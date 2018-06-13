Name: Martina Seo

Job: Home Economics Teacher

Location: North Vancouver, BC

Pet peeve about your teammate: He thinks hes always right

Twitter: @martinaseo | Instagram: @martinaseo



Name: Phil Seo

Job: Credit Union Manager

Location: Burnaby, BC

Pet peeve about your teammate: She is loud

Twitter: @PhilSeo1 | Instagram: @pseo20



Both Martina and Phil share a love for helping children and they have volunteered more than 10,000 hours of their time with kids in Canada, USA, Kenya, South Africa, Korea, and Fiji. Their Korean immigrant parents taught them from a young age the value of volunteerism. For them, giving back to those in need is what brings them the most happiness. Martina and Phil have a love-hate sibling relationship full of extremes. Martina is loud and posts everything on social media. Phil likes to talk, but at a more digestible volume. Now, the two are closer than ever. A few years ago, Phil and his wife suffered through two miscarriages, which left them heartbroken. Phil learned through this experience to find strength in vulnerability and the importance of talking about hard times. Once he opened up to people about this (including Martina and they had a good cry), good things started to happen. Phil and his wife welcomed a baby girl over a year ago! Martina became an educator because the only real connection she had during elementary school was with her teachers. She considers them her heroes and they helped her get through the bullying she experienced during that time. Shes now turned her pain into a lifes purpose and children from around the world are benefitting from it.



Nicknames

Martina: Energizer Bunny or Noona (means older sister in Korean)

Phil: Appa (means daddy in Korean)



Who is your hero?

Martina: My teachers/Princess Diana

Phil: Mahatma Gandhi



Favourite Travel Destination

Martina: Anywhere sunny like Hawaii

Phil: Kenya and Japan



Team Motto

Have a fun!



What would your team walk-on song be?

Get the Party Started by Pink



(All info courtesy CTV/BellMedia)