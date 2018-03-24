« previous next »
Author Topic: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished  (Read 36741 times)

Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #50 on: March 24, 2018, 06:31:05 PM »
TAR Aus 1: Richard and Joey (9th)
TAR Aus 2: Paul and Steve (2nd)
TAR Aus 3: Ashleight and Jarrad (3rd)

TAR Can 1: Jet and Dave (4th)
TAR Can 2: Laura and Jackie (8th)
TAR Can 3: Gino and Jessie (1st)
TAR Can 4: No-one
TAR Can 5: Kenneth and Ryan (2nd)
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #51 on: March 25, 2018, 04:34:24 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 24, 2018, 06:31:05 PM
TAR Aus 1: Richard and Joey (9th)
TAR Aus 2: Paul and Steve (2nd)
TAR Aus 3: Ashleight and Jarrad (3rd)

TAR Can 1: Jet and Dave (4th)
TAR Can 2: Laura and Jackie (8th)
TAR Can 3: Gino and Jessie (1st)
TAR Can 4: No-one
TAR Can 5: Kenneth and Ryan (2nd)

Laura and Jackie were 9th by the way.
Also I'm so glad everybody unanimously hates Gino and Jesse. MOST OBNOXIOUS MM EVER. They were unbearable and Brent and Sean deserved 1st place.
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #52 on: July 24, 2018, 03:51:04 AM »
TAR 1: Lenny & Karyn (6th)
TAR 2: Tara & Will (2nd)
TAR 3: Heather & Eve (9th)
TAR 4: Amanda & Chris (11th)
TAR 5: Marshall & Lance (7th)
TAR 6: Freddy & Kendra (1st)
TAR 7: Ray & Deana (7th)
TAR 8: Godlewski Family (4th)
TAR 9: Dave & Lori (7th)
TAR 10: Lyn & Karilyn (3rd)
TAR 11: Dustin & Kandice (2nd)
TAR 12: Nathan & Jennifer (4th)
TAR 13: Kelly & Christy (6th)
TAR 14: Mark & Michael (5th)
TAR 15: Lance & Keri (8th)
TAR 16: Carol & Brandy (5th)
TAR 17: Nick & Vicki (4th)
TAR 18: Kent & Vixen (5th)
TAR 19: Justin & Jennifer (7th)
TAR 20: Art & JJ (2nd)
TAR 21: Natalie & Nadiya (4th)
TAR 22: Chuck & Wynona (6th)
TAR 23: Tim & Marie (2nd)
TAR 24: Brendon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 25: Keith & Whitney (8th)
TAR 26: Laura & Tyler (1st)
TAR 27: Justin & Diana (2nd)
TAR 28: Brittany & Jessica (9th)
TAR 29: Matt & Redmond (4th)
TAR 31: Rachel & Alyssa (7th)
TAR 32: Will & James (1st)
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #53 on: April 09, 2019, 03:12:37 AM »
All of the seasons I have seen! :)

The Amazing Race
TAR 1: Joe & Bill (3rd)
TAR 2: Tara & Wil (2nd)
TAR 3: Flo & Zach (1st)
TAR 4: Tian & Jaree (6th)
TAR 5: Colin & Christie (2nd)
TAR 6: Jonathon & Victoria (6th)
TAR 7: Ron & Kelly (3rd)
TAR 8: Weaver Family (3rd)
TAR 9: BJ & Tyler (1st)
TAR 10: Peter & Sarah (7th)
TAR 11: Teri & Ian (7th)
TAR 12: No-one
TAR 13: No-one
TAR 14: Kisha & Jen (4th)
TAR 15: Mika & Canaan (7th)
TAR 16: Carol & Brandy (5th)
TAR 17: Chad & Stephanie (5th)
TAR 18: No-one
TAR 19: Amani & Marcus (3rd)
TAR 20: Brendon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 21: No-one
TAR 22: Jessica & John (9th)
TAR 23: Tim & Marie (2nd)
TAR 24: Brendon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 25: Brooke & Robbie (4th)
TAR 26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR 27: Justin & Diana (2nd)
TAR 28: Tyler & Korey (3rd)
TAR 29: Brooke & Scott (1st)
TAR 30: Alex & Conor (4th)
TAR 31: Tyler & Korey (2nd)

The Amazing Race Canada
TARC 1: Holly & Brett (5th)
TARC 2: Laura & Jackie (9th)
TARC 3: Gino & Jesse (1st)
TARC 4: Jillian & Emmett (2nd)
TARC 5: Kenneth & Ryan (2nd)
TARC 6: No-one

The Amazing Race Australia
TAR Aus 1: Richard & Joey (9th)
TAR Aus 2: Paul & Steve (2nd)
TAR Aus 3: Ashleigh & Jarrod (3rd)
TA Australia 4: Sid & Ash (6th)

The Amazing Race Asia
TARA 1: Andy & Laura (4th)
TARA 2: Marc & Rovilson (3rd)
TARA 3: Vince & Sam (1st)
TARA 4: No-one
TARA 5: No-one

The Amazing Race: China Rush
TAR Cr 1 Rachel & Charlie (1st)
TAR Cr 2: No-one
TAR Cr 3: Rob & Jia Jia (11th)
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #54 on: April 10, 2019, 10:10:18 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 07, 2018, 11:41:34 PM
Quote from: Marionete on March 07, 2018, 11:56:42 AM
I'm actually very surprised with the level of adversity Cedric & Shawn face here. I didn't mind them, wasn't sad about their elimination either, but I thought all of their personal stories would make them fan favourites, and the "complaining" would be seen as inspiration. ???

I feel the same about Dave and Connor...
With regards to Dave & Connor, it's mainly Dave playing the victim on TAR24 after being U-Turned by Brenchel that puts them on my most disliked team that season list. Granted, Brenchel are annoying too, but crying over being U-Turned? It's a race, anything within the rules goes, so suck it up buttercup.
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #55 on: April 12, 2019, 08:54:46 AM »
Quote from: GabyM on April 10, 2019, 10:10:18 PM
With regards to Dave & Connor, it's mainly Dave playing the victim on TAR24 after being U-Turned by Brenchel that puts them on my most disliked team that season list. Granted, Brenchel are annoying too, but crying over being U-Turned? It's a race, anything within the rules goes, so suck it up buttercup.

Yep, the whining after the U-Turn is what made me dislike them.  I am in the process of watching the season again and I'm down to the F5 teams. The "Accidental Alliance" are nothing but bullies.  Complaining about the U-Turn all the time.  I'm sorry but if it had been any of them in that situation, they would have not hesitated one minute to U-Turn any team that was that close to them so they could have an advantage.  And, the funny thing is it was Brendon that wanted to do the U-Turn. Rachel was hesitant.  yet, Rachel was the one that got all the flack from it.

In all honestly, I am not a fan of any of the F4 teams of that season although Brenchel is more likable to me than all of the others combined.
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #56 on: April 20, 2019, 10:49:51 PM »
I probably posted here already and if I did, the following list is probably different oops

Season 17: Jill & Thomas (3rd)
Season 18: Flight Time & Big Easy (2nd)
Season 19: Andy & Tommy (4th)
Season 20: Art & JJ (2nd) or Vanessa & Ralph (4th) they brought the drama though
Season 21: Abbie & Ryan (5th)
Season 22: Joey & Meghan (5th)
Season 23: Nicole & Travis (3rd)
Season 24: Dave & Connor (1st)
Season 25: Misti & Jim (2nd)
Season 26: Laura & Tyler (1st)
Season 27: Justin & Diana (3rd)
Season 28: Tyler & Korey (3rd)
Season 29: Liz & Michael (5th)
Season 30: Henry & Evan (2nd)
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #57 on: April 23, 2019, 11:09:48 PM »
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #58 on: September 03, 2019, 12:52:44 AM »
Update: more than 40 seasons (counting US and foreign versions)

This is amazing: no team that has been my least favorite has EVER won the race
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #59 on: December 08, 2019, 08:29:17 PM »
TAR is done for 2019, so it's time to update.

Quote from: Xoruz on March 07, 2018, 01:30:47 PM
TAR 1: Kim & Leslie (10th)
TAR 2: Tara & Will (2nd)
TAR 3: Andre & Damon (6th)
TAR 4: Kelly & Jon (2nd)
TAR 5: Marshall & Lance (7th)
TAR 6: Jonathan & Victoria (6th)
TAR 7: Lynn & Alex (5th)
TAR 8: Weaver Family (3rd)
TAR 9: Eric & Jeremy (2nd)
TAR 10: Rob & Kimberly (2nd)
TAR 11: Charla & Mirna (3rd)
TAR 12: TK & Rachel (1st)
TAR 13: Kelly & Christy (6th)
TAR 14: Jaime & Cara (2nd)
TAR 15: Lance & Keri (8th)
TAR 16: Carol & Brandy (5th)
TAR 17: Nick & Vicki (4th)
TAR 18: Kent & Vyxsin (5th)
TAR 19: Justin & Jennifer (7th)
TAR 20: Art & JJ (2nd)
TAR 21: Rob & Kelley (7th)
TAR 22: Max & Katie (2nd)
TAR 23: Ally & Ashley (5th)
TAR 24: Caroline & Jennifer (2nd)
TAR 25: Lisa & Michelle (11th)
TAR 26: Laura & Tyler (1st)
TAR 27: Kelly & Shevonne (11th)
TAR 28: Brittany & Jessica (9th)
TAR 29: Kevin & Jenn (11th)
TAR 30: Jessica & Cody (1st)
TAR 31: Nicole & Victor (4th)

International

Asia 1: Howard & Sahran (6th)
Asia 2: Terri & Henry (6th)
Asia 3: Pailin & Natalie (8th)
Asia 4: Hussein & Natasha (3rd)
Asia 5: Rach & Vicky (8th)
Australia 1: Dave & Kelly (5th)
Australia 2: Kym & Donna (9th)
Australia 3: John & Murray (6th)
Australia 4: Sid & Ash (6th)
China Rush 1: Sean & Amy (6th)
China Rush 2: Simon & Katherine (2nd)
China Rush 3: Zhang Yelin & Li Yang (4th)
Canada 1: Kristen & Darren (7th)
Canada 2: Ryan & Rob (3rd)
Canada 3: Gino & Jesse (1st)
Canada 4: Anthony & Brandon (10th)
Canada 5: Kenneth & Ryan (2nd)
Canada 6: Zainab & Monica (7th)
Canada 7: Meaghan & Marie (7th)
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #60 on: December 24, 2019, 04:02:50 AM »
Mine:
TAR1: None
TAR2: None
TAR3: None
TAR4: Reichen & Chip (1st)
TAR5: Marshall & Lance (7th)
TAR6: None
TAR7: Rob & Amber (2nd)
TAR8: None
TAR9: BJ & Tyler (1st)
TAR10: None
TAR11: Eric & Danielle (1st) & Rob & Amber (8th)
TAR12: TK & Rachel (1st)
TAR13: None
TAR14: None
TAR15: Flight Time & Big Easy (4th)
TAR16: Jet & Cord (2nd)
TAR17: None
TAR18: Flight Time & Big Easy (2nd) & Jet & Cord (6th)
TAR19: None
TAR20: Art & JJ (2nd) & Vanessa & Ralph (4th)
TAR21: Josh & Brent (1st)
TAR22: Joey & Meghan (5th)
TAR23: None
TAR24: Flight Time & Big Easy (6th), Jet & Cord (5th), Caroline & Jennifer (2nd) & Dave & Connor (1st)
TAR25: None
TAR26: Tyler & Laura (1st)
TAR27: None
TAR28: Tyler & Korey (3rd)
TAR 29: None
TAR30: Cody & Jessica (1st)
TAR31: Leo & Jamal (3rd), Tyler & Korey (2nd) & Nicole & Victor (4th)

I don't have a least favorite team in some seasons mainly because the cast in those seasons is either good or meh. I also have more than one least favorite team in some seasons.
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #61 on: December 17, 2020, 11:35:47 PM »
Saved for Bourkie :)
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #62 on: December 17, 2020, 11:39:15 PM »
Quote from: Declive on September 03, 2019, 12:52:44 AM
This is amazing: no team that has been my least favorite has EVER won the race

And this record ended last night.
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #63 on: December 18, 2020, 01:49:02 AM »
Quote from: Declive on December 17, 2020, 11:39:15 PM
Quote from: Declive on September 03, 2019, 12:52:44 AM
This is amazing: no team that has been my least favorite has EVER won the race

And this record ended last night.
:funny: I think there is hardly one in RFF that don't have Dave & Connor as their least favourite in S24

Btw, my record is at the complete opposite of yours. I have only one of my season favorites as winner  :groan:
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #64 on: December 18, 2020, 02:42:48 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on December 18, 2020, 01:49:02 AM
Quote from: Declive on December 17, 2020, 11:39:15 PM
Quote from: Declive on September 03, 2019, 12:52:44 AM
This is amazing: no team that has been my least favorite has EVER won the race

And this record ended last night.
:funny: I think there is hardly one in RFF that don't have Dave & Connor as their least favourite in S24

Btw, my record is at the complete opposite of yours. I have only one of my season favorites as winner  :groan:

Two very good points. I didn't care for Dave/Connor either but they were ahead of Twinnies and Mark/Mallory in my concept.

About my faves who won (only 6!)
Rob/Brennan
Chris/Alex
Josh/Brent
Amy/Maya
Brooke/Scott
Colin/Christie
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #65 on: December 23, 2020, 02:33:14 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on August 18, 2017, 01:28:44 AM

TAR10: Dustin and Kandace (4th)


I may be the only person who agrees with you on this, although I would not pick them as the worst team from that season. I felt that this season may have had the worst cast overall the show has seen. I did not like Dustin & Kandice because of their behaviour at various points - including when they crash their car in Mauritius and then take someone else's the following leg deliberately. This is just a prime example and in All-Stars they were even more unlikable to me - but remember only my opinion!
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 06:50:12 AM »
Quote from: Wadsy on December 23, 2020, 02:33:14 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on August 18, 2017, 01:28:44 AM

TAR10: Dustin and Kandace (4th)


I may be the only person who agrees with you on this, although I would not pick them as the worst team from that season. I felt that this season may have had the worst cast overall the show has seen. I did not like Dustin & Kandice because of their behaviour at various points - including when they crash their car in Mauritius and then take someone else's the following leg deliberately. This is just a prime example and in All-Stars they were even more unlikable to me - but remember only my opinion!

Um, that was three years ago, as Bourkie updated it last year. Scroll above.
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 02:43:48 PM »
I did not see that it was three years ago...
Re: Your LEAST favorite team each season and how they finished
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:34:10 PM »
Let's see... I guess if I have to choose just one from each season it would have to be:

1) Lenny & Karyn (6th)
2) Hope & Norm (10th)
3) Andre & Damon (6th)
4) Steve & Dave (8th) Gosh, what an unlikeable cast.
5) Marshall & Lance (7th) Probably among my bottom 5 of all time.
6) Freddy & Kendra (1st)
7) Ron & Kelly (3rd) Wish they would've been eliminated on the first leg. Lynn & Alex were insufferable as well.
8) Hmm i barely remember this season, only watched once. I guess the Rogers (9th)?
9) Ugh... BJ & Tyler (1st) by far.
10) Hmm... no one was horrible here... maybe Peter & Sarah (7th) but only for Peter. Also, I think I read somewhere that that was a manufactured relationship?
11) Eric & Danielle (1st) Manufactured relationship.
12) TK & Rachel (1st) Just because they're hippies doesn't mean their interesting or charismatic.
13) Aja & Ty (7th)
14) Mark & Michael (5th)
15) Flight Time & Big Easy (4th) Why have they been 3 times already?
16) Ugh, Louie & Michael (4th) Why couldn't Jody & Shannon beat them?
17) I really liked this cast as a whole... hmm... Chad & Stephanie (5th) I guess.
18) Flight Time & Big Easy (2nd) once again. Big Easy peeing on that building still bothers me.
19) Laurence & Zac (6th)
20) Art & JJ (2nd) This is the happiest I've been someone didn't win, they were so, so unlikeable.
21) Gary & Will (8th) How did they even pass casting?
22) Dave & Connor (8th) Bottom 5 team.
23) Leo & Jamal (4th) So annoying and tryhards... I also don't get why they have been on 3 times. Also, I'm not particularly fond of occasions when there are 5 M/M teams.
24) I basically skipped this season. How did this season even happen? But Dave & Connor (1st) Insufferable.
25) I guess Michael & Scott (9th)
26) Kurt & Bergen (8th) Ugh... While the concept of pairing up strangers was interesting, I hated TPTB tried to push the love aspect so hard. It was cringe.
27) Justin & Diana (2nd) I still hope Krista would have got it on time. I truly don't understand why she was having so much trouble.
28) Pretty inoffensive cast. I suppose Darius & Cameron (10th)
29) Same as above, except for Shamir. Why was he even there?
30) Eric & Daniel (6th) Definition of dull.
31) Leo & Jamal (3rd) Why are they here for a 3rd time?
32) Will & James (1st) mostly because of James. What a waste of good route.

