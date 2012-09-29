Saw this thread and got me thinking about the finale legs in my hometown and if any of the locations have been featured elsewhere? Of course! The Seven Mile Bridge has probably been featured in so much media I've certainly missed some. In S18, the final task had team's ride tricycles to the finish line down the Seven Mile Bridge in the keys. This bridge has been used as a filming location for:



- True Lies (1994 film): In the film's final big action scene Arnold Schwarzenegger pulls Jaimie Lee Curtis out of a car sunroof into his helicopter as her car drives down the bridge while its on fire and the bridge explodes.

- 2 Fast 2 Furious (2002 film): the bridge is used for multiple driving scenes driving during both day and night.

- License to Kill (1989 film): the 16th James Bond film

- The Triangle (2005 film)

- Key Largo (1948 film)

- Up Close and Personal (1996 film)

- Burn Notice (USA TV Show): Michael Wesson drives down the bridge in the final scene of the season 1 finale.



The Rickenbacker Causeway is the bridge connecting South Beach to Miami. In the S7 finale teams had to find their first clue in Miami beneath the bridge. It has also been featured in too much media to mention:



- Miami Vice: the bridge is featured heavily in the show. I've got at least 5 episodes for sure. In S2 "Definitely Miami," S3 "Walk Alone," "El Viejo," "Viking Bikers from Hell," and S5 "Freefall."

- Burn Notice: featured in S1 "Unpaid Debts," S6 "Desperate Measures," and S7 "Sea Change."

- Dexter: a scene in S1 ep "Popping Cherry"



The Bonnet House, the finish line for S7 in Ft Lauderdale:



-Filming location for the 2006 movie Hoot.



The Jules Undersea Lodge, site of the second roadblock in the S18 finale has been featured on Good Morning America, the Food Network, and the BBC.



