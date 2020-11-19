« previous next »
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 19, 2020, 10:05:40 PM
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 20, 2020, 02:20:33 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 17, 2020, 06:06:40 AM
But I'm not sure I want this pne yet.

Do you mind stating your reasons? Just curious to hear something from a medical point of view.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 22, 2020, 04:05:01 AM
Toronto and surrounding areas will be on lockdown effective Monday at 0000 Eastern Time as Ontario sharply increased COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/21/americas/toronto-lockdown-covid-intl/index.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 22, 2020, 06:14:39 PM
Yesterday 68 new cases were found in Hong Kong.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 23, 2020, 11:51:42 PM
The US General Services Administration has now formally ascertained  that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen Kamala Harris have apparently been elected as President and Vice President of the United States beginning on January 20,2021, and the the formal transition has begun. In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, this allows the incoming administration to contact and coordinate with professional staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the Pandemic Task Force within the White House, as the incoming administration prepares a COVID-19 response plan, including a vaccine distribution plan to implement of the first day of the new administration. It is unclear whether Congress will be able to enact any sort of pandemic or economic rescue plan during its lame duck session, especially as the GOP majority in the outgoing Senate has already been reduced by one seat, to 52 to 48, and at least three GOP Senators are in COVID-19 quarantine per CDC protocols.
Senate control in the new Senate is unclear as both US Senate seats from Georgia are in runoffs to be held January 5th, and a Democratic sweep of both seats would lead to a equal division in the Senate, with a Vice President Harris deciding control.
In the meantime, the rate of new cases, new hospitalization, use of of ICU beds and ventilators are reaching all time highs in a majority of states, and that rate of child COVID-19 diagnoses have risen substantially in just the last two weeks (since Halloween)  Experts are fearful of what will happen this week for the Thanksgiving holiday as many families and groups are likely to gather ignoring social distancing and mask guidance.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 24, 2020, 08:34:41 AM
This Georgia election is going to be Brutal. I want to throe something at the Republican lying TV ads 20 x a day Ugh.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 24, 2020, 10:02:33 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 24, 2020, 08:34:41 AM
This Georgia election is going to be Brutal. I want to throe something at the Republican lying TV ads 20 x a day Ugh.
And somehow both my senators think it's in their best interest to campaign there, too! Scott already got COVID from it- nervous to see how much of a mess it becomes.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 27, 2020, 09:33:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

President Fernández  has announced today that the Dispo has been extended to the whole country - with the exception of two cities - until December 20th.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
November 28, 2020, 01:58:31 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on November 27, 2020, 09:33:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

President Fernández  has announced today that the Dispo has been extended to the whole country - with the exception of two cities - until December 20th.

Some of the new dispositions announced for the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires starting November 30th include: a new maximun of 20 persons for gatherings in open spaces; bars and restaurants extend their opening hours until 3.00am and their tables at open air could have now a limit of 8 persons; open air events with an attendance of 500 persons with some area restrictions.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 02:22:32 PM
Moderna has requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the US Food and Drug Administration. Its the first application so far submitted.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Today at 07:37:41 AM
Exactly one year ago today, China had its reported first case of what was then the new coronavirus would later be known as COVID-19 from a human-to-human transmission.

366 days later, the virus escalated over 63.2 million cases worldwide with 40 million recoveries and 1.4 million deaths. More than 10 countries have cases of the disease reached 1 million.
