Which is best, Standard Definition Era or High Definition Era?
Personally, I think SD Era is best because there is many great tasks, memorable tasks, memorable team dramas, and great quality.
HD Era is okay, but worst are TAR 24, lame title quotes, lame tasks in lame seasons, and decreasing rating.
Best SD Era season: 17, 11, 7, 6, 5, 3, 12, 2, 1, 10, 14, and 13. (not in order)
Worst: 4, 9, 8, 15, and 16. (in order)
Best HD Era season: 25, 18, 20, 22, 23, 19, and 21. (in order)
Worst HD Era season: 24. (not in order)