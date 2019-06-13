Personally, I find that too much hate has been thrown towards TAR Canada. While the past couple of seasons have not reached the highs of the early seasons, every season have been enjoyable to watch, with the exception of season 3. So, it is far from the worst franchise for me even if I don't agree with all of their recent decisions.



I thought that the two most recent seasons of TAR Vietnam were fine, but the first three were really bad. I'm also with you G.B. on that awful music they keep playing whenever a team completes a task.



For me, the worst franchise is TAR Brazil. The challenges ranged from boring to easy to cheap. Whenever a hard challenge did come up, teams would just quit with every team deciding to quit the famous meat Roadblock. There also were way too many go from point A to point B tasks. The worst thing a show can do is make me bored, and this is one of the few series that never intrigued me while watching it.