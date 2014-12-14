« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your favourite TAR Music  (Read 2193 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1263
Your favourite TAR Music
« on: December 14, 2014, 08:35:02 AM »
So just write down what season and episode and what was happening in that part
« Last Edit: May 03, 2021, 06:19:48 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1274
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #1 on: December 14, 2014, 10:45:38 AM »
I LOVED the music playing during the Twinnies vs. Goat Farmers race to the Pit Stop (TAR 21 Leg 11).
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2512
  • Winners!
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #2 on: December 16, 2014, 01:10:51 AM »
Flo & Zach winning moment , Teri & Ian arriving moment at the finish line , Jet & Cord arriving moment at Leg 11 in TAR16 and Josh & Brent winning song.

Those were good songs placed on the right moments.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52033
  • TAR Detective
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #3 on: December 16, 2014, 02:58:24 AM »
You all know that Lee Sanders (TAR Composer) is posting here with us, right?

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,30495.0.html

He had to pause to work on TAR 26, but you can still ask him anything you would like about the music!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1263
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #4 on: December 16, 2014, 11:22:07 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 16, 2014, 02:58:24 AM
You all know that Lee Sanders (TAR Composer) is posting here with us, right?

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,30495.0.html

He had to pause to work on TAR 26, but you can still ask him anything you would like about the music!

Thanks for this
Logged

Offline Karpov617

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #5 on: December 16, 2014, 06:50:16 PM »
My favorite piece of music in recent TAR seasons is in Bull Down in season 24. It happns at the end of the episode, starts as Cord climb up on the horse and ends as the end credits start. :D
Logged
I'm gonna fight 'em all
A seven nation army couldn't hold me back

Offline naejae91

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #6 on: December 20, 2014, 01:25:11 AM »
Love the music they played on taxi race to the finish line in TAR 17 and TAR 25. (Is it the same music right?)
Logged
TAR25/TAR29: Modern classic season.

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1263
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #7 on: December 20, 2014, 02:40:25 AM »
Quote from: 91zycn on December 20, 2014, 01:25:11 AM
Love the music they played on taxi race to the finish line in TAR 17 and TAR 25. (Is it the same music right?)

I love that music and they also played it in the run to the finish in S19
Logged

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1274
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #8 on: December 20, 2014, 05:27:02 PM »
Yep. I think that's old-school TAR music right there.

-Bill & Cathi's elimination music (beautiful - I think that's the only time they ever used it)
-Keith & Whitney's/Brooke & Robbie's elimination music
« Last Edit: December 20, 2014, 08:08:09 PM by RaceUntilWeDie »
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1263
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #9 on: December 21, 2014, 01:40:46 AM »
I also loved the music when Adam jumped out the candy glass and when they were running through Manila airport
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52033
  • TAR Detective
Re: Your favourite Tar Music
« Reply #10 on: May 03, 2021, 06:19:25 PM »
Here are some of the ways you can find Lee Sanders NEW album "Departures"! 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/63gPsvolkMtABjPQp4tqP0
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/departures/1565034088?uo=4
Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/Departures-Lee-Sanders/dp/B093N3DRFQ
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist...
Plus on Tidal and other sites!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Pi/

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • Ian & Kaysar <3
Re: Your favourite TAR Music
« Reply #11 on: May 04, 2021, 11:36:08 PM »
I enjoyed listening to the music! I also really liked the album cover- it looked like it could have been inspired by LAX.
Logged
"If you do not want to be criticized, do not do anything, do not say anything and do not be anything." - Marian Wright Edelman

I'm so tired of being tired / Sure as night will follow day / Most things I worry about / Never happen anyway - Tom Petty, "Crawling Back to You"

Offline Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
Re: Your favourite TAR Music
« Reply #12 on: May 05, 2021, 12:33:41 AM »
I always liked that short bagpipe clip they had in the Scottish leg in TAR 3. I doubt there's a full version though.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3123
Re: Your favourite TAR Music
« Reply #13 on: May 05, 2021, 03:57:08 PM »
Hard to describe without a clip to link to, but one of my favourites is that upbeat music usually played when they're cutting back and forth between two teams racing to the finish line.

That or the goofy "Beverly Hillbillies" hoedown music assigned to teams from rural America. Chuck & Wynona got it and I think Bopper & Mark did.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52033
  • TAR Detective
Re: Your favourite TAR Music
« Reply #14 on: May 06, 2021, 06:30:32 AM »
Also see the latest Lee Sanders news here:
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,18188.25.html
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
Re: Your favourite TAR Music
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:36:52 AM »
Almost every time they go to Africa, during the 5-10 second montage of scenery shots, they usually play the same song and it's great.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 