China always offered best legs in the show because of the meltdown... What is your favorite???



Mine:



11: The noodle making... Schmirna drives me nuts

14: Mainly for Jaime's meltdown and the Bathroom break

18: Lijiang is the best, Kunming is better and Jaime is star of that leg

21: Twinnies breakout episode... From the table tennis to the restaurant



Worst:



24: The first two China legs are so underwhelming (but it is the best legs of the season, maybe because the season is sucks)



What is your fave memory??



China along with India is always offered best episode in my opinion



The China leg in 14 was fabulous.In Guilin, we have Kisha & Jen vs Margie & Luke on elbowing and plowing physically at the cluebox which lead the most memorable pit stop confrontation for that time.In Beijing 1, we have all teams suffering the foot massage Roadblock and Kisha & Jen's meltdown at the both side of water related Detour.And last in Beijing 2, we have Jamie & Cara meltdown on hiring a taxi and search the U-Turn, Kisha & Jen funny Mandarin pronunciation on searching the U-Turn and chinese waiter Detour (I find it very funny to hear them as I start learned Mandarin since I was little), Jaime & Cara breeze through the disgusting Chinese delicacies Roadblock while Kisha & Jen very struggled on it and drink 4 bottle of water in the process which lead an Kisha & Jen's elimination because of their infamous bathroom break.