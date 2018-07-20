« previous next »
CocoNuts

  • Guest
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #100 on: July 20, 2018, 09:54:49 AM
This thread is dead but I want to post a survivor whislist concerning cast somewhere!!!! So here are players from Seasons 19-36 I want to see play again!!!

Samoa
Laura Morett
Shambo Waters
Brett Clouser

Nicaragua
Brenda Lowe
Holly Hoffman
Marty Piombo
Fabio Birza

Redemption Island
Andrea Boehlke
Matt Elrod

South Pacific
Edna Ma
Whitney Duncan
Mikayla Wingle

One World
Kim Spradlin
Chelsea Meissner
Sabrina Thompson
Troyzan Robertson
Alicia Rose
Michael Jefferson

Philippines
Abi-Maria Gomes
Denise Stapley

Caramoan
Eddie Fox

BvW
Ciera Eastin
Katie Collins
Hayden Moss
John Cody

Cagayan
Spencer Bledsoe
Tasha Fox
Kass McQuillen
Trish Hegarty
Tony Vlachos

SJDS
Natalie Anderson
Kelley Wentworth
Jaclyn Schultz
Jon Misch
Nadiya Anderson

Worlds Apart
Mike Holloway
Carolyn Rivera
So Kim

Kaoh Rong
Julia Sokolowski
Jason Kyle
Cydney Gillon
Michelle Fitzgerald

MvGenX
Ken McNickle
Adam Klein
Michalea Bradshaw
Jay Starrett

HvHvH
Ben Driebergen
Chrissy Hofbeck
Mike Zahalsky
Lauren Rimmer
Ali Elliott
Jessica Johnston
Desi Williams
Cole Medders

Ghost Island
Dominick Abbate
Morgan Ricke (R-O-B-B-E-D)
Michael Yerger

My dream locations are:
A return to Australia, Palau, and China
and I want to see
Vava'u, Tonga
Cayos Cochinos, Honduras
Raja Ampat, Indonesia
Hysha

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • TAR - Survivor - BB - Pekín Express <3
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #101 on: July 20, 2018, 12:42:16 PM
Quote from: CocoNuts on July 20, 2018, 09:54:49 AM
South Pacific
Edna Ma
Whitney Duncan
Mikayla Wingle

Wait. No Christine or Stacey? Can't be serious...


My biggest wish and dream is that they leave Fiji for god's sake! >:(
#TeamWentworth
Kelley/Ciera/Abi/Kass goddesses

Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #102 on: July 20, 2018, 06:53:51 PM
#bringbackMichelleYi

Michelle Yi was robbed because of that bad twist in survivor Fiji
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7165
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #103 on: July 20, 2018, 07:14:50 PM
I wish that they leave Fiji!  :furious:  :dick

I wish that the film in places like Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Palau...
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Mandoli

  • hahahaha NO!
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6053
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #104 on: July 22, 2018, 08:11:38 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 20, 2018, 07:14:50 PM
I wish that the film in places like Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Palau...

Someone who knows more about the show than I do... Was the first season filmed in Palau? Maybe I'm just plain wrong on that.
I thought that when we fought, I was to blame
Now I know you play a different game
I've seen you dance with danger; still wanting more
Add another number to the score

claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2019
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #105 on: July 22, 2018, 08:30:32 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 20, 2018, 07:14:50 PM
I wish that they leave Fiji!  :furious:  :dick

I wish that the film in places like Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Palau...

Bourkie doesn't understand Palau is generically confused. Maybe he should think Peru.
Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #106 on: July 22, 2018, 08:35:16 AM
Quote from: Mandoli on July 22, 2018, 08:11:38 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 20, 2018, 07:14:50 PM
I wish that the film in places like Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Palau...

Someone who knows more about the show than I do... Was the first season filmed in Palau? Maybe I'm just plain wrong on that.

Season 1 was in Borneo. Seasons 10 & 16 were in Palau.
BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7165
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #107 on: July 22, 2018, 05:22:59 PM
OMG Palau's already been filmed in!  :groan: :funny:
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Hysha

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • TAR - Survivor - BB - Pekín Express <3
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #108 on: July 23, 2018, 08:51:08 AM
A season in a country with no beaches, like Tocantins, Gabon, Guatemala, China or Australia. I miss to have a different location for some time.
#TeamWentworth
Kelley/Ciera/Abi/Kass goddesses

francescath

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #109 on: December 10, 2018, 01:24:39 PM
I want Stephen Fishbach back. He needs to be Stephen FishBACK  :funny: ;)
Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #110 on: December 10, 2018, 05:33:00 PM
Quote from: francescath on December 10, 2018, 01:24:39 PM
I want Stephen Fishbach back. He needs to be Stephen FishBACK  :funny: ;)
:nono2: he was so annoying in cambodia, All i need is Michelle Yi to come back
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #111 on: December 16, 2018, 06:59:01 AM
OMG i just finished Survivor: Vanuatu and I just Loved Scout i need her to come back but i don't think so cause shes too old....



And also i just had this weird idea but I want Survivor to do a season called "Quitters vs Evacuated" but it probably won't happen cause jeff hates quitters :res:

Quitters:
Females:
NaOnka (S21) OMG LOVED HER I NEED HER BACK she was a villain i won't mind if she comes back for HvV 2
Purple Kelly (S21)
Sue Hawk (AS & S1)
Kathy (S16)
Jenna M(AS & Amazon)
Osten (Pearl Islands) (first quitter)
Colton (BvW & OW)
Gary (Fiji)
(not enough male quitters  :lol: so I'll put the sorta quitter and also a another female quitter)
Johnny Fairplay (Pearl Islands)
Lindsey Ogle (Cagyan)

Evacuated
Kourtney Moon (OW)
Terry (cambodia , exile island)
Pat (DvG)
Skupin (AO Philipenes)
Pener (Philipenes & Microniesia & CI)
Russel swan (Philipenes Samoa)
Erik Reichenbach (Both F v F)
Joe Dowdle (Tocantins)
Bruce Kanegai (EI)
James (China Micronesia HVV)

I don't think it'll work considering there only one female evacuated tho  :lol:



Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5044
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #112 on: December 16, 2018, 07:32:49 AM
I actually love fiji
Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #113 on: December 16, 2018, 08:42:26 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on July 22, 2018, 08:35:16 AM
Quote from: Mandoli on July 22, 2018, 08:11:38 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 20, 2018, 07:14:50 PM
I wish that the film in places like Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Palau...

Someone who knows more about the show than I do... Was the first season filmed in Palau? Maybe I'm just plain wrong on that.

Season 1 was in Borneo. Seasons 10 & 16 were in Palau.
Um and Thailand was Filmed in in Season 5... but it was one of the WORST seasons
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #114 on: December 17, 2018, 05:23:09 AM
Fairplay needs to come back. I don't care if Jeff hates him. He's one of the greatest characters and villains to ever play. Jeff has the gall to call Fairplay a quitter when he was fine with Colton coming back when he "feigned" appendicitis. Shane Powers also needs a proper chance after getting screwed from two seasons since Exile Island.
Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #115 on: December 17, 2018, 05:30:15 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on December 17, 2018, 05:23:09 AM
Fairplay needs to come back. I don't care if Jeff hates him. He's one of the greatest characters and villains to ever play. Jeff has the gall to call Fairplay a quitter when he was fine with Colton coming back when he "feigned" appendicitis. Shane Powers also needs a proper chance after getting screwed from two seasons since Exile Island.
agreed

so does T bird from africa, Scout from Vanuatu (shes 74 this year so i don't think it'll happen  :lol: ),  I need Eliza back also Kitty Kat back too, Shrin need to come back she was robbed in cambodia, Pehi Gee needs to come back (Okay i'm being biased here cause shes from HK and I'm from Hong kong) also i need slias back from africa the first ever swap screwed and odviously #bringbackmichelleyi
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #116 on: December 17, 2018, 05:31:51 AM
Rudy and Scout should both come back and serve as default tribe leaders, even though Rudy is 90 now. And to be fair on them since they're both old and not as physically strong, they'd both have immunity until the merge.
Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #117 on: December 17, 2018, 05:33:55 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on December 17, 2018, 05:31:51 AM
Rudy and Scout should both come back and serve as default tribe leaders, even though Rudy is 90 now. And to be fair on them since they're both old and not as physically strong, they'd both have immunity until the merge.
um ruby like 90 something i don't really think he can do it (MAYbe i'm wrong) but Scout goddess needs to come back also WANDA she was amazing only to be elimnated by a stupid TwISSSSSST

also having immunity till the merge eh i'm not a big fan after what happened to neda in BB
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #118 on: December 17, 2018, 05:58:07 AM
Coach needs to come back until he wins. They did that with Boston Rob (who I hate), so why not Coach too? And he is my all-time favorite, afterall.

And at least Coach made jury all of the first three times he played. Unlike B Rob who only did 1/3.
Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1212
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #119 on: December 17, 2018, 06:02:43 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on December 17, 2018, 05:58:07 AM
Coach needs to come back until he wins. They did that with Boston Rob (who I hate), so why not Coach too? And he is my all-time favorite, afterall.

And at least Coach made jury all of the first three times he played. Unlike B Rob who only did 1/3.
they tried to do it to russell but now hes banned  :lol:

hopefully thy do it to cirie she was robbed everytime she played except for HvV
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 526
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #120 on: March 17, 2019, 11:49:13 PM
S40 Survivor Island of Chris, Chris "mike drop", Chris GenX and Chris EoE as captain
« Last Edit: May 22, 2019, 06:49:27 AM by Hubickichibi »
Swarm stupidity

Retroknight12

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 5
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #121 on: June 11, 2020, 12:38:47 PM
I would love to see a season of survivor in Japan. I know that Japanese Survivor did a season in Mikasa, Hokkaido, so it'd b e awesome to have a season of American Survivor set there. Maybe instead of 'tribes', the groups are divided into clans.

Clan (Triba) Name Ideas
Azai
Date
Fujiwara
Hayashi
Inaba
Mori
Shinmen
Toki
Watanabe

The merge tribe could be called Tokugawa to honor the clan that unified Japan
For the idol, maybe they could do something unconventional, like a Haniwa Figurine.

What are your guys' thoughts?
Nuku

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
Re: Survivor Wishlists **NO SPOILERS**
Reply #122 on: Today at 02:38:14 PM
I would love to see another BvW but with returnees!!! Kind of like what they did with Kat and Hayden, why not bring back Mike Holloway with Meg from BB17!! She was so much fun on BB and mike would be cool to see back too!!! Plus there is a ton of other people like Cirie, Carolyn, Devens, Lauren Rimmer, and personally Chelsea Meissner!!!! I think the first BvW season was great so lets see it with some newer personalities!!
