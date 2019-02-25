I binge-watched RATW 1 and 2 several months ago and it's airing on BBC Earth now.I preferred Season 1 to 2, simply because of the greater variety of countries visited. (Season 2 was 80% Spanish speaking countries while in Season 1 they had to navigate more diverse locales.)Season 1 should have been longer than 6 episodes. I wished they had at least 7 teams and had at least 2 elimination points in the race, perhaps leg 3 and 6 if there are 8 legs.I honestly would prefer to be on RATW to TAR, as on RATW, you can plan your own route and visit your fave landmarks, and you're not forced to go skydiving and bungee jumping.