The best China leg for me will always be:



TAR6 Xian, China



This leg had it all, drama, awesome locations like Mount Hua and the friggin Terra Cotta Warriors Museum which is easily one of the best places seen on the show and the Roadblock. It was pure awesomeness, and this leg is also my favourite of the entire race.



Honourable Mention:



TAR1 Beijing, China



I don't know why but I really loved this leg unlike many in later seasons where you feel like it's seen too much. This leg was fresh, it was interesting seeing teams encounter language barriers and I liked all of the tasks. I was sad with the end outcome though!