US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion

Hysha

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
June 01, 2018, 09:28:52 AM
Hey guys! Long time without posting in this topic. I already saw all the seasons for sure, but I didn't continue putting my thoughts of each one, sorry. :(

What if we talk about past seasons, for example, who is your favorite castaway from each season? You can put more than one if you have a couple of favs. I'll start (I can tell you it's going to be 98% women):

Borneo: Richard
Australia: Elisabeth
Africa: T-Bird
Marquesas: Gina & Kathy
Thailand: Shii Ann
Amazon: Christy & Jenna
Pearl Islands: Christa & Sandra
All Stars: Amber
Vanuatu: Julie
Palau: Angie, Stephenie & Ian
Guatemala: Stephenie
Panama: Cirie & Shane
Cook Islands: Aitu 4 (specially Ozzy)
Fiji: Michelle
Chinca: PG, Denise & Courtney
Micronesia: Cirie & Parvati
Gabon: 4 Fang Alliance & Sugar.
Tocantins Taj & Sierra
Samoa: Laura & Brett
Heroes vs Villains Sandra & Parvati
Nicaragua: Brenda, Jane & Holly
Redemption Island: Matt
South Pacific: Stacey, Christine & Albert
One World: Kim & Chelsea
Philippines: Abi & Malcolm
Caramoan: Brenda & Eddie (even Francesca lol)
Blood vs Water: Ciera & Tina
Cagayan: Luzon three (specially Kass)
San Juan del Sur: Kalley, Natalie, Jaclyn & Keith
Worlds Apart: Jenn, Shirin & Carolyn
Cambodia: Wiches Coven & Keith (But Kelley Wentworth the most)
Kaoh Rong: Cydney & Aubry
Millennials vs GenX: Michaella, Hannah, David & Jessica
Game Changers: Michaella, Cirie, Sandra & Sarah
Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers: Lauren, Ali & Desi
Ghost Island: Michael
CocoNuts

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
July 01, 2018, 01:47:25 PM
This thread is dead but had to talk about a topic and this is the place to do it!!!

My Heroes vs. Villains 2 Cast Wishlist (as of Season 36)
Heroes
Kim Spradlin
Stephanie Johnson
Natalie Anderson
Andrea Boehlke
Tasha Fox
Mike Holloway
Joe Anglim
Keith Nale
Adam Klein
Eddie Fox

Villains
Brenda Lowe
Chrissy Hofbeck
Kassandra Kass McQuillen
Kelley Wentworth
Abi-Maria Gomes
Marty Piombo
Rodney Lavoie Jr.
Tony Vlachos
Domenick Abbate
Kyle Jason
violetb1911

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
July 22, 2018, 09:03:10 AM
Just started to see Survivor and started off with Survivor Cagayan, and I flippin' love it!
Kass was an absolute goddess <3

But as a first-timer I was recommended to watch season 28 first, which season do y'all think I should see next?
Leafsfan

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
July 22, 2018, 09:19:22 AM
Quote from: violetb1911 on July 22, 2018, 09:03:10 AM
Just started to see Survivor and started off with Survivor Cagayan, and I flippin' love it!
Kass was an absolute goddess <3

But as a first-timer I was recommended to watch season 28 first, which season do y'all think I should see next?

I would personally watch them in order and skip 22-24.
Gra1162

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
July 22, 2018, 02:15:45 PM
Quote from: violetb1911 on July 22, 2018, 09:03:10 AM
Just started to see Survivor and started off with Survivor Cagayan, and I flippin' love it!
Kass was an absolute goddess <3

But as a first-timer I was recommended to watch season 28 first, which season do y'all think I should see next?
Personal favorite has to be China PG was awesome

But I started watching survivor Philippines and Abi is awesome
Hysha

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
July 23, 2018, 08:56:35 AM
Quote from: CocoNuts on July 01, 2018, 01:47:25 PM
This thread is dead but had to talk about a topic and this is the place to do it!!!

My Heroes vs. Villains 2 Cast Wishlist (as of Season 36)
Heroes
Kim Spradlin
Stephanie Johnson
Natalie Anderson
Andrea Boehlke
Tasha Fox
Mike Holloway
Joe Anglim
Keith Nale
Adam Klein
Eddie Fox

Villains
Brenda Lowe
Chrissy Hofbeck
Kassandra Kass McQuillen
Kelley Wentworth
Abi-Maria Gomes
Marty Piombo
Rodney Lavoie Jr.
Tony Vlachos
Domenick Abbate
Kyle Jason

Heroes:
Tasha a Hero? She was in Cagayan, but he was a goat in Cambodia. Doesn't deserve another chance tbh.
Andrea and Joe shouldn't return for a long time imo right now.

Villains:
Brenda a Villain?? What did I missed? She's being always and angel. She was the only nice person in the Favorites tribe at Caramoan.
Wentworth a Villain? She's the Queen of the Heroes.
Gra1162

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
July 23, 2018, 12:02:37 PM
Quote from: Hysha on July 23, 2018, 08:56:35 AM
Quote from: CocoNuts on July 01, 2018, 01:47:25 PM
This thread is dead but had to talk about a topic and this is the place to do it!!!

My Heroes vs. Villains 2 Cast Wishlist (as of Season 36)
Heroes
Kim Spradlin
Stephanie Johnson
Natalie Anderson
Andrea Boehlke
Tasha Fox
Mike Holloway
Joe Anglim
Keith Nale
Adam Klein
Eddie Fox

Villains
Brenda Lowe
Chrissy Hofbeck
Kassandra Kass McQuillen
Kelley Wentworth
Abi-Maria Gomes
Marty Piombo
Rodney Lavoie Jr.
Tony Vlachos
Domenick Abbate
Kyle Jason

Heroes:
Tasha a Hero? She was in Cagayan, but he was a goat in Cambodia. Doesn't deserve another chance tbh.
Andrea and Joe shouldn't return for a long time imo right now.

Villains:
Brenda a Villain?? What did I missed? She's being always and angel. She was the only nice person in the Favorites tribe at Caramoan.
Wentworth a Villain? She's the Queen of the Heroes.
I agree Brenda was such an Angel and the only so called "mean thing" is not letting dawn going to the loved ones visit
Gra1162

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
August 19, 2018, 03:20:36 AM
Michelle to for second chance please  she was such a cheerleader and got screwed because of that horrible twist
#bringbackMichelleYi
Gra1162

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
October 22, 2018, 02:21:57 AM
i loved Michelle Chase from GABon i loved her negative confessionals and was so sad she was out first :(
Gra1162

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
November 11, 2018, 04:43:02 AM
I'm just gonna do what  Hysha has done before to put my thoughts on each castaway on each season

Okay at first i didn't really "like survivor" i thought it was a dumb TV show  :lol:

so the first season i watched was also SJDS cause i was a fan of the twinnies so i started watching it, i thought it was great season but after watching some of the better season this turned into a meh season for me

Nadiya: WTF why did you guys vote her out i would have loved to see more of her cause i was such of a fan of her ut if she made it to the merge i dout that natalie would win cause they would be seen as a threat
Val: Karma got her  :lol: lied about having 2 idols and ends up getting voted off instant karma to her
John: Just a really obnoxious guy never liked him glad hes gone in day 9
Drew: Never liked him to big of an ego and arragonce glad he gone home and plus hes so dumb :res:
Kelly: Her flop father ruined her game at least we got a better at cambodia ;D
Dale: I hated him cause he ruined kelly's game  :lol: jk he was just meh the whole time
Julie: You quit because of your obnoxious boyfirend like wtf and anyways you guys broke up why did you still quit because of him
Josh: Really stratigic at the start but i loved how he was blindsided  :flirt:
Jeremy: I loved him in this season can't say the same for cambodia
Reed: OMG I LOVED HIM AND HIS SPEECH I DON'T KNOW WHY bUT I LOVE CHEERING ON GAY GUYS
Alec: Like his brother but 100% better
Jon: OMG to big of an ego i hate him from the start glad they blindsided him
baylor: I hated baylor and missy from start they were not fun like ciera and laura or tina and katie and i was so glad she was blindsided
Keith: Loved him better here than Cambodia
Missy: So glad reed burned her in the final speech XD
Jac: Um i sorta liked her ut her bf IS JUST ugh
Nat: Deserving winner loved her she needs to come back for H v V 2

So the other season i watched after is Philipenes then Fan vs Fav 2 then bVw1 then Africa then China then HvHvH then AS then Fans vs Fav 1 then Cagyan then
RI then Samoa then H V V then one world then Worlds apart then Cambodia then Kaoh rong then Panama then Gi THEN Gabon then Fiji then Champs vs contenders then D vs G
Hubickichibi

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
March 17, 2019, 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on November 11, 2018, 04:43:02 AM
Okay at first i didn't really "like survivor" i thought it was a dumb TV show  :lol:

Hubickichibi

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
May 22, 2019, 07:33:44 AM
Leafsfan

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
November 02, 2019, 01:04:15 PM
claude_24hrs

    • Facebook
Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
November 02, 2019, 04:01:24 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on November 02, 2019, 01:04:15 PM
Some sad news: https://people.com/tv/survivor-contestant-rudy-boesch-dies/

RIP Rudy. I knew it finally that my speculation was going to die was right.

We miss you and the Boesch family.
georgiapeach

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
November 02, 2019, 04:49:53 PM
Oh Rudy....such a integral part of that first Survivor! Much love and sympathy to all those who loved him.
Leafsfan

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
August 29, 2020, 09:38:21 AM
Maanca

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
August 13, 2021, 10:27:36 PM
I'm watching an episode of 3rd Rock from the Sun, and suddenly Shane Powers from Survivor: Panama is in it, playing a mugger. Didn't know he was an actor before Survivor.
Maanca

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
April 09, 2022, 03:49:04 AM
John Raymond from Survivor Thailand was charged with three counts of child cruelty at the Louisiana Christian school he's the headmaster of.

https://twitter.com/SurvivorWiki/status/1512458069548363778
Leafsfan

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
May 19, 2022, 08:13:22 PM
Clay from Survivor Thailand has reportedly passed away:

https://twitter.com/SurvivorQuotesX/status/1527403606000943105
georgiapeach

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
April 14, 2023, 06:51:33 PM
I posted this in her thread but also:

'Survivor' Legend Parvati Shallow Announces Upcoming Memoir
"I Survived, Now What" will depict the winner's eventful life before, during, and after her time on the island.
MIKE BLOOM9 HOURS AGO
Parvati Shallow has played almost 150 days of Survivor across four seasons and fifteen years. She is regarded as one of the most legendary players in the show's history, a winner and two-time finalist behind some of the most infamous moves the reality series has ever seen. And now she's recounting all of her island time, plus her life before and after, in a newly-announced memoir.

I Survived, Now What is an upcoming book where the current executive coach gets into her life before and after becoming a famous face on national television. According to its official listing, the memoir will be "about the author's journey to healing herself, learning to live a life beyond 'survival mode,' and alchemizing pain and loss into love and empowerment." Among the life events that will be covered are her "traumatic childhood growing up in a cult," her time on Survivor, "and her subsequent fame, notoriety, and struggles with shame and self-hatred."
https://parade.com/tv/parvati-shallow-survivor-memoir?fbclid=IwAR1h684myq-rvyy7MaQB1FUqIifi_vmvpmNVI6P4ytd8BXvor3Y3-4NW5Qw
Leafsfan

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
Yesterday at 11:14:59 PM
Two time Survivor player, Keith Nale has passed away from Cancer.

https://www.etonline.com/keith-nale-two-time-survivor-contestant-dead-at-62-exclusive-202953

Arguably one of the best characters the show has seen. RIP :torche
Maanca

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
Today at 07:24:26 AM
RIP Keith :'(

San Juan Del Sur was my first Survivor season. He was great.
Bookworm

Re: US Survivor: Previous Seasons Discussion
Today at 10:26:50 AM
RIP Keith :torche A breath of fresh air in the series; he will be missed.
