OMG i just finished Survivor: Vanuatu and I just Loved Scout i need her to come back but i don't think so cause shes too old....
And also i just had this weird idea but I want Survivor to do a season called "Quitters vs Evacuated" but it probably won't happen cause jeff hates quitters
Quitters:
Females:
NaOnka (S21) OMG LOVED HER I NEED HER BACK she was a villain i won't mind if she comes back for HvV 2
Purple Kelly (S21)
Sue Hawk (AS & S1)
Kathy (S16)
Jenna M(AS & Amazon)
Osten (Pearl Islands) (first quitter)
Colton (BvW & OW)
Gary (Fiji)
(not enough male quitters
so I'll put the sorta quitter and also a another female quitter)
Johnny Fairplay (Pearl Islands)
Lindsey Ogle (Cagyan)
Evacuated
Kourtney Moon (OW)
Terry (cambodia , exile island)
Pat (DvG)
Skupin (AO Philipenes)
Pener (Philipenes & Microniesia & CI)
Russel swan (Philipenes Samoa)
Erik Reichenbach (Both F v F)
Joe Dowdle (Tocantins)
Bruce Kanegai (EI)
James (China Micronesia HVV)
I don't think it'll work considering there only one female evacuated tho