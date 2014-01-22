Cliff Robinson Name:
Cliff Robinson (46)Tribe Designation:
Brawn TribeCurrent Residence:
Newark, N.J.Occupation:
Former NBA All-StarPersonal Claim to Fame:
Playing 18 years in the NBA. (Played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets)Inspiration in Life:
Muhammad Ali, because of his strong belief system and what he stood for.Hobbies:
Golf, off roading/camping, and bowling.Pet Peeves:
People who chew their food with their mouth open.3 Words to Describe You:
Adventurous, funny and loyal.If You Could Have 3 Things on The Island What Would They Be and Why?
A rain coat to keep dry, soap so I can keep myself clean, and a Leatherman because its a multi-tool.SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like
: Boston Rob, because he had a good way of getting people to trust him.Reason for Being on SURVIVOR:
The challenge of the show being so tough, and the million dollars.Why You Think Youll Survive SURVIVOR:
I know how to fish, cook, and have good athleticism.Why You Think You Will Be the Sole SURVIVOR:
I think I would do well in challenges. I also have a good ability to make people feel comfortable with me.