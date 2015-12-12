« previous next »
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
I absolutely loved Samoa and have seen it 2 times, but I may be biased as it was my first fully-seen season.
But there was definitely something REALLY wrong about Samoa - the editing. Many of the people who got far received very little screentime and I felt like I didn't know/remember anything about most of the cast after the season. Russell and Shambo definitely dominated screentime and then Natalie had to be featured as she eventually won. But Brett, Mick, Jaison - they were all in the final and were UTR throughout the entire season :gnome :didimiss:


Reilly, I thought most people (especially on RFF) found SJDS very mediocre. What did you find so amazing about it? ???
The bottom 3 couldn't be more on point tbh <333333
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
People on RFF love SJDS...
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
SJDS was a top tier season lol, even if I don't go in depth an RFF fave won!  :hearts: :hearts: :hearts:
    • DESTINY
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Because this was the core center of power




Which is better than the Cagayan/WA/Cambodia power core.

Plus Missy/Baylor dynamic, and Josh/Jeremy being first two merge boots, and even pagonging episodes were enteraining and had drama (reed's boot)
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
(Placement not in order)

Top 10 Region
Borneo
Amazon
Pearl Islands
Vanuatu
Panama: Exile Island
China
Gabon
Nicaragua
Philippines
San Juan Del Sur

Middle 11 Region
Australian Outback
Africa
Marquesas
Palau
Guatemala
Micronesia
Tocantins
Heroes vs Villains
Blood vs Water
Cagayan
Cambodia (New Entry)

Bottom 10 Region
Thailand
All - Stars
Cook Islands
Fiji
Samoa
Redemption Island
South Pacific
One World
Caramoan
Worlds Apart
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Amazon
Pearl Islands
Micronesia
San Juan Del Sur
Heroes vs Villains
Australian Outback
Philippines
Cagayan
Vanuatu
Marquesas
China
Exile Island
Gabon
Cambodia
Nicaragua
Tocantins
Guatemala
Blood vs Water
All Stars
Africa
Palau
Borneo
Cook Islands
Samoa
Thailand
Worlds Apart
One World
Fiji
South Pacific
Caramoan
Redemption Island

Blue - GOdly tier
Green - Amazing tier
Yellow - Okay tier
Orange - Bad
Red - Horribad

Updated with Kimbodia, since I've calmed down from Kimmi's boot and grown to love Kimbodia for Kimmi's morsels, Keith, Kelley, Abi-Maria's reign, and Kass, with the added satisfaction of the entitled and obnoxious "Spensha" joining the 0 vote club (lollll)
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Top 10
Cagayan
Cambodia
Palau
Heroes VS Villains
Micronesia
Guatemala
Philippines
Samoa
Millennials VS Gen X
Kaoh Rong

Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
My Top 5:
Cambodia
Heroes VS Villians
Game Changers
Micronesia
Cook Islands

I'm a sucker for returnees seasons...
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Game Changers enters in at #6

Top 10
Cagayan
Heroes VS Villains
Palau
Cambodia
Micronesia
Game Changers
Guatemala
Philippines
Kaoh Rong
Millennials VS Gen X
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Game Changers would not make my personal top 10. :/
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Game Changers is awful BUT its premerge until the Sandra boot episode is genuinely better than everything in Cambodia.
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Survivor Rankings

1. Heroes vs. Villains
2. Cagayan
3. Pearl Islands
4. Micronesia
5. Amazon
6. Kaoh Rong
7. Borneo
8. Philippines
9. China
10. San Juan del Sur
11. Millenials vs. Gen X
12. Tocantins
13. Cambodia
14. Blood vs. Water
15. Palau
16. Exile Island
17. Vanuatu
18. Samoa
19. Guatemala
20. Game Changers
21. Marquesas
22. South Pacific
23. Cook Islands
24. Gabon
25. Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
26. Nicaragua
27. Africa
28. Australia
29. Caramoan
30. Ghost Island
31. All Stars
32. Worlds Apart
33. One World
34. Fiji
35. Thailand
36. Redemption Island
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Survivor Rankings

1. Heroes vs. Villains
2. Cagayan
3. Pearl Islands
4. Micronesia
5. Amazon
6. Kaoh Rong
7. Borneo
8. Philippines
9. China
10. San Juan del Sur
11. Millenials vs. Gen X
12. Tocantins
13. Cambodia
14. Blood vs. Water
15. Palau
16. Exile Island
17. Vanuatu
18. Samoa
19. Guatemala
20. Game Changers
21. Marquesas
22. South Pacific
23. Cook Islands
24. Gabon
25. Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
26. Nicaragua
27. Africa
28. Australia
29. Caramoan
30. Ghost Island
31. All Stars
32. Worlds Apart
33. One World
34. Fiji
35. Thailand
36. Redemption Island

Samoa only 18?
i kinda like it, raw unfiltered personalities, heavy rains, royal rumble challenges and Natalie was so pretty
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
Survivor Rankings (Updated to Season 40)

1. Pearl Islands
2. Cagayan
3. Micronesia
4. Heroes vs. Villains
5. Tocantins
6. Philippines
7. David vs. Goliath
8. Gabon
9. China
10. The Amazon
11. Borneo
12. The Australian Outback
13. Africa
14. Guatemala
15. Vanuatu
16. San Juan Del Sur
17. Cambodia
18. Kaôh Rōng
19. Panama
20. Palau
21. Marquesas
22. Blood vs. Water
23. Millennials vs. Gen X
24. Cook Islands
25. Samoa
26. Island of the Idols
27. Winners at War
28. Edge of Extinction
29. Thailand
30. Fiji
31. Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
32. Worlds Apart
33. Nicaragua
34. South Pacific
35. All-Stars
36. Game Changers
37. Ghost Island
38. Caramoan
39. One World
40. Redemption Island
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
I have seen most of the seasons except the ones after Game Changers. After that season, I have only seen Winners At War.

The best seasons for me are Borneo, Australia, Pearl Islands and Samoa.
Honourable mentions to Vanuatu and Micronesia.

The worst seasons would be Thailand, Guatamala, Nicaragua, Redemption Island and One World.

Most overrated seasons for me would be Palau and Heroes Vs Villains.

The most underrated would be Vanuatu and Samoa.

Palau was the first season I saw so I am definitely not biased there!  :funny:
Re: Rank the Seasons/Favorite and Least Favorite Seasons
I have only seen a few seasons in full so here we go!

1). S20 (Heroes vs. Villans)
2). S31 (Cambodia - Second Chance)
3). S15 (China)
4). S28 (Cagayan - Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty)
5). S7 (Pearl Islands)
6). S37 (David vs. Goliath)
7). S32 (Kaoh Rong - Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)
8). S9 (Vanuatu - Islands of Fire)
9). S25 (Philippines)
10). S40 (Winners at War)
11). S34 (Game Changers - Mamanuca Islands)
12). S35 (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)
13). S38 (Edge of Extinction)
14). S39 (Island of the Idols)
15). S36 (Ghost Island)
