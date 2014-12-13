The SD Era holds the edge over the HD era because the show casted more "Regular" folk and had a lot more airport drama which made the show a lot more exciting to watch. Plus, there's something mildly nostalgic about watching an older season of the show and seeing how the world has changed since say.... 2004. Besides, the older seasons had a lot more self-driving and better overall tasks as well that were legitimately hard.



Best SD seasons: TAR 3, TAR7, TAR 12, TAR 14, and TAR 16



Worst SD seasons: TAR 2, TAR 6, TAR 13, and TAR 17



The HD seasons aren't bad, especially the ones that were made Pre- All Stars. In fact, I'd say the stretch of seasons from TAR 18- TAR 24 with the exception of TAR 20 is perhaps the most consistent stretch of seasons the show has ever produced. I'm not saying they're all great seasons, but they're the most consistently good stretch of seasons. Despite all of that, the show became more overproduced around this time and Phil's narration changed for better or worse. We also saw the cutting back of airport drama even more until it would become nonexistent a few seasons later. The later HD seasons aren't great other than TAR 31. TAR 29 is an OK season but it flatlines in the middle and towards the end. Best HD seasons: TAR 18, TAR 21, TAR 19, TAR 31