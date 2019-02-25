« previous next »
Author Topic: Race Across the World (BBC2)  (Read 20664 times)

Offline NumfarPTB

Race Across the World (BBC2)
« on: February 25, 2019, 04:29:41 AM »
Anyone else planning to check out this show? It premieres in the UK next Sunday (03/03)

Might interest other TAR fans, considering we still gotta wait a few months for 31, and how much longer we gotta wait for 32, both that are already filmed.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000319z
If you were tasked to race across the world with limited cash and nothing in the way of modern technology, how do you think youd fare? This Spring, a brand-new BBC Two series will see five teams attempt just that. Race Across The World takes viewers on the trip of a lifetime, following our contestants as they embark on an epic and adrenaline-fuelled adventure, travelling into the unknown without the trappings of modern life.
Our five pairs set off on a race to Singapore without taking a single flight. They will leave behind their smartphones, internet access and credit cards, and will be armed with only the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare to Singapore, the furthest destination by land and rail from the UK, to pay for the entire journey. If they run out, they'll need to earn more. In a competition that sees our teams travel through rather than fly over, their skill, ingenuity and determination will be tested to the extreme as they race through some of the worlds most beautiful scenery, form bonds and friendships across cultural divides and rely on the kindness of strangers in order to stand the best chance of winning.

The teams set off from Greenwich. They must pass through five checkpoints to reach their final destination. First up: the ancient city of Delphi.

Now in their late 50s Sue and Clare have been lifelong friends since school and want to re-live and recapture the magic of the cross-Europe trip they made together 30 years ago. A chance encounter helps them realise they should have put a bit more planning into this crucial first leg.

With his copy of Sophocles in his rucksack, Felix, along with business partner Josh, is impatient to get going but quickly finds out how easy it is, with an estimated 50 days of the journey still to go, to burn through their budget.

Natalie and Shameema, best friends since they met at a youth club aged nine, are determined to save money and so adopt a very focused strategy to do just that  be nice to people along the way, in the hope they will repay this kindness with a train ticket or two. Will it work?

Married couple Jinda and Bindus strong negotiation skills stand them in good stead but an unexpected emergency has their trip hanging in the balance.

And as the first day draws to a close, father and son, Darron and Alex have yet to leave London  theyre patiently waiting for an overnight coach to Germany, aiming to leap-frog their fellow competitors and get ahead of the pack in the dash to Delphi.

The race is on, and the stakes are high - everyone wants to be first to the finish line and win the cash prize. As the series unfolds we will see chance encounters, cultural revelations, friendships formed, relationships tested and bonds strengthened as the teams experience, and come face-to-face with, some of the most awe-inspiring locations that modern-day travellers seldom get to see. The dramatic scale and thrilling unpredictability of the race is sure to change their lives forever. The Race Across the World has begun.

https://www.tvwise.co.uk/2018/08/bbc-two-orders-new-romesh-ranganathan-series-the-amazing-race-style-series-race-across-the-world-more/

Race Across The World is an adventure series in a similar vein to CBS The Amazing Race which pits pairs of travellers against each other in a race to reach the Far East without taking a single flight, with no smartphone in sight. Each contestant will only have the cash equivalent of an air fare to their destination to pay for their overland travel. If they run out, theyll need to earn more. Setting out on the adventure of a lifetime, the couples will hit the open road using whatever mode of transport they can  from trains to pickup trucks, from ferries to tuk-tuks  crossing continents and experiencing travel the way we once used to.

And the race is on to reach the finish line in the fastest time, making best use of their money  and strategy  to win a cash prize. Each couple has their own personal motivation for taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience, immersing themselves in different cultures, forming bonds and friendships across cultural divides and relying on the kindness of strangers in order to stand the best chance of winning the competition. The series, which has received an order for six episodes, is produced by Studio Lambert  marking their second commission from the BBC this week after their drama The Nest was greenlit for BBC One. The executive producers are Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Mark Saben.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #1 on: February 25, 2019, 05:01:23 AM »
Very much looking forward to this!

Offline georgiapeach

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #2 on: December 04, 2019, 12:35:46 AM »
Awesome look behind the scenes....https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-47827316


So here was the challenge, taken up by the teams (five started the race, and six pairs took part in all - but one team had to be replaced in the first episode due to a family emergency, and one was eliminated at the second checkpoint):
◾They had to travel the 12,000 or so miles overland - Singapore being chosen as it's the further place from the UK you can get to by rail and road
◾They were given: a world map; money belts containing £1,329 in pounds sterling each; a GPS device to track their progress; a travel guide with local job ads, so they could top up their cash along the way
◾The first team to arrive in Singapore would get a £20,000 prize to share
◾Each team had two members of the film crew embedded with them, but they had no say in any of the decisions
Offline zacz

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #3 on: December 05, 2019, 01:51:41 AM »
I can't wait for season 2 of this to air. It was refreshing to watch in that it was more about the locations than the teams and felt to me more like season 1 of the amazing race than the heavily edited and tightly controlled seasons we get now.
Offline ovalorange

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #4 on: March 10, 2020, 06:29:34 AM »
Just going off a quick glance the casting for this upcoming season looks top notch. I am impressed by this show and sad that TAR can't get normal people like this these days.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #5 on: March 10, 2020, 07:32:29 AM »
I just watched it! Good casting >>invested in them already.
Ha I would be REALLY good at this one. after my lessons learned bumming my way around the world.
Its going to be fun to watch!
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #6 on: March 14, 2020, 06:42:34 PM »
Sad news!  :'(

Celebrity Race Across The World is the latest international format to have been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Production has been postponed on the BBC One series, which was set to start filming next month. The show is produced by All3Media-backed Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert.

The six-part global travel format is a celebrity spin-off of Studio Lamberts Race Across The World. The original show returned for its second season on BBC Two earlier this month as production had already finished before the virus hit.

Celebrity Race Across The World follows four celebrities who race with a family member or friend around the globe without the use of planes or any trappings of modern-day life. They are stripped of all mod-cons, including smartphones, the internet or credit cards, and have to rely on their own skills in order to succeed. The only thing they do have is the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare to their final destination.



Race Across The World
Season 2 of Race Across The World is about to air on the BBC. BBC/Studio Lambert

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Race Across The World is the latest international format to have been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Production has been postponed on the BBC One series, which was set to start filming next month. The show is produced by All3Media-backed Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert.

The six-part global travel format is a celebrity spin-off of Studio Lamberts Race Across The World. The original show returned for its second season on BBC Two earlier this month as production had already finished before the virus hit.

Celebrity Race Across The World follows four celebrities who race with a family member or friend around the globe without the use of planes or any trappings of modern-day life. They are stripped of all mod-cons, including smartphones, the internet or credit cards, and have to rely on their own skills in order to succeed. The only thing they do have is the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare to their final destination.

The series was ordered last October by David Brindley, the BBCs former Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, who left the broadcaster to run ITV-backed production company Twofour, and BBC director of content Charlotte Moore.

The postponement, telegraphed by Deadline last week, is not a surprise given it is the most high-profile British television project that involves cast moving around a world hit by COVID-19. There are now over 100,000 worldwide cases of the virus with over 4,000 confirmed deaths.

Deadline revealed last week that British broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 had put together a list of at-risk shows and were making decisions whether to go ahead with projects.

Celebrity Race Across the World involves contestants travelling across a number of different countries, and given that official advice in relation to specific countries is continually changing in line with the spread of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has decided to delay production on this series in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis following the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England, a BBC spokeswoman told Deadline.

https://deadline.com/2020/03/celebrity-race-across-the-world-postponed-bbc-studio-lambert-1202878379/
Offline redwings8831

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #7 on: March 14, 2020, 07:34:08 PM »
Season 2 started last Sunday, March 8th. I've been trying to find a link for the first episode but haven't had any luck. All that is out there is the trailer. The route this time is through Latin America, from Mexico City to Ushuaia, Argentina.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7NWQVq9x_AM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7NWQVq9x_AM</a>
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #8 on: March 14, 2020, 10:23:17 PM »



Oh so sad for Season 3.

I just finished watching Season 1 and loved it. Excellent casting.
I'll post the links to Season 1 and 2 ongoing  over in our "usual" place. PM me if you need help.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #9 on: March 20, 2020, 09:24:13 AM »
What Bourkie said above as well.

 
Quote from: Avid on March 20, 2020, 01:44:17 AM
Celebrity race across the world postponed too ..a week ago.... I think if all the dust settles.. Tar33 ep 3 will be the most watched episode in CBS reality TV history... https://deadline.com/2020/03/celebrity-race-across-the-world-postponed-bbc-studio-lambert-1202878379/
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #10 on: March 20, 2020, 09:26:12 AM »
Moving forward. Links to watch moved to  the usual place for members. If you need help please PM me. :waves:
Offline Avid

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #11 on: March 21, 2020, 02:52:13 PM »
Amazing to have RATW here too. Can't wait for ep 3
Offline ovalorange

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #12 on: March 25, 2020, 06:49:52 AM »
I'm really hooked on this current season! The cast is so interesting and it's nice to actually dive into their relationships and struggles which is something that is really missing on recent TAR seasons. It's also cool to see teams have to figure out their routes and communicate with the locals to travel across the continent, really reminds me of those old school TAR eps.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #13 on: March 25, 2020, 05:52:46 PM »
I'm loving it too!
Offline ovalorange

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #14 on: April 11, 2020, 06:46:40 PM »
Done!
« Last Edit: April 12, 2020, 05:48:44 PM by georgiapeach »
Offline Declive

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #15 on: April 14, 2020, 09:13:58 PM »
Season 1 was incredible. I'm so happy for the winners and also for the runner-up team who i was cheering for.
(Spoiler Free post)
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #16 on: April 15, 2020, 05:56:02 PM »
Anyone know if this is shown on ANY US channels? Asking for friends who like the big screen .
Offline Declive

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #17 on: April 15, 2020, 06:47:38 PM »
Season 2 didn't got me so hung up. I'm gonna watch it til the end but not excited like in the first one.
Offline Genius

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #18 on: September 24, 2020, 01:52:26 AM »
I binge-watched RATW 1 and 2 several months ago and it's airing on BBC Earth now.

I preferred Season 1 to 2, simply because of the greater variety of countries visited. (Season 2 was 80% Spanish speaking countries while in Season 1 they had to navigate more diverse locales.)
Season 1 should have been longer than 6 episodes. I wished they had at least 7 teams and had at least 2 elimination points in the race, perhaps leg 3 and 6 if there are 8 legs.


I honestly would prefer to be on RATW to TAR, as on RATW, you can plan your own route and visit your fave landmarks, and you're not forced to go skydiving and bungee jumping.  :lol:

Offline G.B.

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #19 on: October 02, 2020, 01:41:01 AM »
I made some maps for this show. I spent way, way, way too long on these. This is what happens when your brain is infected with Geography. Please enjoy.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q8Gvj0N_y3DuoTu_IwTDNBgYYZvHl3tU/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IISkf2bOk2YSmS-vxgal8FGhwCbm73k5/view?usp=sharing
Offline Declive

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #20 on: October 02, 2020, 10:37:31 PM »
Quote from: Declive on April 15, 2020, 06:47:38 PM
Season 2 didn't got me so hung up. I'm gonna watch it til the end but not excited like in the first one.

I don't know which was my state of mind when i wrote this but nowadays i can only remember Season 2 cast, they were really entertaining to me!
Online Linda BC2

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #21 on: December 08, 2021, 12:45:27 PM »
Race Across the World (RATW) Season 3 is casting now - see instagram @raceacrosstheworld

go here to apply: https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/race-across-the-world-series3

Sources are scouting countries currently. No spoilers here.
Online Linda BC2

Re: Race Across the World (BBC2)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:43:45 AM »
