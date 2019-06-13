« previous next »
TAR Unpopular Opinions

Marionete

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 13, 2019, 04:06:47 PM
Why?
This coming from someone who has never seen any TAR Canada, but has been planning to.
G.B.

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 14, 2019, 10:10:32 PM
Try watching the Vietnamese version and then say that.
Hubickichibi

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 15, 2019, 08:16:44 PM
Justin claimed his season wasnt a weak season, i dont know about that, team Texas was pretty strong so did team Reporters & Paparazi, though they a bit of mess, but its true no other super strong teams beside green team
Marionete

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 18, 2019, 07:17:27 AM
Quote from: G.B. on June 14, 2019, 10:10:32 PM
Try watching the Vietnamese version and then say that.
?
If this was directed at me, then I'm confused lol
Lemontail

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 18, 2019, 07:19:33 AM
TAR Vietnam travels inside it, right?
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 18, 2019, 11:41:12 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on June 18, 2019, 07:19:33 AM
TAR Vietnam travels inside it, right?
Yes, Mostly around the country. But every season since season 2, they've one a Leg or two outside of Vietnam (South Korea, Singapore, Australia and first ever TAR visit to Laos)
G.B.

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 18, 2019, 05:27:54 PM
It was directed at NELs/gamerfan.

Regardless of how one views TAR Canada, I think it's impossible to call it the worst when TAR Vietnam exists.

While TAR Vietnam does have some good aspects here and there, the objective problems it suffers from far outweigh them. Non-existent budget, celebrity stunt casting, forced drama, bad editing, bad sound design, bad course design, technical problems, unfair challenges, boring-to-watch challenges, AWFUL/repetitive incidental music, and controversies about the third season being rigged.

They try their best (really, they do), but it's not a good time at all.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 18, 2019, 06:37:36 PM
Personally, I find that too much hate has been thrown towards TAR Canada. While the past couple of seasons have not reached the highs of the early seasons, every season have been enjoyable to watch, with the exception of season 3. So, it is far from the worst franchise for me even if I don't agree with all of their recent decisions.

I thought that the two most recent seasons of TAR Vietnam were fine, but the first three were really bad. I'm also with you G.B. on that awful music they keep playing whenever a team completes a task.

For me, the worst franchise is TAR Brazil. The challenges ranged from boring to easy to cheap. Whenever a hard challenge did come up, teams would just quit with every team deciding to quit the famous meat Roadblock. There also were way too many go from point A to point B tasks. The worst thing a show can do is make me bored, and this is one of the few series that never intrigued me while watching it.
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 18, 2019, 06:48:28 PM
There's an argument to be made that relatively speaking, a TAR Vietnam or Philippines will have a considerably lower budget and will have to make do with far less resources. The franchise and rights fee alone is huge. So for the resources they have, both series have done alright.

Now TAR Canada can't really make that excuse, especially when it's been the #1 show in the country.
G.B.

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
June 18, 2019, 07:33:19 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 18, 2019, 06:37:36 PM
Personally, I find that too much hate has been thrown towards TAR Canada. While the past couple of seasons have not reached the highs of the early seasons, every season have been enjoyable to watch, with the exception of season 3. So, it is far from the worst franchise for me even if I don't agree with all of their recent decisions.

I thought that the two most recent seasons of TAR Vietnam were fine, but the first three were really bad. I'm also with you G.B. on that awful music they keep playing whenever a team completes a task.

For me, the worst franchise is TAR Brazil. The challenges ranged from boring to easy to cheap. Whenever a hard challenge did come up, teams would just quit with every team deciding to quit the famous meat Roadblock. There also were way too many go from point A to point B tasks. The worst thing a show can do is make me bored, and this is one of the few series that never intrigued me while watching it.

What? Don't you like twinkly piano music?  :d025:

I always find it hilarious that everybody says Season 3 was the worst of TAR Canada. I love season 3. It's my favourite by far, and much much better than the lackluster Season 4 that followed. (Hey, look what thread we're in, lol)

I think (not 100% sure) there was a time limit on the TAR Brazil meat-eating task. They had to eat all of the meat before a certain time passed, or they would just receive the penalty.
Wadsy

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
December 27, 2020, 10:43:01 PM
Season 6 is my favourite season.

This is due to it's route, task design, high suspense, cast, bunching teams together and not letting one slip away, and the bickering of most couples was actually funny at times when compared with other seasons.

I did not like Kendra (self entitled) and Jonathan could be pretty annoying at times.
redskevin88

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
December 27, 2020, 11:05:02 PM
Alliances are overrated on the Amazing Race.
LandonM170

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
December 30, 2020, 11:31:18 AM
I like Justin & Diana and was rooting for them on S27. I hope they come back for All-Stars! I know this is unpopular  :funny:
Declive

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
January 02, 2021, 04:45:19 PM
This one might not be so unpopular but Kynt/Vyxsin to me are the most entertaining team that has even been on the race.
ZA-TAR-fan

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
January 26, 2021, 04:16:49 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on December 30, 2020, 11:31:18 AM
I like Justin & Diana and was rooting for them on S27. I hope they come back for All-Stars! I know this is unpopular  :funny:

Same here.
cbacbacba1

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
January 30, 2021, 04:36:57 AM
Quote from: Declive on January 02, 2021, 04:45:19 PM
This one might not be so unpopular but Kynt/Vyxsin to me are the most entertaining team that has even been on the race.
They have the most dysfunctional breakdown in two of their races  :funny: Their Lijiang leg is probably the worst performance of any team in the history of TAR, other than Dana & Adrian. :groan:
Wadsy

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
February 26, 2021, 03:40:04 AM
I dislike KOR legs being counted as two separate legs.

I preferred the format before TAR18 where a TBC leg and it's second half were counted as one leg, rather than a non-elimination leg without a penalty. That's another thing I dislike - no Speed Bump for the team who finishes last on one of these legs. To this day I still don't get why they ever though this twist was good, because it isn't.

TAR 32 actually did it right.... until I find out there was no third NEL. Had there still been one, this season would have marked the first time since TAR 10 to do it the way I preferred.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
February 27, 2021, 11:53:08 AM
I dislike KOR legs being counted as two separate legs.

I preferred the format before TAR18 where a TBC leg and it's second half were counted as one leg, rather than a non-elimination leg without a penalty. That's another thing I dislike - no Speed Bump for the team who finishes last on one of these legs. To this day I still don't get why they ever though this twist was good, because it isn't.

TAR 32 actually did it right.... until I find out there was no third NEL. Had there still been one, this season would have marked the first time since TAR 10 to do it the way I preferred.
I still cannot tell the difference between twists repackaged as something new too. A double-length leg versus Keep-On-Racing, and the "no-rest legs", they're all the same to me. Don't know why the naming comes off as so complicated. The Mega Leg naming makes sense because there's no Pit Stop at the midpoint, but the other two I'm lost on.
Wadsy

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
February 27, 2021, 05:57:14 PM
It would even be fair to say TAR 6 and 10's double-length-leg was also a super leg. Well, it also depends because on TAR 32 there was literally no rest period in the middle, whereas the other two seasons kind of did.
cbacbacba1

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
February 27, 2021, 07:31:45 PM
Quote from: Wadsy on February 27, 2021, 05:57:14 PM
It would even be fair to say TAR 6 and 10's double-length-leg was also a super leg. Well, it also depends because on TAR 32 there was literally no rest period in the middle, whereas the other two seasons kind of did.
So what is your opinion towards the TAR14 one? That one also doesnt have a rest period between the two half portions.

Personally, I think double-length / KOR / Megaleg should all be counted the same for placement standardisation purpose. Though where the leg Midpoint should be counted as for TAR 6 / TAR 8 Canada and TAR 32 is arguable.
Declive

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
February 27, 2021, 08:12:31 PM
About the Australian version: i think Dolor is the fun of the show.
Might be just me, but i'm cheering for him & Holly.
Wadsy

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
February 27, 2021, 09:45:04 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on February 27, 2021, 07:31:45 PM
Quote from: Wadsy on February 27, 2021, 05:57:14 PM
It would even be fair to say TAR 6 and 10's double-length-leg was also a super leg. Well, it also depends because on TAR 32 there was literally no rest period in the middle, whereas the other two seasons kind of did.
So what is your opinion towards the TAR14 one? That one also doesnt have a rest period between the two half portions.

Personally, I think double-length / KOR / Megaleg should all me counted the same for placement standardisation purpose. Thought where the leg Midpoint should be counted as for TAR 6 / TAR 8 Canada and TAR 32 is arguable.

TAR 14 was still technically old school TAR even though there was a virtual Pit Stop. This is because leg 10 of that season is double the length, rather than it being two separate legs which is where I have the issue. The virtual Pit Stop in Season 14 in this case is the mid point of a double-length-leg.

The only reason I bring up TAR 6 and 10 is because teams never met Phil in the middle, although with TAR 10 it is clear where the mid point is thanks to the clue they receive.
ambystoma

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 12:08:01 PM
1. Season 13 was great despite the predictable outcome. Tina <3. All the trainnwrecky teams make it somewhat far even though the normies won.
2. Season 6 wasn't that bad: Lori and Bolo actually seemed like nice people and the outcomes weren't very predictable. Adam & Rebecca made me cringe but the vile winners just made the season that much more iconic.
3. Dave and Connor suck suck suck.
4. Rooted for Lenny and Karyn on S1.
5. S10 would have been legendary if only 1 of the sixpacks won..../sigh
6. all the returnee seasons suck. all of them.
7. I am so over Rachel-type couple dramas...seem somewhat staged.....when the series starting getting all these BB teams, I was sad...
8. Chris from Chris and Logan was such a DILF for me... only reason to rewatch 27.
LandonM170

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 03:50:35 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on February 27, 2021, 11:53:08 AM
Quote from: Wadsy on February 26, 2021, 03:40:04 AM
I dislike KOR legs being counted as two separate legs.

I preferred the format before TAR18 where a TBC leg and it's second half were counted as one leg, rather than a non-elimination leg without a penalty. That's another thing I dislike - no Speed Bump for the team who finishes last on one of these legs. To this day I still don't get why they ever though this twist was good, because it isn't.

TAR 32 actually did it right.... until I find out there was no third NEL. Had there still been one, this season would have marked the first time since TAR 10 to do it the way I preferred.
I still cannot tell the difference between twists repackaged as something new too. A double-length leg versus Keep-On-Racing, and the "no-rest legs", they're all the same to me. Don't know why the naming comes off as so complicated. The Mega Leg naming makes sense because there's no Pit Stop at the midpoint, but the other two I'm lost on.
I called it a "no-rest leg" because wikipedia calls KOR's that, and it makes sense to me because you are starting a new leg with no rest period, so it makes sense to me. I called it a "double-length leg" because wikipedia calls it that, and also because it is one leg that is double the amount/length of a normal leg (4 tasks instead of 2). I hope this makes more sense!
Wadsy

Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
Today at 03:29:04 AM
At the end of the day it doesn't matter to me but TAR 32 is the only season to do the double-length-leg structure right since TAR 18. Everything before that for me was absolutely fine since it was all in one leg, so no criticisms for there being no NEL penalty.
If, however we had of gotten a non-elimination at the end of a double-length-leg (pre TAR 18 format) I would have been fine with it, assuming there was a penalty and a rest period of course.
I recall the first time watching TAR 7 and being shocked that leg 8 was an elimination and Lynn & Alex had been booted. I guess this was since there were still two NEL's left and it had been ages since the first appeared.
