S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 22, 2014, 12:23:15 PM
Cliff Robinson


Cliff Robinson                                                 

Name: Cliff Robinson (46)
Tribe Designation: Brawn Tribe
Current Residence: Newark, N.J.
Occupation: Former NBA All-Star
Personal Claim to Fame: Playing 18 years in the NBA. (Played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets)
Inspiration in Life: Muhammad Ali, because of his strong belief system and what he stood for.
Hobbies: Golf, off roading/camping, and bowling.
Pet Peeves: People who chew their food with their mouth open.
3 Words to Describe You: Adventurous, funny and loyal.
If You Could Have 3 Things on The Island What Would They Be and Why? A rain coat to keep dry, soap so I can keep myself clean, and a Leatherman because its a multi-tool.
SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: Boston Rob, because he had a good way of getting people to trust him.
Reason for Being on SURVIVOR: The challenge of the show being so tough, and the million dollars.
Why You Think Youll Survive SURVIVOR: I know how to fish, cook, and have good athleticism.
Why You Think You Will Be the Sole SURVIVOR: I think I would do well in challenges. I also have a good ability to make people feel comfortable with me.
 
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 22, 2014, 12:26:41 PM
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/smCSORcJ31A" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/smCSORcJ31A</a>
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 22, 2014, 08:17:40 PM
Another one I kinda like. :P
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 22, 2014, 09:51:40 PM
I know he will be one of our forumer's favourite contestant this season. :funny:
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 22, 2014, 09:58:43 PM
^What about Brice? :lol:
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 22, 2014, 10:01:26 PM
I think it will be Cliff. Brice is too unique. :funny:
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 24, 2014, 01:02:51 AM
I think he's incredibly boring honestly. *yawns*
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
January 25, 2014, 02:45:04 PM
I really like him!!  :o I'm always sort of against former athletes on Survivor, especially since they keep doing this like every season now, but Cliff seems fine! I mean, the stereotype that basketball players are dumb seems to be invalid for him. And I think he has a friendly personality that will make it easy for him to make friends & alliances!
Re: S28: Cliff Robinson (Brawn)
Today at 09:51:11 AM
