October, and may have been detected in countries outside the UK. The new variant is reportedly transmitted at a 70 percent faster rate than the mutation that spread back in March.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #293 on: December 21, 2020, 04:38:54 AM
Just almost a week ago, the world had 3/4 hundredth million cases of COVID-19 and deaths with 1.6 million. United States and Europe are still the highest number of new cases.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #294 on: December 21, 2020, 09:14:12 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 21, 2020, 02:36:50 AM
New information as reported by CNN international. The new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus was first detected last October, and may have been detected in countries outside the UK. The new variant is reportedly transmitted at a 70 percent faster rate than the mutation that spread back in March.

This strain has been found in Australia's hotel quarantine system as well! But the Prime Minister has refused to shut off flights coming into Australia from the UK! I swear, if this gets into the Australian community (hello Melbourne in July & Northern Beaches right now), I swear to God they'll be hell to pay!  :groan:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9077253/How-mutant-Covid-19-strain-arrived-Australia-inside-story.html?ito=push-notification&ci=62077&si=22227314
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #295 on: December 22, 2020, 09:53:14 PM
Update from Argentina:

President Fernández announced that the DISPO is  extended until January 31st. However there are increasing concerns about the current situation as confirmed cases are growing again - at a slow rate -, mostly due to a relax on the behaviour of part of the people who are not following the directives given by the Health authorities. On the same note, all flights to and coming from the UK have been suspended indefinitely.

Also, tonight the AMMAT (the local version of the US FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine, although the goverment haven't been able to close a deal to provide the doses required to start a campaign to vaccinate the population. Also, there's a flight travelling to Moscow to get 300 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine; however this vaccine has not approval of the AMMAT yet and is unclear when they can be used. And the same agency approved a new treatment against the virus based on equine serum that helps mitigate the effects of the disease on the most serious cases.

EDIT: According to the data provided, and after the Phase 3 trials, in the severe cases the mortality of the disease has been reduced in a 45%.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #296 on: December 22, 2020, 10:13:39 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 21, 2020, 02:36:50 AM
New information as reported by CNN international. The new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus was first detected last October, and may have been detected in countries outside the UK. The new variant is reportedly transmitted at a 70 percent faster rate than the mutation that spread back in March.

As many countries already imposed a travel ban to the UK to prevent the spread of the new virus variant.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 07:09:25 PM
The virus has spread to Antarctica, with more than 36 people tested positive whilst working on a Chilean base.

Link

With this, the virus has spread to every continent.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 09:11:26 PM
The latest information I saw today is that this more infectious variant originated in South Africa although discovered in the UK, and may explain the Antarctic outbreak.

President Trump has threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief legislation which is part of a5500 page plus bill that includes annual appropriations for most federal government departments unless changes are made. If the official print of the bill does not reach the White House by midnight ET on the 23RD, he could pocket veto the bill by not acting by January 2nd. All this in spite of indications he would sign the bill. No one has any idea what he really wants.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #299 on: Today at 04:46:10 PM
Short update:

The goverment is analizing a new closure of the frontiers as a response to the new variant of the virus.

Also the authorities have declded to turn back the authorization to have events with an attendance until 200 persons due to the increase of cases in the last couple weeks.
