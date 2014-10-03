« previous next »
Best China Leg???  (Read 1763 times)

Gingerbeasts

Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 07:29:24 AM
China always offered best legs in the show because of the meltdown... What is your favorite???

Mine:

11: The noodle making... Schmirna drives me nuts
14: Mainly for Jaime's meltdown and the Bathroom break
18: Lijiang is the best, Kunming is better and Jaime is star of that leg
21: Twinnies breakout episode... From the table tennis to the restaurant  :hearts:

Worst:

24: The first two China legs are so underwhelming (but it is the best legs of the season, maybe because the season is sucks)

What is your fave memory??

China along with India is always offered best episode in my opinion

ZBC Company

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 07:46:51 AM
beljing leg in tar14
Gingerbeasts

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 07:49:13 AM
Quote from: ZBC Company on October 03, 2014, 07:46:51 AM
beljing leg in tar14

The elimination of Bilal & Saeed  :gaah:

I would prefer the Chos to go home tbh
naejae91

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 08:24:17 AM
Quote from: Gingerbeasts on October 03, 2014, 07:29:24 AM
China always offered best legs in the show because of the meltdown... What is your favorite???

Mine:

11: The noodle making... Schmirna drives me nuts
14: Mainly for Jaime's meltdown and the Bathroom break
18: Lijiang is the best, Kunming is better and Jaime is star of that leg
21: Twinnies breakout episode... From the table tennis to the restaurant  :hearts:

Worst:

24: The first two China legs are so underwhelming (but it is the best legs of the season, maybe because the season is sucks)

What is your fave memory??

China along with India is always offered best episode in my opinion
The China leg in 14 was fabulous.

In Guilin, we have Kisha & Jen vs Margie & Luke on elbowing and plowing physically at the cluebox which lead the most memorable pit stop confrontation for that time.

In Beijing 1, we have all teams suffering the foot massage Roadblock and Kisha & Jen's meltdown at the both side of water related Detour.

And last in Beijing 2, we have Jamie & Cara meltdown on hiring a taxi and search the U-Turn, Kisha & Jen funny Mandarin pronunciation on searching the U-Turn and chinese waiter Detour (I find it very funny to hear them as I start learned Mandarin since I was little), Jaime & Cara breeze through the disgusting Chinese delicacies Roadblock while Kisha & Jen very struggled on it and drink 4 bottle of water in the process which lead an Kisha & Jen's elimination because of their infamous bathroom break.
Last Edit: October 03, 2014, 09:02:53 AM by 91zycn
Gingerbeasts

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 08:29:37 AM
Quote from: 91zycn on October 03, 2014, 08:24:17 AM
Quote from: Gingerbeasts on October 03, 2014, 07:29:24 AM
China always offered best legs in the show because of the meltdown... What is your favorite???

Mine:

11: The noodle making... Schmirna drives me nuts
14: Mainly for Jaime's meltdown and the Bathroom break
18: Lijiang is the best, Kunming is better and Jaime is star of that leg
21: Twinnies breakout episode... From the table tennis to the restaurant  :hearts:

Worst:

24: The first two China legs are so underwhelming (but it is the best legs of the season, maybe because the season is sucks)

What is your fave memory??

China along with India is always offered best episode in my opinion
The China leg in 14 was fabulous.

In Guilin, we have Kisha & Jen vs Margie & Luke on elbowing and plowing at the cluebox which lead the most memorable pit stop confrontation for that time.

In Beijing 1, we have all teams suffering the foot massage Roadblock and Kisha & Jen's meltdown at the both side of water related Detour.

And last in Beijing 2, we have Jamie & Cara meltdown on hiring a taxi and search the U-Turn, Kisha & Jen funny Mandarin pronunciation on searching the U-Turn and chinese waiter Detour (I find it very funny to hear them as I start learned Mandarin since I was little), Jaime & Cara breeze through the disgusting Chinese delicacies Roadblock while Kisha & Jen very struggled on it and drink 4 bottle of water in the process which lead an Kisha & Jen's elimination because of their infamous bathroom break.

14 is a gold!!!
G.B.

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 09:21:16 AM
TAR 6 Xi'an
naejae91

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 09:27:35 AM
What about the China leg in TAR6?
 
Every team have miserable moment on hiring the taxi and the language barrier at Shanghai and Xi'An.

Most importantly we have another infamous luck based Roadblock at Xi'An Mount Hua after the Haybales Roadblock at the same season which leads Hayden & Aaron to take 4 hour penalty and Adam & Rebecca finally unlocked the key on time before the last gondola down the mountain was about to leave.
Jobby

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 09:46:48 AM
I guess the HK legs are included, and thought that TAR 17's HK leg is worth mentioning <3
naejae91

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 09:52:28 AM
So far we have many leg at Chinese speaking countries (China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan) in TAR US version:

TAR1 Beijing, China
TAR2 Hong Kong
TAR6 Shanghai & Xi'An, China
TAR10 Beijing, China
TAR11 Hong Kong & Macau
TAR12 Taipei & Taichung, Taiwan
TAR14 Guilin & Beijing double length leg, China
TAR16 Shanghai 1 & 2, China
TAR17 Hong Kong
TAR18 Lijiang & Kunming, China
TAR19 Taipei, Taiwan
TAR21 Shanghai, China
TAR24 Guangzhou 1 & 2, China

Please rate your own favourite on these leg at Chinese speaking countries.  ;)
naejae91

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 10:00:12 AM
Btw Gingerbeasts, you should change the title to "Best Chinese Speaking Countries Leg???" since Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan have decent leg as in China.
Declive

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 10:52:13 AM
Both on TAR18 were great legs. My China faves.
RachelLeVega

Re: Best China Leg???
October 03, 2014, 06:46:58 PM
My favorite Legs in Mainland China would have to be...
 BEIJING of seasons 1 and 14
 TAR1: I really loved the realistic yet mystical feel of Beijing season 1 filming/production had. Of course, some of the tasks like the exotic grocery list/dining Roadblock and an exclusive visit to the Great Wall of China put a giant smile on my face. Plus, the Joe & Bill v. Kevin & Drew pedicab race put some clssic TAR excitement
 TAR14: During the penultimate Beijing leg, we saw an Olympic-sized feat, language barriers at its finest, a humorous recital of Kisha & Jen's Mandarin Chinese, and edge-of-your-seat excitement thinking if Jaime & Cara or Kisha & Jen will arrive at the Niao Chao in 3rd or last.
Gingerbeasts

Re: Best China Speaking Leg???
October 03, 2014, 09:34:14 PM
Quote from: 91zycn on October 03, 2014, 09:27:35 AM
What about the China leg in TAR6?
 
Every team have miserable moment on hiring the taxi and the language barrier at Shanghai and Xi'An.

Most importantly we have another infamous luck based Roadblock at Xi'An Mount Hua after the Haybales Roadblock at the same season which leads Hayden & Aaron to take 4 hour penalty and Adam & Rebecca finally unlocked the key on time before the last gondola down the mountain was about to leave.

This tho

How could I forget about Hayden & Aaron got eliminated???  :gaah:

China is always a damn good when it comes to TAR
Wadsy

Re: Best China Leg???
Today at 03:44:46 AM
The best China leg for me will always be:

TAR6 Xian, China

This leg had it all, drama, awesome locations like Mount Hua and the friggin Terra Cotta Warriors Museum which is easily one of the best places seen on the show and the Roadblock. It was pure awesomeness, and this leg is also my favourite of the entire race.

Honourable Mention:

TAR1 Beijing, China

I don't know why but I really loved this leg unlike many in later seasons where you feel like it's seen too much. This leg was fresh, it was interesting seeing teams encounter language barriers and I liked all of the tasks. I was sad with the end outcome though!
LandonM170

Re: Best China Leg???
Today at 12:22:12 PM
I couldn't only say one so here is my top 5:
1. Beijing, China (S14, Leg 10 (Double-Length Leg))
2. Hong Kong, China and Macau, China (S27, Leg 11)
3. Xi'an, China (S6, Leg 11)
4. Shanghai, China (S21, Leg 1)
5. Lijiang, China (S18, Leg 4)
