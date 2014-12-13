« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?  (Read 1923 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« on: December 13, 2014, 08:16:32 PM »
Which is best, Standard Definition Era or High Definition Era?
Personally, I think SD Era is best because there is many great tasks, memorable tasks, memorable team dramas, and great quality.
HD Era is okay, but worst are TAR 24, lame title quotes, lame tasks in lame seasons, and decreasing rating.
Best SD Era season: 17, 11, 7, 6, 5, 3, 12, 2, 1, 10, 14, and 13. (not in order)  :hrt:  :hearts:
Worst: 4, 9, 8, 15, and 16. (in order)  :groan:   :res:
Best HD Era season: 25, 18, 20, 22, 23, 19, and 21. (in order)  :hearts:  :hrt:
Worst HD Era season: 24. (not in order)  :groan:   :res:
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1263
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #1 on: December 14, 2014, 11:54:16 AM »
SD by 10000000 miles but I do like many HD seasons for example S25 but the best seasons to me are S10 S11 & S17
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1376
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #2 on: December 14, 2014, 01:47:16 PM »
Honestly, I always think of Classic TAR and Modern TAR, with Season 11 being the last of the classic series. To me, that's where things changed (not necessarily for the worse).
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline TARloveit

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • The true winners of TAR26. Horribly robbed :(
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #3 on: December 14, 2014, 05:07:00 PM »
In general, I like Seasons 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 & 25 (not in order)
Logged

Offline Philimination

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Phil is ready to Philiminate
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #4 on: December 17, 2014, 09:46:44 PM »
Quote from: GB on December 14, 2014, 01:47:16 PM
Honestly, I always think of Classic TAR and Modern TAR, with Season 11 being the last of the classic series. To me, that's where things changed (not necessarily for the worse).

I always think that Classic TAR [1-13] is the seasons with the older intros (S1 Intro, S2-13 Intro), and Newer TAR [14-25] is the seasons with the newer intros (S14-22 intro, S23-25 intro)
Logged
You are the last team to arrive.
This is a Philmination leg, so I'm sorry to tell you that you have been Philiminated from the race.

Offline naejae91

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #5 on: December 18, 2014, 08:25:20 AM »
( All ranking are not in order)

Pre AS1 era (TAR 1 -11)
Best: 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11 (AS1)  :kisses :xmas146
Neutral: 1, 6  :cmas11
Worst: 4, 8, 9  :gaah: :tantrum

Post AS1 & Pre UB era (TAR 12 - 18)
Best: 12, 14, 17, 18 (UB) :kisses :xmas146
Neutral: 13 :cmas11
Worst: 15, 16  :gaah: :tantrum

Post UB & Pre AS2 era (TAR 19 - 24)
Best: 20, 23  :kisses :xmas146
Neutral: 19, 21, 22 :cmas11
Worst: 24 (AS2)  :gaah: :tantrum

Post AS2 era (TAR 25 - beyond)
Best: 25 :kisses :xmas146 :luvya:
Neutral: Attention Spoiler Alert!!!
Show content
26 (Pre-season premiere)
Worst: Nothing so far
« Last Edit: January 11, 2015, 02:05:06 AM by 91zycn »
Logged
TAR25/TAR29: Modern classic season.

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1671
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #6 on: December 18, 2014, 12:11:20 PM »
^pretty accurate tbh
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1263
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #7 on: December 19, 2014, 02:15:53 PM »
What is as2
Logged

Offline TARloveit

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • The true winners of TAR26. Horribly robbed :(
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #8 on: December 19, 2014, 02:24:50 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on December 19, 2014, 02:15:53 PM
What is as2
The Amazing Race 24 (well, another name for it, since the original All-Stars season is Season 11)
Logged

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 28
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:22:23 AM »
The SD Era holds the edge over the HD era because the show casted more "Regular" folk and had a lot more airport drama which made the show a lot more exciting to watch. Plus, there's something mildly nostalgic about watching an older season of the show and seeing how the world has changed since say.... 2004. Besides, the older seasons had a lot more self-driving and better overall tasks as well that were legitimately hard.

Best SD seasons: TAR 3, TAR7, TAR 12, TAR 14, and TAR 16

Worst SD seasons: TAR 2, TAR 6, TAR 13, and TAR 17

The HD seasons aren't bad, especially the ones that were made Pre- All Stars. In fact, I'd say the stretch of seasons from TAR 18- TAR 24 with the exception of TAR 20 is perhaps the most consistent stretch of seasons the show has ever produced. I'm not saying they're all great seasons, but they're the most consistently good stretch of seasons. Despite all of that, the show became more overproduced around this time and Phil's narration changed for better or worse. We also saw the cutting back of airport drama even more until it would become nonexistent a few seasons later. The later HD seasons aren't great other than TAR 31. TAR 29 is an OK season but it flatlines in the middle and towards the end. Best HD seasons: TAR 18, TAR 21, TAR 19, TAR 31
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 77
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:07:58 PM »
Interesting topic, here's my opinion (in order of release):

Best SD Seasons: 3, 5, 6 and 7
Worst SD Seasons: 4, 8, 10, 13 and 16

Best HD Seasons: 18, 21, 29 and 30
Worst HD Seasons: 19, 24 and 27

Looking at the SD seasons, 5-7 is easily the golden age of the show in my eyes. I disliked the Family Edition for many reasons, I wish TAR 10 had never been made thanks to it's cast and lackluster route, TAR 13 was poorly executed and TAR 16 has one of the worst casts I have seen.

The HD seasons thankfully has less poor seasons but at the same time, no season that comes anywhere near the top quality of the best SD seasons. The newer seasons suffer from poor leg design in many areas or just plain annoying casting. Seasons 23 and 25 although not bad were very forgettable to me and then 28 is just a bit of a trainwreck but with some redeeming qualities. The same cannot be said about the three that made the worst list - for 19 was poorly made, 24 suffered the same fate and 27 was just boring throughout. I thoroughly enjoyed Unfinished Business and 21, and of course 29 and 30 much later.
Logged
Wadsy

Offline NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • Excited for TAR 33!
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:00:57 PM »
Quote from: Wadsy on Yesterday at 10:07:58 PM
I wish TAR 10 had never been made thanks to it's cast and lackluster route

Since when does TAR 10 have a lackluster route? If you only count TAR US visits, then it has the most unique countries visited in a single season with 6. Those six (in order): Mongolia, Kuwait, Mauritius, Madagascar, Finland, and Ukraine. Also five of these were IN A ROW. Kuwait through Ukraine. Don't forget this season made TAR history by being the first ever westward route of the entire show. One country having the double leg treatment (Vietnam) is also a huge plus in my books. This single season also has the most countries visited in a single season with 13.
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 77
Re: Which is best, TAR in SD Era or HD Era?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:47:39 PM »
It looked great on paper but not in execution.
The countries were not used as well as they could have been for the most part.
Mongolia and Finland were definitely great legs but everything else not really, and Spain was very under-utilized.
I was also put off by the task design and general leg planning in many of the places they visited. It just didn't really do it for me.
For me a bit part that makes a location ideal is the tasks and places they visit on the leg, and other seasons did it better.
Logged
Wadsy
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 