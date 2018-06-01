I'm just gonna do what Hysha has done before to put my thoughts on each castaway on each season
Okay at first i didn't really "like survivor" i thought it was a dumb TV show
so the first season i watched was also SJDS cause i was a fan of the twinnies so i started watching it, i thought it was great season but after watching some of the better season this turned into a meh season for me
Nadiya: WTF why did you guys vote her out i would have loved to see more of her cause i was such of a fan of her ut if she made it to the merge i dout that natalie would win cause they would be seen as a threat
Val: Karma got her
lied about having 2 idols and ends up getting voted off instant karma to her
John: Just a really obnoxious guy never liked him glad hes gone in day 9
Drew: Never liked him to big of an ego and arragonce glad he gone home and plus hes so dumb
Kelly: Her flop father ruined her game at least we got a better at cambodia
Dale: I hated him cause he ruined kelly's game
jk he was just meh the whole time
Julie: You quit because of your obnoxious boyfirend like wtf and anyways you guys broke up why did you still quit because of him
Josh: Really stratigic at the start but i loved how he was blindsided
Jeremy: I loved him in this season can't say the same for cambodia
Reed: OMG I LOVED HIM AND HIS SPEECH I DON'T KNOW WHY bUT I LOVE CHEERING ON GAY GUYS
Alec: Like his brother but 100% better
Jon: OMG to big of an ego i hate him from the start glad they blindsided him
baylor: I hated baylor and missy from start they were not fun like ciera and laura or tina and katie and i was so glad she was blindsided
Keith: Loved him better here than Cambodia
Missy: So glad reed burned her in the final speech XD
Jac: Um i sorta liked her ut her bf IS JUST ugh
Nat: Deserving winner loved her she needs to come back for H v V 2
So the other season i watched after is Philipenes then Fan vs Fav 2 then bVw1 then Africa then China then HvHvH then AS then Fans vs Fav 1 then Cagyan then
RI then Samoa then H V V then one world then Worlds apart then Cambodia then Kaoh rong then Panama then Gi THEN Gabon then Fiji then Champs vs contenders then D vs G