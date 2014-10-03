Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
beljing leg in tar14
China always offered best legs in the show because of the meltdown... What is your favorite???Mine:11: The noodle making... Schmirna drives me nuts14: Mainly for Jaime's meltdown and the Bathroom break18: Lijiang is the best, Kunming is better and Jaime is star of that leg21: Twinnies breakout episode... From the table tennis to the restaurant Worst:24: The first two China legs are so underwhelming (but it is the best legs of the season, maybe because the season is sucks)What is your fave memory??China along with India is always offered best episode in my opinion
Quote from: Gingerbeasts on October 03, 2014, 07:29:24 AMChina always offered best legs in the show because of the meltdown... What is your favorite???Mine:11: The noodle making... Schmirna drives me nuts14: Mainly for Jaime's meltdown and the Bathroom break18: Lijiang is the best, Kunming is better and Jaime is star of that leg21: Twinnies breakout episode... From the table tennis to the restaurant Worst:24: The first two China legs are so underwhelming (but it is the best legs of the season, maybe because the season is sucks)What is your fave memory??China along with India is always offered best episode in my opinionThe China leg in 14 was fabulous. In Guilin, we have Kisha & Jen vs Margie & Luke on elbowing and plowing at the cluebox which lead the most memorable pit stop confrontation for that time. In Beijing 1, we have all teams suffering the foot massage Roadblock and Kisha & Jen's meltdown at the both side of water related Detour. And last in Beijing 2, we have Jamie & Cara meltdown on hiring a taxi and search the U-Turn, Kisha & Jen funny Mandarin pronunciation on searching the U-Turn and chinese waiter Detour (I find it very funny to hear them as I start learned Mandarin since I was little), Jaime & Cara breeze through the disgusting Chinese delicacies Roadblock while Kisha & Jen very struggled on it and drink 4 bottle of water in the process which lead an Kisha & Jen's elimination because of their infamous bathroom break.
What about the China leg in TAR6? Every team have miserable moment on hiring the taxi and the language barrier at Shanghai and Xi'An.Most importantly we have another infamous luck based Roadblock at Xi'An Mount Hua after the Haybales Roadblock at the same season which leads Hayden & Aaron to take 4 hour penalty and Adam & Rebecca finally unlocked the key on time before the last gondola down the mountain was about to leave.
Page created in 0.075 seconds with 31 queries.