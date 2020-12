With regards to Dave & Connor, it's mainly Dave playing the victim on TAR24 after being U-Turned by Brenchel that puts them on my most disliked team that season list. Granted, Brenchel are annoying too, but crying over being U-Turned? It's a race, anything within the rules goes, so suck it up buttercup.



Yep, the whining after the U-Turn is what made me dislike them. I am in the process of watching the season again and I'm down to the F5 teams. The "Accidental Alliance" are nothing but bullies. Complaining about the U-Turn all the time. I'm sorry but if it had been any of them in that situation, they would have not hesitated one minute to U-Turn any team that was that close to them so they could have an advantage. And, the funny thing is it was Brendon that wanted to do the U-Turn. Rachel was hesitant. yet, Rachel was the one that got all the flack from it.In all honestly, I am not a fan of any of the F4 teams of that season although Brenchel is more likable to me than all of the others combined.