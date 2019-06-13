« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Unpopular Opinions  (Read 47296 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3168
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #300 on: June 13, 2019, 04:06:47 PM »
Why?
This coming from someone who has never seen any TAR Canada, but has been planning to.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1376
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #301 on: June 14, 2019, 10:10:32 PM »
Try watching the Vietnamese version and then say that.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #302 on: June 15, 2019, 08:16:44 PM »
Justin claimed his season wasnt a weak season, i dont know about that, team Texas was pretty strong so did team Reporters & Paparazi, though they a bit of mess, but its true no other super strong teams beside green team
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3168
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #303 on: June 18, 2019, 07:17:27 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on June 14, 2019, 10:10:32 PM
Try watching the Vietnamese version and then say that.
?
If this was directed at me, then I'm confused lol
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #304 on: June 18, 2019, 07:19:33 AM »
TAR Vietnam travels inside it, right?
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Online dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2341
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #305 on: June 18, 2019, 11:41:12 AM »
Quote from: Lemontail on June 18, 2019, 07:19:33 AM
TAR Vietnam travels inside it, right?
Yes, Mostly around the country. But every season since season 2, they've one a Leg or two outside of Vietnam (South Korea, Singapore, Australia and first ever TAR visit to Laos)
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1376
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #306 on: June 18, 2019, 05:27:54 PM »
It was directed at NELs/gamerfan.

Regardless of how one views TAR Canada, I think it's impossible to call it the worst when TAR Vietnam exists.

While TAR Vietnam does have some good aspects here and there, the objective problems it suffers from far outweigh them. Non-existent budget, celebrity stunt casting, forced drama, bad editing, bad sound design, bad course design, technical problems, unfair challenges, boring-to-watch challenges, AWFUL/repetitive incidental music, and controversies about the third season being rigged.

They try their best (really, they do), but it's not a good time at all.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #307 on: June 18, 2019, 06:37:36 PM »
Personally, I find that too much hate has been thrown towards TAR Canada. While the past couple of seasons have not reached the highs of the early seasons, every season have been enjoyable to watch, with the exception of season 3. So, it is far from the worst franchise for me even if I don't agree with all of their recent decisions.

I thought that the two most recent seasons of TAR Vietnam were fine, but the first three were really bad. I'm also with you G.B. on that awful music they keep playing whenever a team completes a task.

For me, the worst franchise is TAR Brazil. The challenges ranged from boring to easy to cheap. Whenever a hard challenge did come up, teams would just quit with every team deciding to quit the famous meat Roadblock. There also were way too many go from point A to point B tasks. The worst thing a show can do is make me bored, and this is one of the few series that never intrigued me while watching it.
Logged

Online dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2341
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #308 on: June 18, 2019, 06:48:28 PM »
There's an argument to be made that relatively speaking, a TAR Vietnam or Philippines will have a considerably lower budget and will have to make do with far less resources. The franchise and rights fee alone is huge. So for the resources they have, both series have done alright.

Now TAR Canada can't really make that excuse, especially when it's been the #1 show in the country.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1376
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #309 on: June 18, 2019, 07:33:19 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on June 18, 2019, 06:37:36 PM
Personally, I find that too much hate has been thrown towards TAR Canada. While the past couple of seasons have not reached the highs of the early seasons, every season have been enjoyable to watch, with the exception of season 3. So, it is far from the worst franchise for me even if I don't agree with all of their recent decisions.

I thought that the two most recent seasons of TAR Vietnam were fine, but the first three were really bad. I'm also with you G.B. on that awful music they keep playing whenever a team completes a task.

For me, the worst franchise is TAR Brazil. The challenges ranged from boring to easy to cheap. Whenever a hard challenge did come up, teams would just quit with every team deciding to quit the famous meat Roadblock. There also were way too many go from point A to point B tasks. The worst thing a show can do is make me bored, and this is one of the few series that never intrigued me while watching it.

What? Don't you like twinkly piano music?  :d025:

I always find it hilarious that everybody says Season 3 was the worst of TAR Canada. I love season 3. It's my favourite by far, and much much better than the lackluster Season 4 that followed. (Hey, look what thread we're in, lol)

I think (not 100% sure) there was a time limit on the TAR Brazil meat-eating task. They had to eat all of the meat before a certain time passed, or they would just receive the penalty.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #310 on: December 27, 2020, 10:43:01 PM »
Season 6 is my favourite season.

This is due to it's route, task design, high suspense, cast, bunching teams together and not letting one slip away, and the bickering of most couples was actually funny at times when compared with other seasons.

I did not like Kendra (self entitled) and Jonathan could be pretty annoying at times.
Logged
Wadsy

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2142
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #311 on: December 27, 2020, 11:05:02 PM »
Alliances are overrated on the Amazing Race.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #312 on: December 30, 2020, 11:31:18 AM »
I like Justin & Diana and was rooting for them on S27. I hope they come back for All-Stars! I know this is unpopular  :funny:
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2462
  • <3
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #313 on: January 02, 2021, 04:45:19 PM »
This one might not be so unpopular but Kynt/Vyxsin to me are the most entertaining team that has even been on the race.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline ZA-TAR-fan

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 29
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #314 on: January 26, 2021, 04:16:49 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on December 30, 2020, 11:31:18 AM
I like Justin & Diana and was rooting for them on S27. I hope they come back for All-Stars! I know this is unpopular  :funny:

Same here.
Logged

Online cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
Re: TAR Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #315 on: Today at 04:36:57 AM »
Quote from: Declive on January 02, 2021, 04:45:19 PM
This one might not be so unpopular but Kynt/Vyxsin to me are the most entertaining team that has even been on the race.
They have the most dysfunctional breakdown in two of their races  :funny: Their Lijiang leg is probably the worst performance of any team in the history of TAR, other than Dana & Adrian. :groan:
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 