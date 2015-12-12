I have seen most of the seasons except the ones after Game Changers. After that season, I have only seen Winners At War.
The best seasons for me are Borneo, Australia, Pearl Islands and Samoa.
Honourable mentions to Vanuatu and Micronesia.
The worst seasons would be Thailand, Guatamala, Nicaragua, Redemption Island and One World.
Most overrated seasons for me would be Palau and Heroes Vs Villains.
The most underrated would be Vanuatu and Samoa.
Palau was the first season I saw so I am definitely not biased there!