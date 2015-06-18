« previous next »
TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)

TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)
« on: June 18, 2015, 02:19:25 PM »
Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden
Father & Daughter


Neil Lumsden

Age: 62
Occupation: Sport Marketing and Events Consultant/Football Coach
Current City: Burlington, Ont.
Hometown: Burlington, Ont.
Strengths: Mental toughness, calm under pressure, and determination.
Fears/ Phobias: Snakes
Favourite Travel Destination: Greek Islands
Pet Peeve about Teammate: Too loud.



Kristin Lumsden @sincerley_kris

Age: 31
Occupation: Makeup Artist/Skincare Specialist
Current City: Toronto
Hometown: Burlington, Ont.
Strengths: Determination, adaptation, and photographic memory.
Fears/ Phobias: Centipedes
Favourite Travel Destination: Costa Rica
Pet Peeve about Teammate: He can be a bit of a know-it-all.
Re: TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)
« Reply #1 on: June 18, 2015, 02:19:44 PM »
About Neil and Kristin

Neil and Kristin are an enthusiastic and humorous father/daughter team who bring physical strength and athletic prowess to the race. Neil is a Canadian Football Hall of Famer turned football coach who has three Grey Cup rings with the Edmonton Eskimos. Quick-witted Kristin is a makeup artist and sales/education executive for a skincare company.

Neil has a dry sense of humour and winning spirit while Kristin has a big heart and lots of tenacity. The two feel their biggest challenge has always been communicating and stubbornness. They both like to have the last word in an argument and often, it comes down to the loudest person who wins.

As for the teams biggest roadblock? While both are physically strong, Neil and Kristin are hopeful the race doesnt involve any crazy science challenges. We have very similar strengths and weaknesses so that in itself is a roadblock. But really  no science experiments please, says Kristin.

As a football coach, Neil has learned a lot of valuable skills that he believes will be an asset in the race. Kristin has overcome learning disabilities to graduate from two post-secondary programs so she feels confident that she can handle any obstacle thrown her way.

Neils son and Kristins brother, Jesse Lumsden, is a retired CFL player turned Olympic Bobsledder for Team Canada  but it will be Neil and Kristin who hope to slide across the finish line before their competitors this time.

Neil and Kristin feel that 'The Amazing Race Canada' will strengthen their relationship. They would love to win the prize money so that their wife/mom can retire and relax, and Kristin would love to buy property in Toronto.

Fun Facts
Motto: Play like a champion today!
Team they most associate with from Season 1 or 2: Tim & Tim, their perseverance got them to the final.
What fruit or vegetable matches your personality and why?
Neil: Tomato - smart, wise, and goes with everything.
Kristin: Carrot  long, sweet, and crunchy.
If your life was being made into a movie, who would you cast to play you?
Neil: Tom Selleck
Kristin: Sandra Bullock
Re: TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)
« Reply #2 on: June 18, 2015, 02:20:34 PM »
More team questions from their profile...

Whats in your backpack? - Neil
2 pair shorts, 2 T-shirts, 4 pair underwear, 4 pair socks, 1 warmer jacket, 1 hat, 1 diary, 1 pair gloves, 1 pair of long traning pants, 1 sunglasses, 1 reading glasses, lots of Aleve and vitamins, 4 power bars, 1 water bottle

How did you train for the race? - Neil
Extended my regular gym sessions to be more overall body strength and more running.

Why did you choose this as your racing outfit? - Neil
Ask my partner. I only picked the shoes.

How did you choose your team colour? - Kristin
Brings out my eye colour. Matches with my funky head scarves.

Whats your must-have beauty/grooming item? - Kristin
Curling Iron, Bronzer (winter was cruel).

How did you train for the race? - Kristin
Running, swimming, memorizing menus, watching previous seasons multiple times
Re: TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)
« Reply #3 on: June 18, 2015, 02:49:01 PM »
62 & 31? :o no way!!
Re: TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)
« Reply #4 on: June 19, 2015, 01:15:24 PM »
Quote from: SteKay on June 18, 2015, 02:49:01 PM
62 & 31? :o no way!!

They are 61 & 29 in CTV video.

I am confused right now...  :(

But yes, they look great.
Re: TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)
« Reply #5 on: July 09, 2022, 10:41:38 PM »
Neil was recently elected to provincial parliament in Ontario and was named as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

More here: https://www.insauga.com/hamilton-mpp-ex-cfl-player-neil-lumsden-named-to-doug-fords-new-cabinet/
Re: TAR CANADA 3 Contestants - Neil Lumsden and Kristin Lumsden (Father/Daughter)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:16:15 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 09, 2022, 10:41:38 PM
Neil was recently elected to provincial parliament in Ontario and was named as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

More here: https://www.insauga.com/hamilton-mpp-ex-cfl-player-neil-lumsden-named-to-doug-fords-new-cabinet/

Man, I grew up in Ontario but apparently I'm so out of their politics since leaving in 2005. I just now learned this.
