Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 01:10:09 AM »
Quote
Slight nitpick but they have only completed 2 legs, they were in the middle of filming the third when production was suspended.
Are you sure about that? The initial reports at the time in February 2020, implied that, but later clarification from TPTB at WRP and CBS said three legs in two countries (England and Scotland) and they were about the leave Scotland when production was paused. Given that, in general, international travel is currently predicated on vaccination and negative COVID-19 test within a short time before arrival, it would seem that the season 33 teams were being taken care of by CBS under their contestant contract stipulations. Vaccinations for other diseases are part of the medical protocols prior to actual production, theres no contractual reason that wouldnt have been extended to COVID-19 once the vaccines became available in early 2021.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 03:52:02 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:10:09 AM
Quote
Slight nitpick but they have only completed 2 legs, they were in the middle of filming the third when production was suspended.
Are you sure about that? The initial reports at the time in February 2020, implied that, but later clarification from TPTB at WRP and CBS said three legs in two countries (England and Scotland) and they were about the leave Scotland when production was paused. Given that, in general, international travel is currently predicated on vaccination and negative COVID-19 test within a short time before arrival, it would seem that the season 33 teams were being taken care of by CBS under their contestant contract stipulations. Vaccinations for other diseases are part of the medical protocols prior to actual production, theres no contractual reason that wouldnt have been extended to COVID-19 once the vaccines became available in early 2021.

The question on if they actually finished two legs or three legs I think still hasn't been 100% confirmed.

Every article from media outlets in February 2020 said the production was paused after three episodes were filmed.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/cbs-suspends-amazing-race-production-coronavirus-fears-1203519026/

Quote
"The 33rd season of the global unscripted competition series  which had not yet been announced  was only a couple of weeks into production. Three episodes had been filmed thus far, according to a source, and the contestants had visited England and Scotland prior to the suspension of the production."

The confusion comes because we were only able to ever track down two legs of spoilers, not a third. Though it's possible we may have just missed a third. But it also doesn't make much sense to have 3 whole legs in one area of the world (the United Kingdom). There hasn't been three "legs" (episodes) all in the same location in a row since TAR14 with China, so going from TAR32 where we had literally every leg take place in a different country, to TAR33 having 3 legs all in the same region would be odd, though it's possible the third leg may have been a last minute replacement leg.

Other theories are that, as H_E_L_L_O mentioned, they only completed two episodes and were in the middle of the third when they decided to shut down the production, which at this point, is what I think I'm leaning towards believing. If this is the case, I think likely what happened was all teams departed from the Pit Stop in Scotland and went to the airport to fly to their next destination, thus the leg technically did start. I think probably once all teams got to the airport, but before any of them flew to the next country, they decided to suspend the production. So it will be interesting to see how they edit this, if they tack it onto the end of episode 2 as a big cliffhanger, or if they just leave this for episode 3.

But it's worth pointing out that from the Starting Line to the day the suspension was announced was a total of 7-days. So to only have completed two legs a week in is also odd. Maybe they decided to wait out several days to monitor the COVID-19 situation in an extended Pit Stop before finally deciding to shut the production down? Who knows? :duno:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 03:52:00 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 03:52:02 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:10:09 AM
Quote
Slight nitpick but they have only completed 2 legs, they were in the middle of filming the third when production was suspended.
Are you sure about that? The initial reports at the time in February 2020, implied that, but later clarification from TPTB at WRP and CBS said three legs in two countries (England and Scotland) and they were about the leave Scotland when production was paused. Given that, in general, international travel is currently predicated on vaccination and negative COVID-19 test within a short time before arrival, it would seem that the season 33 teams were being taken care of by CBS under their contestant contract stipulations. Vaccinations for other diseases are part of the medical protocols prior to actual production, theres no contractual reason that wouldnt have been extended to COVID-19 once the vaccines became available in early 2021.

The question on if they actually finished two legs or three legs I think still hasn't been 100% confirmed.

Every article from media outlets in February 2020 said the production was paused after three episodes were filmed.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/cbs-suspends-amazing-race-production-coronavirus-fears-1203519026/

Quote
"The 33rd season of the global unscripted competition series  which had not yet been announced  was only a couple of weeks into production. Three episodes had been filmed thus far, according to a source, and the contestants had visited England and Scotland prior to the suspension of the production."

The confusion comes because we were only able to ever track down two legs of spoilers, not a third. Though it's possible we may have just missed a third. But it also doesn't make much sense to have 3 whole legs in one area of the world (the United Kingdom). There hasn't been three "legs" (episodes) all in the same location in a row since TAR14 with China, so going from TAR32 where we had literally every leg take place in a different country, to TAR33 having 3 legs all in the same region would be odd, though it's possible the third leg may have been a last minute replacement leg.

Other theories are that, as H_E_L_L_O mentioned, they only completed two episodes and were in the middle of the third when they decided to shut down the production, which at this point, is what I think I'm leaning towards believing. If this is the case, I think likely what happened was all teams departed from the Pit Stop in Scotland and went to the airport to fly to their next destination, thus the leg technically did start. I think probably once all teams got to the airport, but before any of them flew to the next country, they decided to suspend the production. So it will be interesting to see how they edit this, if they tack it onto the end of episode 2 as a big cliffhanger, or if they just leave this for episode 3.

But it's worth pointing out that from the Starting Line to the day the suspension was announced was a total of 7-days. So to only have completed two legs a week in is also odd. Maybe they decided to wait out several days to monitor the COVID-19 situation in an extended Pit Stop before finally deciding to shut the production down? Who knows? :duno:

During the YouTube interview from last year, I believe Bertram said he was in the Arctic Circle in Sweden when he was on the phone with everybody talking about COVID. He didn't mention about teams being there yet so I wouldn't be surprised if they were all en route to the Arctic before they decided to suspend the season.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 PM »
A Los Angeles based airplane spotter caught an airplane land at LAX today that had "The Amazing Race" written on its side:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4afj1q2lvJw
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 PM »
The 33 race is back on.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:37:02 PM »
Not so sure about that yet. I think its most likely pre-production work, but still very exciting and a good sign!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:01:16 AM »
Does this imply that TAR got a private jet for cast and/or crew to use this season?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #382 on: Today at 02:20:41 AM »
Quote from: docol on September 15, 2021, 03:26:54 PM
damn...we need this to GET GOING asap....it's been 3 years since we chased teams around the globe  :hfive:

I can't believe it has been 3 years. That long....
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #383 on: Today at 05:39:25 AM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 12:01:16 AM
Does this imply that TAR got a private jet for cast and/or crew to use this season?

OMG, it definitely looks like it.  :cheer:

It should open possibilities to visit logistically difficult locations they avoided in the past. (Balkans, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, West Africa and lot of island states)
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #384 on: Today at 06:11:31 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 05:39:25 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 12:01:16 AM
Does this imply that TAR got a private jet for cast and/or crew to use this season?

OMG, it definitely looks like it.  :cheer:

It should open possibilities to visit logistically difficult locations they avoided in the past. (Balkans, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, West Africa and lot of island states)

Can't wait to do detective work again!

 :wine: :conf: :clap2: :woohoo:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #385 on: Today at 06:33:00 AM »
Apparently there is a way to track this plane somehow and people on reddit are saying that it's onto way to Zurich. Did they resume filming already?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #386 on: Today at 07:20:09 AM »
Remember, there is NO EVIDENCE TAR33 has resumed filming yet. Im sure Peach would of announced it!

However, I just had a look at the Reddit Thread I Love TAR just posted below and it seems since September 15th, the plane has been to London, Halifax, Los Angeles and Halifax, with Zurich and possibly Ghana planned?

Heres the thread: https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/ppofri/amazing_race_livery_on_a_charter_757_are_they/

Now, this could very well be the plane which will carry the teams and crew on the restarted TAR33. We do know they will be filming TAR33 this fall, but we dont have any more knowledge beyond that. I think we should wait to see what Peachs opinion on this is, but I think we should be expecting TAR33 to head back out there, in the near future?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #387 on: Today at 08:47:36 AM »
https://flightaware.com/live/flight/GPOWH

I believe this is the activity log for the TAR plane. It looks like since September 7th its also been to Accra & Takoradi, Ghana and Istanbul, Turkey, possible locations to look out for.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #388 on: Today at 11:28:11 AM »
Its a charter plane. Will we get to actually use it is unknown. And especially when.

But it is an AMAZING THING!!

BUT there do seem to be some hints so y'all stay alert!!

As Phil says:

Phil Keoghan
@PhilKeoghan
·
Sep 15
Fear not
@AmazingRaceCBS
 will be back
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:02:59 PM »
Georgiapeach, regarding the new locked thread you created... Can you please explain what you mean by ReRun? Will they start again from Leg 1 with all teams including ones eliminated in 2020?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:23:56 PM »
Race 33 is back racing. The teams arrived in LA this past Monday. Tracking that plane it landed in Zurich approx. 5 hours ago. That same plane has been to Ghana twice, Turkey twice and London twice since Tuesday last week. Maybe other race locations they were prepping.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:25:12 PM »
Unfortunately I have no crystal ball.

A same cast restart from the beginning is an option...whether likely or not.

A same cast restart from where they left off is a possibility.

Losing a team or two due to any of a thousand things is also possible.

I whiole new start? Hmmm.

I'm just covering all our bases.


 :didimiss:

If it looks like a "where they left off" with same cast then we will open the previous threads and move forward from there.

If you have other ideas please do message me.

 :funny: :hugs: :funny:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Race2020FAN on Today at 12:23:56 PM
Race 33 is back racing. The teams arrived in LA this past Monday.

Are you 100% sure? how do you know it?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #393 on: Today at 01:13:13 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 12:32:45 PM
Quote from: Race2020FAN on Today at 12:23:56 PM
Race 33 is back racing. The teams arrived in LA this past Monday.

Are you 100% sure? how do you know it?
Yes I am 100% sure they are back racing. I know one of the contestants that went off the map when they were racing prior to the stoppage. That same person went missing Monday. After they were spotted in the airport boarding a flight to LA.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #394 on: Today at 02:10:50 PM »
One team also posted a video on Monday wearing very large backpacks in their local airport saying that they were flying to LA for something big.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #395 on: Today at 02:16:11 PM »
This is exciting! :clap2: Glad to see a firsthand glance at production picking up nonetheless. One thing is certain, let's keep a lookout for color-coordinated shirts and backpacks.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #396 on: Today at 02:18:33 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 02:10:50 PM
One team also posted a video on Monday wearing very large backpacks in their local airport saying that they were flying to LA for something big.

Do you have a link?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #397 on: Today at 02:20:32 PM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on Today at 02:18:33 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 02:10:50 PM
One team also posted a video on Monday wearing very large backpacks in their local airport saying that they were flying to LA for something big.

Do you have a link?

It was posted to their Instagram.
