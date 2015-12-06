« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"  (Read 83720 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52016
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #75 on: December 06, 2015, 09:31:06 PM »
Quote from: paradoxinee on December 06, 2015, 09:10:36 PM
I wonder why this team has Winner thing in their topic title? I do think it will be spoiler for someone who have not watch season 25.

Edit: Just check and some other winners has it too.

Once something has aired, it is no longer a spoiler. It is meant as a tribute to them.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline paradoxinee

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1788
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #76 on: December 06, 2015, 10:44:33 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 06, 2015, 09:31:06 PM
Quote from: paradoxinee on December 06, 2015, 09:10:36 PM
I wonder why this team has Winner thing in their topic title? I do think it will be spoiler for someone who have not watch season 25.

Edit: Just check and some other winners has it too.

Once something has aired, it is no longer a spoiler. It is meant as a tribute to them.

Then why don't all winners have the same treatment? Because only some of them have, that's why I wonder :)
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52016
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #77 on: December 07, 2015, 06:43:05 AM »
Quote from: paradoxinee on December 06, 2015, 10:44:33 PM


Then why don't all winners have the same treatment? Because only some of them have, that's why I wonder :)

Probably just a style difference in who did the threads. I'll add it to my "honey-do list" for some slow day.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52016
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #78 on: January 29, 2016, 05:35:42 PM »
Amazing Race Winner Maya Warren to Become Lead Food Scientist for Kahala Brands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahala Brands (www.KahalaBrands.com), a global leader in the QSR industry, announced today that Dr. Maya Warren will join the team as Tastemaster and food scientist for portfolio brands Cold Stone Creamery® and Pinkberry®.

"Maya will be a great addition to the team," said Michael Serruya, chairman and chief executive officer of Kahala Brands. "As our lead food scientist, whom we affectionately call our 'Tastemaster', she will work with our Research & Development team to create new flavors and innovative products unique to each concept. Maya, who received a Ph. D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Food Science, has vast knowledge of frozen aerated products, so we are really excited to have her on board."




Read more here: http://www.newson6.com/story/30906209/cold-stone-creamery-parent-company-kahala-brands-names-new-global-tastemaster
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52016
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #79 on: January 29, 2016, 05:37:30 PM »
^^ The article above links to THIS one. Did you KNOW all this about our sweet scientists?? WOW!!

A Million Ways to Win

By Erin Peterson


Maya Warren 07 used the athletic and academic skills she developed at Carleton to win $1 million on The Amazing Race.

Maya Warren 07

Maya Warren 07 had planned for everything. A PhD student in food sciences at the University of Wisconsin, Warren was in peak condition mentally and physically when she arrived in Times Square in May 2014 to begin a three-week around-the-world odyssey for The Amazing Race. A triathlete and marathoner, shed honed her strength and speed with two-a-day workouts for months. Warren and her lab partner, Amy DeJong, who was also her teammate on Race, analyzed all 24 seasons of the popular reality show to suss out the secrets of winning teams. And the fact that they wonbesting 10 other teams while traveling 26,000 miles through nine countrieswell, that was just step one on a much larger journey for Warren.

Maya Warren 07Warren learned how to swim as part of the Triathlon Training class she took with Carleton physical education professor Andy Clark. The skill proved useful for the competitionduring which she had to swim in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. But that wasnt the only benefit of the course. Training for triathlons at Carleton was one of my first physical challenges, says Warren. There was value in having to get up every morning. I learned to be disciplined and motivated.

Before Warren and DeJongs victory, female pairs represented just 2 of the 24 winning teams in the shows 14-year history, due to the extreme physical demands placed on the racers. Season 25 was no exception: teams had grueling cycling, surfing, and even rice-paddy-dredging challenges in countries that included Singapore and the Philippines. To improve their odds, Warren and DeJong trained for months before the show began by completing brutally hard Insanity workouts every morning. They followed up with strength training, orienteering, and basketball in the afternoons.

The two doctoral students (Warren studies ice cream and DeJong studies candy) tried to keep their secret weapontheir formidable brainpowerunder wraps during the competition. We didnt want our intellect to be a threat, says Warren. We were always sort of under the radar.

Inference is everything. Warren and DeJong studied maps and cross-referenced them with the locations visited on previous seasons of the show to determine where they might be headed. But their real insight came when the pair cleverly surmised where they wouldnt be going: We had to get shots, but we didnt get a yellow fever shot, says Warren. So we eliminated places that required that immunization. 

When they started the application process in fall 2013, Warren was focused on acing the auditions. But after she and DeJong were selected for the show, she aimed her sights higher. I remember talking on the phone with my godmother the day before we left for New York, and I was like, I think were going to win this thing,  she says. I always felt that this game was ours to win.

Though she had to keep the results a secret for months, Warren said it made the watching parties with her friends in the fall of 2014 even sweeter. I enjoyed being able to share this with people and experiencing with them all the emotional highs and lows of us getting lost or not reading our clue properly, all the way to us finally winning The Amazing Race, she says. I wanted people to go on that emotional roller-coaster with us.

Warren, who studies the microstructural behavior properties of frozen desserts, says she saw The Amazing Race not just as the achievement of a longtime dream, but also as a launching pad for a career goal that combines her love of science, sweets, and television. Ive always been interested in doing a show on frozen desserts around the world, she says.

The discipline that defined her preparation and performance has also extended to her post-victory financial plans. Ive already invested the money, she says. I will probably buy myself one gifta carwhen I graduate.

https://apps.carleton.edu/voice/?story_id=1287271&issue_id=1285996 


Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #80 on: September 23, 2017, 06:41:13 PM »
Amy and Maya took part in a short 3 day race in Seattle called "The Emerald Race"

Episode 1.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=EKyRwUPDsyc
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1085
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #81 on: August 25, 2018, 05:55:46 AM »
Logged

Offline DavidJunior

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #82 on: August 25, 2018, 12:20:20 PM »
Yeah, I've seen her on a bunch of Cold Stone's insta/facebook stories
Logged

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #83 on: June 06, 2019, 11:29:56 PM »
One of my fave ever
Maya is sooo cute and sweet like candy, i want to marry her
« Last Edit: June 06, 2019, 11:36:21 PM by Hubickichibi »
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
Re: TAR 25 WINNERS: Amy DeJong & Maya Warren "Sweet Scientists"
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:24:32 AM »
Clip of Amy & Maya's appearance on Tamron Hall this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6thzR4jiTYc
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 