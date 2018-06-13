Name: Martina Seo
Job: Home Economics Teacher
Location: North Vancouver, BC
Pet peeve about your teammate: He thinks hes always right
Twitter: @martinaseo | Instagram: @martinaseo
Name: Phil Seo
Job: Credit Union Manager
Location: Burnaby, BC
Pet peeve about your teammate: She is loud
Twitter: @PhilSeo1 | Instagram: @pseo20
Both Martina and Phil share a love for helping children and they have volunteered more than 10,000 hours of their time with kids in Canada, USA, Kenya, South Africa, Korea, and Fiji. Their Korean immigrant parents taught them from a young age the value of volunteerism. For them, giving back to those in need is what brings them the most happiness. Martina and Phil have a love-hate sibling relationship full of extremes. Martina is loud and posts everything on social media. Phil likes to talk, but at a more digestible volume. Now, the two are closer than ever. A few years ago, Phil and his wife suffered through two miscarriages, which left them heartbroken. Phil learned through this experience to find strength in vulnerability and the importance of talking about hard times. Once he opened up to people about this (including Martina and they had a good cry), good things started to happen. Phil and his wife welcomed a baby girl over a year ago! Martina became an educator because the only real connection she had during elementary school was with her teachers. She considers them her heroes and they helped her get through the bullying she experienced during that time. Shes now turned her pain into a lifes purpose and children from around the world are benefitting from it.
Nicknames
Martina: Energizer Bunny or Noona (means older sister in Korean)
Phil: Appa (means daddy in Korean)
Who is your hero?
Martina: My teachers/Princess Diana
Phil: Mahatma Gandhi
Favourite Travel Destination
Martina: Anywhere sunny like Hawaii
Phil: Kenya and Japan
Team Motto
Have a fun!
What would your team walk-on song be?
Get the Party Started by Pink
