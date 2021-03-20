« previous next »
« Reply #325 on: March 20, 2021, 12:02:41 PM »
I might be the only person who likes head-to-heads. Yeah, the one in the US version right before a pit stop. Personally, I think it's fun and exciting to see from a viewer's perspective.

Only downside is that it robbed April & Sarah when I was rooting for them. :(
« Reply #326 on: Today at 12:29:30 PM »
- I love TAR 4 and think it's a decent season. I know it's not a well liked season, but I think it has a great route and the tasks are fun. The cast is still kind of lousy but I'd watch this season over most of what's being put out today.

- The most consistent era was TAR 14 to TAR 24 and it's not close. Besides TAR 20, there wasn't a truly bad season during this stretch and that's saying something about how good the show was during this period. There were some seasons I enjoyed more than others (TAR 14 and TAR 21) while there were others that I didn't quite enjoy as much (TAR 19 and TAR 15), but every season had something great to offer during this run.

« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:18:20 PM »
I agree on TAR 4. I think it gets way too much hate and I genuinely enjoy the season :)
