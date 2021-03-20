I feel that TAR32 is extremely maligned because of how the Mine 5 alliance bulldozed through the race, like some seasons of Survivor. Honestly, besides DeAngelo, the other members are likeable, and frankly, it was the producers' fault for not being stringent with the sharing of answers. Also, it was nice to see an alliance honoring their word and working together for the most part. (After all, no one was against the Six Pack in TAR10 helping one another.) I thought the beard brothers would be boring, but they were not at all and were genuinely nice.



Other good points regarding TAR32



Nice route

- 1st visit to the Caribbean in a long time, and in a new country

- 1st visit to the Brazilian Amazon

- 2nd visit to Kazakhstan, with a great movie set task

- Very different portrayal of India this time. Hyderabad is at the forefront of all things IT, and India no longer looks as crappy as the earlier seasons. Honestly impressed.





- Return of the Yield, with changes

- Interesting final task with the globe

- Interesting choice to have the final leg memory task moved to the penultimate leg (wasn't expecting that), and the three likeable teams working together to get rid of the 4th in their alliance. Probably the most satisfying penultimate leg since Andy and Tommy being eliminated in TAR19 because of the unexpected taxi alliance. (But I must say, I feel bad for Gary.)

