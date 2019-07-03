« previous next »
Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history

Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
July 03, 2019, 08:45:54 PM
So, after rewatching TAR 5, i kinda need to discuss some of the greatest move on TAR history. What is the gretaest move/manuver/performance by racer(s) in TAR?

I can think some of the examples:
TAR 5 - Colin & Christie 's airport ticket manuver to Egypt gave them a huge 12 hours lead from the other teams
TAR 21 - Natalie & Nadiya blocked Abby & Ryan move with U-turn on Amsterdam, sending the latter home
TARA 5 - while the powerplays on the penultimate leg were controversial, you gotta have to admit Parul & Maggie amd Eric & Rona decision to block Treasuri &  Louisa at the u-turn, sending the Indonesian's cousins home.
TAR 16 - Jet & Cord whole performance at Malaysia after being last on previous leg and had to do speedbump.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #1 on: July 03, 2019, 09:02:46 PM
Tammy and Victor U-Turning Kisha and Jen in TAR 14 since the latter won TAR 18 :)
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #2 on: July 03, 2019, 10:55:13 PM
TAR5 : Charla & Mirna sneaking off the Frankfurt airport at mid-night for an earlier flight to Egypt
TAR11 : Charla & Mirna flying first to Johannesburg to earn themselves the huge leg on leg 6
TAR18 : Kent & Vyxsin u-turning Jamie & Cara in front of their faces  :funny:
TAR24 : Caroline & Jennifer begging for express pass to avoid elimination
TAR31 : Afghanimals fake arguing to distract teams from the clue, them motivating Team Fun to u-turn Tyler & Korey
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #3 on: July 03, 2019, 11:10:24 PM
TAR1: Rob & Brennan renting a phone in Alaska
TAR2: Chris & Alex on the flight to Queenstown
TAR2: Will & Tara recovering from losing their clue
TAR3: Ken & Gerard lying to the Twins in Vietnam
TAR3: Zach handling Flo during her meltdowns during the entirely of TAR3
TAR6: Aaron misdirecting the Queens girls in Iceland
TAR7: Rob getting three other teams to quit the Roadblock in Argentina
TAR7: Brian & Greg picking the Water Detour in Bostwana
TAR8: Linda making a game out of cheering up her daughters at the Waffle House
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #4 on: July 04, 2019, 10:19:23 AM
^ I see you've read the book My Ox is Broken. :p

Chip and Kim getting an earlier flight to Dallas in the TAR5 finale was a hugely beneficial move.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #5 on: April 07, 2020, 11:34:06 AM
Tar 25: Adam & Bethany going for the FF in Singapore, they would have been eliminated most likely if they hadn't.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #6 on: April 07, 2020, 03:25:25 PM
That Twinnies U-Turn move at TAR 21 was damn smart.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #7 on: April 07, 2020, 03:46:33 PM
In recent memory for maneuvers, Brooke from 29 complaining about the strainer Roadblock in Leg 4 enough to have not just one, but three racers help her physically and emotionally to finish the task. No doubt that however mind-boggling and infuriating this was for everyone to watch, it worked in Brooke's favor without having to take the 4-hour penalty which would have definitely eliminated her & Scott over Shamir & Sara.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #8 on: April 07, 2020, 03:58:59 PM
Greatest move would have to be Dan (Dan & Jordan of 16) persuading the ticket agent to complementarily upgrade them to business class on the Shanghai-San Francisco flight. The act helped them get out of the airport faster and they were ahead of Jet & Cord and Brent & Caite for the entire final leg. Their want of a safe lead after living their own nightmare penultimate leg paid off.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #9 on: September 22, 2020, 01:09:23 PM
Collin's climbing with "ascendor" or whatever it is called in Season 5. He and Christie were the last, and the Bowling moms had a big lead, then he came, surpassed her on her way up and killed that climbing. Also, Lena's (Lena and Kristy) persistence and determination to find a clue among so many hay bales in Sweden, which lasted over 8 hours. That was in Season 6.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #10 on: September 22, 2020, 09:36:57 PM
TAR Canada 4 Leg 10's roadblock

Joel and Ashley tricking Frankie and Amy into thinking that they needed to memorize the names in English as well as the scientific names.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:25:25 AM
In terms of thoroughness playing off, Reichen and Chips exhausting and through airport research to get from the Netherlands to India first in TAR 4. Chip even had the ticket agent check the weather and flight status.

Not the only time they did it that season, but this one had an immediate impact.
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:53:34 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 07, 2020, 03:46:33 PM
In recent memory for maneuvers, Brooke from 29 complaining about the strainer Roadblock in Leg 4 enough to have not just one, but three racers help her physically and emotionally to finish the task. No doubt that however mind-boggling and infuriating this was for everyone to watch, it worked in Brooke's favor without having to take the 4-hour penalty which would have definitely eliminated her & Scott over Shamir & Sara.

Nope. This is one of the biggest fallacies I've seen when seeing TAR29 discussion, in all honesty.

Shamir & Sara were too far behind that the place closed and they were field eliminated. Irregardless of your thoughts on 29, its impossible to say that Brooke & Scott would be anywhere near elimination that leg. They still survive even if Brooke is there the whole night until the place closes or even takes a penalty since by default, they still got there before Shamir & Sara and the latter would still be penalized for not finishing in time.

Maybe it changes 29 if Brooke & Scott were too far behind after Leg 4, but they still bunch teams on Leg 5, thus making the season play out the same way.

Point though - its still a good move. Way to go with the social game that leg for them  :funny:
