Let's see... I guess if I have to choose just one from each season it would have to be:1) Lenny & Karyn (6th)2) Hope & Norm (10th)3) Andre & Damon (6th)4) Steve & Dave (8th) Gosh, what an unlikeable cast.5) Marshall & Lance (7th) Probably among my bottom 5 of all time.6) Freddy & Kendra (1st)7) Ron & Kelly (3rd) Wish they would've been eliminated on the first leg. Lynn & Alex were insufferable as well.Hmm i barely remember this season, only watched once. I guess the Rogers (9th)?9) Ugh... BJ & Tyler (1st) by far.10) Hmm... no one was horrible here... maybe Peter & Sarah (7th) but only for Peter. Also, I think I read somewhere that that was a manufactured relationship?11) Eric & Danielle (1st) Manufactured relationship.12) TK & Rachel (1st) Just because they're hippies doesn't mean their interesting or charismatic.13) Aja & Ty (7th)14) Mark & Michael (5th)15) Flight Time & Big Easy (4th) Why have they been 3 times already?16) Ugh, Louie & Michael (4th) Why couldn't Jody & Shannon beat them?17) I really liked this cast as a whole... hmm... Chad & Stephanie (5th) I guess.18) Flight Time & Big Easy (2nd) once again. Big Easy peeing on that building still bothers me.19) Laurence & Zac (6th)20) Art & JJ (2nd) This is the happiest I've been someone didn't win, they were so, so unlikeable.21) Gary & Will (8th) How did they even pass casting?22) Dave & Connor (8th) Bottom 5 team.23) Leo & Jamal (4th) So annoying and tryhards... I also don't get why they have been on 3 times. Also, I'm not particularly fond of occasions when there are 5 M/M teams.24) I basically skipped this season. How did this season even happen? But Dave & Connor (1st) Insufferable.25) I guess Michael & Scott (9th)26) Kurt & Bergen (8th) Ugh... While the concept of pairing up strangers was interesting, I hated TPTB tried to push the love aspect so hard. It was cringe.27) Justin & Diana (2nd) I still hope Krista would have got it on time. I truly don't understand why she was having so much trouble.28) Pretty inoffensive cast. I suppose Darius & Cameron (10th)29) Same as above, except for Shamir. Why was he even there?30) Eric & Daniel (6th) Definition of dull.31) Leo & Jamal (3rd) Why are they here for a 3rd time?32) Will & James (1st) mostly because of James. What a waste of good route.