« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?  (Read 2035 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Platrium

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3111
Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« on: April 07, 2014, 10:11:39 PM »
Do you think a Keep on Racing leg or TBC leg should have a penalty for the last team to check-in?
Logged

Offline Jimmer

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1355
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #1 on: April 07, 2014, 10:15:00 PM »
No if the leg is truly a linear leg with no bunching, yes if there is a bunching or flight.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3546
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #2 on: April 07, 2014, 10:49:09 PM »
If it's a penultimate KoR/TBC Leg like Beijing in TAR14, then no, I don't believe there should be a penalty because it's so close to the finale. I wouldn't want any teams' chances of racing for the million toasted all because of a fake Pit Stop AKA "midpoint" penalty near the end of the season... especially when the tasks are linear and/or timed.

However, standard KoR/TBC Legs like Moscow in TAR9 and Sydney in TAR18 should be assessed penalties because it contains majorly governed locomotion (airplanes, trains, buses) in the following Leg. Those so-called equalizers bunch teams together and it feels more like a separate Leg (non-elimination).

Instead of a Speed Bump, the KoR/TBC Legs should have a marked for elimination (30-min. penalty) consequence.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2388
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #3 on: April 15, 2014, 07:33:53 PM »
Yes.  Since they're considered separate Legs or "zero hour Pit Stops" there should at least be a penalty if there's no elimination.
These aren't the original TBC-legs where they are considered one huge double length Leg.  These are basically non-elimination Legs with no penalties.  That should change.
Logged

Offline Hooky

  • The Oracle of AR
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3367
  • "For old time's sake..."
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #4 on: April 17, 2014, 08:37:56 PM »
No. The whole point of TBC legs (with the exception of the very first one which happened because of a production fluke) is to provide opportunity for comebacks and twists of fate. Penalties for the last team would limit that possibility. I don't think whether it is early or late in the race even needs to be a deciding factor.

Also, there is still no significant difference between these and the TBC legs of old. They are simply counted differently by Phil (for no apparent reason).
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2388
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #5 on: April 18, 2014, 02:48:50 PM »
They've changed the distinction between double Legs (TAR6-10) and the Legs with zero hour Pit Stops that are being used now that are, again, non-elimination Legs without penalty.
Logged

Offline Hooky

  • The Oracle of AR
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3367
  • "For old time's sake..."
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #6 on: April 19, 2014, 12:57:01 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on April 18, 2014, 02:48:50 PM
They've changed the distinction between double Legs (TAR6-10) and the Legs with zero hour Pit Stops that are being used now that are, again, non-elimination Legs without penalty.

I know. I meant that while these legs are a little different (now there is a prize for team number 1) from the TBC legs of old, the difference is not significant in my book.
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 85
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:38 PM »
I think all Keep Racing legs should have a penalty, at least the ones that are counted as separate legs from TAR18 onwards.
When you think about it, that team is getting a free pass really.
Prior to TAR 18 and Season 32, these are counted as one long leg (the way I preferred it) and therefore there should NOT be a penalty.
I already posted how much I loathe KOR legs being counted as two legs and wished it never happened in the first place.  :groan:
Logged
Wadsy

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:08:18 PM »
Quote from: Hooky on April 17, 2014, 08:37:56 PM
No. The whole point of TBC legs (with the exception of the very first one which happened because of a production fluke) is to provide opportunity for comebacks and twists of fate. Penalties for the last team would limit that possibility. I don't think whether it is early or late in the race even needs to be a deciding factor.

Also, there is still no significant difference between these and the TBC legs of old. They are simply counted differently by Phil (for no apparent reason).
I was going to say a penalty however after reading this I understand why there is no penalty. If they wanted to make the last place team have a penalty one they would have already done it and two they would just have a non-elimination leg. Also, what was the S18 leg 1 production fluke (kinda upset that I have been a superfan for at least 2 years now, and haven't known this)?
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 85
Re: Keep on Racing Legs Penalty?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:38:51 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on Today at 09:08:18 PM
Quote from: Hooky on April 17, 2014, 08:37:56 PM
No. The whole point of TBC legs (with the exception of the very first one which happened because of a production fluke) is to provide opportunity for comebacks and twists of fate. Penalties for the last team would limit that possibility. I don't think whether it is early or late in the race even needs to be a deciding factor.

Also, there is still no significant difference between these and the TBC legs of old. They are simply counted differently by Phil (for no apparent reason).
I was going to say a penalty however after reading this I understand why there is no penalty. If they wanted to make the last place team have a penalty one they would have already done it and two they would just have a non-elimination leg. Also, what was the S18 leg 1 production fluke (kinda upset that I have been a superfan for at least 2 years now, and haven't known this)?

This is exactly why I can't stand KOR legs being separate. TAR6-10, 14 and 32 perfected this as there were no penalties and nothing felt out of place.
Logged
Wadsy
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 