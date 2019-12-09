I've been watching the most recent US season and noticed a lack of topics here regarding the show- is anybody watching it?For those who don't know what it is:It is a celebrity singing competition, where the weakest performer is voted off each week. The twist is that the identity is kept a secret until they are eliminated, with each performing under elaborate costumes. It was adapted from the Korean show 'King of Masked Singer,' which is very similar conceptually- just with a different competition format.The franchise has taken off internationally, with seasons in France, Australia, Mexico, Germany, Bulgaria and the Netherlands already airing, with Spanish, UK, Italian, South American, South African, and more gearing up to premier early next year.The U.S. version is currently on it's 2nd season, with 6 contestants remaining.Love to see if anyone else has watched this yet, and what their thoughts are? I guess mainly to see if anyone else is as hooked as I am