TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
November 16, 2018, 01:33:58 PM
https://newsday.co.tt/2018/11/16/amazing-boost-for-tourism/


by Kinnesha George
   


Amazing boost for tourism
CBS reality show films episode in Tobago





Competitors prepare to snorkel and find their next clue on a previous edition of The Amazing Race.
   
THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Councillor Nadine Stewart Phillips has expressed gratitude to the producers of American reality competition show, Amazing Race, who decided to shoot an episode in Tobago last weekend.

The reality competition, where typically 11 teams of two race around the world, is generally split into 12 legs, with each leg requiring teams to solve clues, navigate themselves in foreign territory, interact with locals, perform physical and mental challenges, and vie for airplane, boat, taxi, and other public transportation options on a limited budget provided by the show. Teams are progressively eliminated at the end of most legs, and the first team to arrive at the end of the final leg wins the grand prize of US$1 million.

Now in its 32nd year, the CBS series chose Tobago to execute its competition, which is expected to be viewed by 80 million around the world.


 
The Tourism Secretary believes this is a big bonus to the island.


Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips talks about the benefits of The Amazing Race being filmed in Tobago.


Tobago was the first Caribbean island in the history of the competition to be afforded the opportunity to host this event  that is definitely an accomplishment for the destination.

The competition attracted 11 teams to Tobago; the competitors they had to go fishing at Nylon Pool, they had to play the steelpan at Pigeon Point and they also did participate in goat racing at the Buccoo Integrated Facility. After the first leg of the competition, one team was eliminated while the other ten teams moved to the next level of the competition, the Secretary explained.

Stewart-Phillips said at the completion of the race, she was able to speak with the host Phil Keoghan who professed his love for the destination as he was amazed with the beauty of the island.

 
The Amazing Race is broadcast over the international television CBS network and has a viewership of approximately 80 million persons. So this is definitely something that we should be excited about because here we would have our small island of 116 square miles being featured to 80 million people across the world. And with this kind of visibility to the island, it would definitely augur well for us as we seek to expand our reach in the global market.

She added, I am extremely pleased that Tobago was selected... The island has much to offer, and with this event having been hosted on our shores, placed us in a very unique position to showcase our beauty to the participants and the wider global community who are looking forward to viewing the series on CBS global television network, she said.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
November 16, 2018, 01:34:34 PM
And don't blame me if CBS forgot to get a NDA  :groan:
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
December 02, 2018, 03:36:38 AM
Looks like they don't really care much about the NDA lately especially when local news in Detroit report TAR sightings on TAR31 final leg.  :groan:


Anyway is this Asian M/F team or other M/F teams on the picture.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
December 02, 2018, 04:43:31 AM
The thing with Detroit last season was a permitting issue with a publicly operated facility which cant be controlled by an NDA by its nature and local open records laws.
Dont know the laws in Trinidad and Tobago, but Ill bet it was something similar....but why TPTB permitted a photographer right there I have no idea.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
December 02, 2018, 07:00:13 AM
Photo is of Dana and Matt from S28- it says on a previous edition in the description just under the photo
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
December 02, 2018, 09:40:17 AM
Yeah, it's weird how unrecognizable Dana & Matt look in that photo. For a good while I thought it was one of 32's teams, too!
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
December 03, 2018, 05:39:32 PM
https://www.nola.com/entertainment/2018/12/new-orleans-serves-as-finish-line-for-cbs-amazing-race.html

Quote
Rumors of the local shoot began swirling online Monday morning (Dec. 3). By early evening, a CBS spokeswoman confirmed that the long-running competition series -- which sees 11 teams of two people each working to solve puzzles, perform challenges and generally outsmart the competition as they race around the world to avoid elimination -- was, indeed, preparing to film in the Crescent City.

In the interest of preserving suspense, CBS had no other details to share on the local shoot.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
November 07, 2019, 07:43:09 PM
Not sure if this is the right thread for this, but according to AdAge, The Amazing Race 32 will charge $85,838 for a 30 second ad. This is down from TAR31's $117,871.

Source:
https://adage.com/article/media/tvs-most-expensive-commercials-2019-20-season/2202481
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
November 07, 2019, 08:45:38 PM
Interesting. CBS has none. BUT unclear how they can predict without knowing the night and time?

Quote
Ad Age's survey is assembled using information from as many as six media-buying agencies. (See our 2018 pricing chart here.) The resulting prices should be viewed as directional indicators of unit cost and not the actual price that every advertiser paid for a 30-second spot. The numbers are based on agency estimates that can vary depending on the amount of inventory purchased from a network, the inclusion of any nontraditional advertising such as product placements, and the relationship that an advertiser and media-buying agency has with a network. Most TV advertising is typically purchased as part of larger negotiations, not on a one-off basis.

These estimates also reflect the prices that advertisers and networks agreed on in this year's upfront marketplace. Prices have likely changed for those buying spots closer to the air date in the so-called "scatter" market that follows.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
November 11, 2019, 09:20:02 PM
I remember seeing a same article a few years back, when the show was on Friday nights (27/28 I think). And if I recall, it was right in the 80-85K range. I'm guessing TAR30's success shot the rates back up to 117K for 31, and with the show's uncertainty in the scheduling department, rates reduced for 32. Of course it's all subject to change as advertisers buy in bulk along with other shows as well.

I find it interesting you can make an educated guess on the income per episode/season based on those numbers. If there's, say, 26 30-second ads in a 1 hour show, that would mean about 2.23 mil in revenue per episode. That's about 26 mil for a 12 episode season (not including paid plugs like Travelocity as well). I recall seeing something a few years ago that the estimated budget for a season was in the 13-15 mil range.

That number of 26 commercials per episode is a rough guess on my part. That's 13 minutes, which seems reasonable given that shows are about 42-43 minutes, and there has to be a few minutes reserved for local affiliates and promos for other shows, which they don't make money on.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
February 22, 2020, 08:35:23 PM
The Amazing Race is returning to CBS for yet another trip around the world! Eleven more teams of two have left home with only backpacks, a sense of adventure, and a hunger for the million-dollar prize. Along the way, theyll face Detours, Roadblocks, and much more to stave off elimination by finishing in last place during one of the races pit stops.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about season 32, including when The Amazing Race starts, who is in the cast, if theres a theme and much more.

Whats the release date for The Amazing Race 32?

There is currently no confirmed premiere date for The Amazing Race 32. CBS confirmed the show would be returning mid-season when announcing its new year-round 2019-2020 primetime programming lineup. The past two seasons premiered on January 3, 2018 and April 17, 2019. Were betting the 2020 season of The Amazing Race premieres in early May 2020.

When did The Amazing Race 32 film?

It is estimated that The Amazing Race 32 filmed between November 10 and December 3, 2018.

Is there a theme for The Amazing Race 32?
According to host Phil Keoghan, the 32nd season will be taking a back to basics approach. The cast seems to go back to the shows overlying motif of teams representing all types of relationships and lifestyles. The show has taken to producing themes since season 28, with installments revolving around social media personalities, pairs of strangers, champions in their fields, and alumni from various CBS reality shows.

Who are the 11 new Amazing Race teams for season 32?

Check back here for more information on the teams in season 32 once the cast is officially released.

Will the Amazing Race host be returning for season 32?

New Zealander and reality veteran Phil Keoghan will be returning for his thirty-second season as host. In addition to The Amazing Race, he has recently announced he will be hosting and executive producing the new competition series Tough as Nails, which throws the spotlight on real people who are real tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs and puts them through tests of strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness. Keoghan also hosts the interview podcast Buckit, which has had on guests like Alfred Molina, Bonnie Hunt, and Carmelita Jeter.

How do I watch new episodes of The Amazing Race for free?
It is yet to be announced what day and time The Amazing Race will air. All episodes should be available the next day on CBS All Access.

https://parade.com/932146/mikebloom/amazing-race-season-32/?fbclid=IwAR223LJLq4v6JBdH5gQcBI-dTopCJcpG9ebEyp4eiKbEcZT_Ra_I0XfHIlo#.XlHfMyWrIOo.facebook
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
May 22, 2020, 05:39:26 AM
http://www.guardian.co.tt/news/castara-girl-makes-mark-on-cbs-amazing-race-6.2.1121280.3349e98c2b


Quote
When the 32nd sea­son of Amer­i­can re­al­i­ty tele­vi­sion show Amaz­ing Race is aired on CBS be­fore the end of the year, Trinida­di­ans will have to pay clos­er at­ten­tion.

This is be­cause it will fea­ture To­ba­gos nat­ur­al beau­ty, unique cul­ture and warm, friend­ly peo­ple in its re­pro­duc­tion, thanks to Caswtaras La­Toya Williams, who op­er­at­ed as the shows lo­ca­tions man­ag­er when it shot seg­ments here in T&T.

Williams, a sea­soned hand at all things in­volv­ing video pro­duc­tion, dis­plays hu­mil­i­ty and ex­cite­ment when she talks about work­ing on the show.
Read more...
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
May 24, 2020, 08:30:39 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 22, 2020, 05:39:26 AM
http://www.guardian.co.tt/news/castara-girl-makes-mark-on-cbs-amazing-race-6.2.1121280.3349e98c2b


Quote
When the 32nd sea­son of Amer­i­can re­al­i­ty tele­vi­sion show Amaz­ing Race is aired on CBS be­fore the end of the year, Trinida­di­ans will have to pay clos­er at­ten­tion.

This is be­cause it will fea­ture To­ba­gos nat­ur­al beau­ty, unique cul­ture and warm, friend­ly peo­ple in its re­pro­duc­tion, thanks to Caswtaras La­Toya Williams, who op­er­at­ed as the shows lo­ca­tions man­ag­er when it shot seg­ments here in T&T.

Williams, a sea­soned hand at all things in­volv­ing video pro­duc­tion, dis­plays hu­mil­i­ty and ex­cite­ment when she talks about work­ing on the show.
Read more...

One of the pictures is of a group of people, two of whom are given the title DJ. I'm guessing the steel drum task might be fairly elaborate.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
July 28, 2020, 10:03:29 AM
Tourism now needs investments and during this hard period I'm not sure that that we will manage everything to do...
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
August 13, 2020, 09:06:19 PM
CBS aired a one minute Promo of the Fall Schedule last night right after TAN.

And we had a lovely "Easter Egg" surprise in there!


TAR 32, Leg 1   

Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Yesterday at 03:00:15 AM
My local CBS station which is what my streaming provider uses for live CBS programming did not show the promo. Figures.
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Yesterday at 10:53:26 AM
Is there a link to the full promo?
Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Yesterday at 10:49:55 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on August 13, 2020, 09:06:19 PM
CBS aired a one minute Promo of the Fall Schedule last night right after TAN.

And we had a lovely "Easter Egg" surprise in there!


TAR 32, Leg 1

I found an image from A. N. R. Robinson airport in Tobago that matches the one from the promo, so the promo was recorded when the teams arrived in Tobago.


Re: TAR 32 MEDIA *May Contain Spoilers*
Yesterday at 11:36:47 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 10:53:26 AM
Is there a link to the full promo?

This is the only TAR cap...less than 2 seconds.
