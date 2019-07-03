In recent memory for maneuvers, Brooke from 29 complaining about the strainer Roadblock in Leg 4 enough to have not just one, but three racers help her physically and emotionally to finish the task. No doubt that however mind-boggling and infuriating this was for everyone to watch, it worked in Brooke's favor without having to take the 4-hour penalty which would have definitely eliminated her & Scott over Shamir & Sara.



Nope. This is one of the biggest fallacies I've seen when seeing TAR29 discussion, in all honesty.Shamir & Sara were too far behind that the place closed and they were field eliminated. Irregardless of your thoughts on 29, its impossible to say that Brooke & Scott would be anywhere near elimination that leg. They still survive even if Brooke is there the whole night until the place closes or even takes a penalty since by default, they still got there before Shamir & Sara and the latter would still be penalized for not finishing in time.Maybe it changes 29 if Brooke & Scott were too far behind after Leg 4, but they still bunch teams on Leg 5, thus making the season play out the same way.Point though - its still a good move. Way to go with the social game that leg for them