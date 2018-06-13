« previous next »
TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil

Offline WindsorSue

TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Martina and Phil
Siblings and Volunteers
Logged

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Name: Martina Seo
Job: Home Economics Teacher
Location: North Vancouver, BC
Pet peeve about your teammate: He thinks hes always right
Twitter: @martinaseo | Instagram: @martinaseo

Name: Phil Seo
Job: Credit Union Manager
Location: Burnaby, BC
Pet peeve about your teammate: She is loud
Twitter: @PhilSeo1 | Instagram: @pseo20

Both Martina and Phil share a love for helping children and they have volunteered more than 10,000 hours of their time with kids in Canada, USA, Kenya, South Africa, Korea, and Fiji. Their Korean immigrant parents taught them from a young age the value of volunteerism. For them, giving back to those in need is what brings them the most happiness. Martina and Phil have a love-hate sibling relationship full of extremes. Martina is loud and posts everything on social media. Phil likes to talk, but at a more digestible volume. Now, the two are closer than ever. A few years ago, Phil and his wife suffered through two miscarriages, which left them heartbroken. Phil learned through this experience to find strength in vulnerability and the importance of talking about hard times. Once he opened up to people about this (including Martina and they had a good cry), good things started to happen. Phil and his wife welcomed a baby girl over a year ago! Martina became an educator because the only real connection she had during elementary school was with her teachers. She considers them her heroes and they helped her get through the bullying she experienced during that time. Shes now turned her pain into a lifes purpose and children from around the world are benefitting from it.

Nicknames
Martina: Energizer Bunny or Noona (means older sister in Korean)
Phil: Appa (means daddy in Korean)

Who is your hero?
Martina: My teachers/Princess Diana
Phil: Mahatma Gandhi

Favourite Travel Destination
Martina: Anywhere sunny like Hawaii
Phil: Kenya and Japan

Team Motto
Have a fun!

What would your team walk-on song be?
Get the Party Started by Pink

(All info courtesy CTV/BellMedia)
Logged

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Logged
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
That's the leg 4 pitstop no? Where Jon did a livevideo
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Are these our first-racers in the Western world, to have Korean heritage?
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
That's the leg 4 pitstop no? Where Jon did a livevideo

Yup , Monas (Merdeka square)
Offline Granth

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Are these our first-racers in the Western world, to have Korean heritage?

No, there were the Cho Brothers Edwin/Godwin from S10 as well as Strangers' Edition's Jenn Lee.
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
I hope that they're crying either because they won Leg 4 or they hit the first/second non-elimination!
Gra1162

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
I hope that they're crying either because they won Leg 4 or they hit the first/second non-elimination!
Or second to last
Offline Granth

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
He looks uncannily like Tammy's brother Victor.
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2wXkLpcIWd8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2wXkLpcIWd8</a>
Offline jfarbzz

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
We finally have a racer named Phil!  :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:
Gra1162

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
I :hearts: Martina's Hyper ness
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M3XDBZ-a1b8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M3XDBZ-a1b8</a>
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RAriNsABEHM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RAriNsABEHM</a>
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Phil liked my comment on Facebook!  :woohoo: :cheer: :conf:

I LOVE these two! Probably my FAVORUITE team of this season! <3333333333333333333
Gra1162

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Phil liked my comment on Facebook!  :woohoo: :cheer: :conf:

I LOVE these two! Probably my FAVORUITE team of this season! <3333333333333333333
OMG Lucky but TarCan liked my comment on Instagram
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Martina so hilarious, their stunt at pie challenge is one of the best moments in TAR history
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Martina and Phil
Just finished watching the end of Martina and Phil's 3-day run with their family on Family Feud Canada. They did great! Won $10,000 on the Fast Money round on the first day, then lost to the other family tonight.

Goodness gracious, though, Martina still brought every bit of that loud, excitable energy from Amazing Race! It felt like she might have been a bit too much at times, even for Gerry Dee the Canadian FF host  :funny:
