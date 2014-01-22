Cliff Robinson

Cliff Robinson (46)Brawn TribeNewark, N.J.Former NBA All-StarPlaying 18 years in the NBA. (Played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets)Muhammad Ali, because of his strong belief system and what he stood for.Golf, off roading/camping, and bowling.People who chew their food with their mouth open.Adventurous, funny and loyal.A rain coat to keep dry, soap so I can keep myself clean, and a Leatherman because its a multi-tool.: Boston Rob, because he had a good way of getting people to trust him.The challenge of the show being so tough, and the million dollars.I know how to fish, cook, and have good athleticism.I think I would do well in challenges. I also have a good ability to make people feel comfortable with me.