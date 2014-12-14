« previous next »
Author Topic: Your favourite TAR Music  (Read 1839 times)

BritishTARFan

Your favourite TAR Music
on: December 14, 2014, 08:35:02 AM
So just write down what season and episode and what was happening in that part
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:19:48 PM by georgiapeach »
RaceUntilWeDie

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #1 on: December 14, 2014, 10:45:38 AM
I LOVED the music playing during the Twinnies vs. Goat Farmers race to the Pit Stop (TAR 21 Leg 11).
Declive

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #2 on: December 16, 2014, 01:10:01 AM
Flo & Zach winning moment , Teri & Ian arriving moment at the finish line , Jet & Cord arriving moment at Leg 11 in TAR16 and Josh & Brent winning song.

Those were good songs placed on the right moments.
georgiapeach

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #3 on: December 16, 2014, 02:58:24 AM
You all know that Lee Sanders (TAR Composer) is posting here with us, right?

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,30495.0.html

He had to pause to work on TAR 26, but you can still ask him anything you would like about the music!
BritishTARFan

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #4 on: December 16, 2014, 11:22:07 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 16, 2014, 02:58:24 AM
You all know that Lee Sanders (TAR Composer) is posting here with us, right?

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,30495.0.html

He had to pause to work on TAR 26, but you can still ask him anything you would like about the music!

Thanks for this
Karpov617

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #5 on: December 16, 2014, 06:50:16 PM
My favorite piece of music in recent TAR seasons is in Bull Down in season 24. It happns at the end of the episode, starts as Cord climb up on the horse and ends as the end credits start. :D
naejae91

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #6 on: December 20, 2014, 01:25:11 AM
Love the music they played on taxi race to the finish line in TAR 17 and TAR 25. (Is it the same music right?)
BritishTARFan

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #7 on: December 20, 2014, 02:40:25 AM
Quote from: 91zycn on December 20, 2014, 01:25:11 AM
Love the music they played on taxi race to the finish line in TAR 17 and TAR 25. (Is it the same music right?)

I love that music and they also played it in the run to the finish in S19
RaceUntilWeDie

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #8 on: December 20, 2014, 05:27:02 PM
Yep. I think that's old-school TAR music right there.

-Bill & Cathi's elimination music (beautiful - I think that's the only time they ever used it)
-Keith & Whitney's/Brooke & Robbie's elimination music
« Last Edit: December 20, 2014, 08:08:09 PM by RaceUntilWeDie »
BritishTARFan

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #9 on: December 21, 2014, 01:40:46 AM
I also loved the music when Adam jumped out the candy glass and when they were running through Manila airport
georgiapeach

Re: Your favourite Tar Music
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:19:25 PM
Here are some of the ways you can find Lee Sanders NEW album "Departures"! 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/63gPsvolkMtABjPQp4tqP0
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/departures/1565034088?uo=4
Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/Departures-Lee-Sanders/dp/B093N3DRFQ
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist...
Plus on Tidal and other sites!
