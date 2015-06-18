About Neil and Kristin

Neil and Kristin are an enthusiastic and humorous father/daughter team who bring physical strength and athletic prowess to the race. Neil is a Canadian Football Hall of Famer turned football coach who has three Grey Cup rings with the Edmonton Eskimos. Quick-witted Kristin is a makeup artist and sales/education executive for a skincare company.Neil has a dry sense of humour and winning spirit while Kristin has a big heart and lots of tenacity. The two feel their biggest challenge has always been communicating and stubbornness. They both like to have the last word in an argument and often, it comes down to the loudest person who wins.As for the teams biggest roadblock? While both are physically strong, Neil and Kristin are hopeful the race doesnt involve any crazy science challenges. We have very similar strengths and weaknesses so that in itself is a roadblock. But really  no science experiments please, says Kristin.As a football coach, Neil has learned a lot of valuable skills that he believes will be an asset in the race. Kristin has overcome learning disabilities to graduate from two post-secondary programs so she feels confident that she can handle any obstacle thrown her way.Neils son and Kristins brother, Jesse Lumsden, is a retired CFL player turned Olympic Bobsledder for Team Canada  but it will be Neil and Kristin who hope to slide across the finish line before their competitors this time.Neil and Kristin feel that 'The Amazing Race Canada' will strengthen their relationship. They would love to win the prize money so that their wife/mom can retire and relax, and Kristin would love to buy property in Toronto.Play like a champion today!Tim & Tim, their perseverance got them to the final.Tomato - smart, wise, and goes with everything.Carrot  long, sweet, and crunchy.Tom SelleckSandra Bullock