If it's a penultimate KoR/TBC Leg like Beijing in TAR14, then no, I don't believe there should be a penalty because it's so close to the finale. I wouldn't want any teams' chances of racing for the million toasted all because of a fake Pit Stop AKA "midpoint" penalty near the end of the season... especially when the tasks are linear and/or timed.



However, standard KoR/TBC Legs like Moscow in TAR9 and Sydney in TAR18 should be assessed penalties because it contains majorly governed locomotion (airplanes, trains, buses) in the following Leg. Those so-called equalizers bunch teams together and it feels more like a separate Leg (non-elimination).



Instead of a Speed Bump, the KoR/TBC Legs should have a marked for elimination (30-min. penalty) consequence.