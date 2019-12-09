« previous next »
Author Topic: The Masked Singer  (Read 6461 times)

Offline DavidJunior

The Masked Singer
« on: December 09, 2019, 06:56:52 PM »
I've been watching the most recent US season and noticed a lack of topics here regarding the show- is anybody watching it?

For those who don't know what it is:
It is a celebrity singing competition, where the weakest performer is voted off each week.  The twist is that the identity is kept a secret until they are eliminated, with each performing under elaborate costumes.  It was adapted from the Korean show 'King of Masked Singer,' which is very similar conceptually- just with a different competition format.

The franchise has taken off internationally, with seasons in France, Australia, Mexico, Germany, Bulgaria and the Netherlands already airing, with Spanish, UK, Italian, South American, South African, and more gearing up to premier early next year.

The U.S. version is currently on it's 2nd season, with 6 contestants remaining.

Love to see if anyone else has watched this yet, and what their thoughts are?  I guess mainly to see if anyone else is as hooked as I am :funny:
Offline georgiapeach

Re: The Masked Singer
« Reply #1 on: December 12, 2019, 10:52:04 AM »
I've only watched a couple of times...but can see how it could be addicting! The unveilings always surprised me lol.
Offline Leilani

Re: The Masked Singer
« Reply #2 on: December 13, 2019, 04:39:51 AM »
I've been watching it.  The guessing is fun, but I keep talking myself out of who I think it is and a couple of times I was right.  Part of the problem with guessing is that I don't know who a lot of these people are.  I can't wait to see who the Fox is.  He sounds like Jamie Fox, but I think that would be a little too obvious.
Offline DavidJunior

Re: The Masked Singer
« Reply #3 on: December 16, 2019, 01:33:39 PM »
Quote from: Leilani on December 13, 2019, 04:39:51 AM
I've been watching it.  The guessing is fun, but I keep talking myself out of who I think it is and a couple of times I was right.  Part of the problem with guessing is that I don't know who a lot of these people are.  I can't wait to see who the Fox is.  He sounds like Jamie Fox, but I think that would be a little too obvious.

I wish they could get someone like Jamie Foxx- it would do so much to validate the show even further.  I just don't think the show is there yet- to pull in bigger names like his.  I could be wrong, and eating my shoe after Wednesday- but I'm just not sure they could get him this early on in seasons.
Offline MikeDodgers

Re: The Masked Singer
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 PM »
I'm literally obsessed with The Masked Singer! The last 2 seasons were my best so far after a 7-5 guess record in season 1. Right now I'm 2-2 after back to back wrong guesses. Can't wait to see what they have in store for the rest of the new season!
