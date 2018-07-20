I think that starting with season 43 that they could go someone different than Fiji or the Mamanuca Islands.



Season 43: Dominican Republic

Season 44: Cotubanamá



Survivor was going to film in the Dominican Republic if they couldn't get Fiji, so I think that in the future there is a chance that they go to the Dominican Republic. They would flim in Cotubanamá National Park.



Season 45: Second Chance II

Season 46: Yasawa Islands



Survivor is going to back to Fiji. I think every other two seasons they could two more seasons in Fiji. Season 46 would be filmed first, and would be a new location for Survivor! The Yasawa Islands! This is a different part of Fiji where the Mamanuca Islands were filmed from 33-42, and Vanua Levu for 14. Then, season 45 would Second Chance II! Second Chance is the best theme they have ever had in my opinion. There are so many people that need to be brought back that have only played once!



Season 47: New Caledonia

Season 48: Loyalty Islands



Survivor would be filming in a new region/location! New Caledonia in the Loyalty Islands! It will be filmed on the outside islands of the Ouvéa island.



Season 49: Blood vs. Water III

Season 50: Best To Never Win



Survivor is returning to either the Mamanuca Islands or the Yasawa Islands! Season 49 will be a like season 29 and be a newie cast of Blood vs. Water! This is one of the best themes they have ever done, so I would like to see another one! Then season 50 will be the best to never win! I think this would be better than a legends season because we have seen all of the legends play again or even play again multiple times, so I think that bringing back people never to win would be amazing!