- I love TAR 4 and think it's a decent season. I know it's not a well liked season, but I think it has a great route and the tasks are fun. The cast is still kind of lousy but I'd watch this season over most of what's being put out today.



- The most consistent era was TAR 14 to TAR 24 and it's not close. Besides TAR 20, there wasn't a truly bad season during this stretch and that's saying something about how good the show was during this period. There were some seasons I enjoyed more than others (TAR 14 and TAR 21) while there were others that I didn't quite enjoy as much (TAR 19 and TAR 15), but every season had something great to offer during this run.



