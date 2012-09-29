« previous next »
TAR locations in popular culture

TAR locations in popular culture
We don't seem to have a thread for those instances where a location used on TAR shows up elsewhere in popular culture (TV, films, books, what have you), so that's the idea behind this thread.

The impetus was the appearance of Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, New York City (start point of TAR 1) in the Doctor Who episode, "The Angels Take Manhattan," which premiered tonight in the U.K., the U.S. and in Canada. If you're familiar with the Weeping Angels, it needs no explanation.

It appears that hundreds, if not thousands of people were in Central Park the day of filming some months ago so how no one mentioned it then I honestly don't know.
-- theschnauzers

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
The Start Line of TAR15 is in the Pussycat Doll's music video for 'Don't Cha'
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
A new show on BBC America (it's a reality competition involving chefs from the US and the UK), Chef Race: U.S. v. U.K., used the Santa Monica pier as its start point, just as TAR did some seasons ago. This show is going to some first and final leg cities, including Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and New York, so there may be more in the coming weeks. (First episode aired tonight, but it will normally air on Tuesday nights.
-- theschnauzers

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
In the newly released netflix movie Lovebirds,  TAR is mentioned several times and...
It even ends with a staged amazing race scene in London with a Phil voiceover
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Have there been books based on TAR?
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Have there been books based on TAR?
Have there been books based on TAR?

"My Ox Is Broken" and "Circumnavigating the Globe"
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Have there been books based on TAR?
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 28, 2020, 07:44:32 AM
Have there been books based on TAR?

"My Ox Is Broken" and "Circumnavigating the Globe"
Like good fiction novels based around the show. Not an almanac directly taken about the series.
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Hold on, I found an interesting fiction novel based around TAR on Amazon. It's called "Lost and Found" by Carolyn Parkhurst and it looks like a steal if you want a digital or hardcopy version. The synopsis says they visit places in "Egypt to Japan" and "Sweden to England" so I'm definitelly sensing there will be a direct correlation at one point. It was published back in 2006 so Carolyn might have predicted some future race locations.
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Another one with Bethesda Fountain was in season 5 episode 1 of Glee, (Rachel singing the Beatles Yesterday at the beginning of the episode) and the startline of TAR 25 was also seen in episode 22 of season 2 of Glee (group rendition of New York, New York also near the beginning of the episode.) Reminded via my Glee rewatch binge the past couple of weeks on Netflix.
-- theschnauzers

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Saw this thread and got me thinking about the finale legs in my hometown and if any of the locations have been featured elsewhere? Of course! The Seven Mile Bridge has probably been featured in so much media I've certainly missed some. In S18, the final task had team's ride tricycles to the finish line down the Seven Mile Bridge in the keys. This bridge has been used as a filming location for:

- True Lies (1994 film): In the film's final big action scene Arnold Schwarzenegger pulls Jaimie Lee Curtis out of a car sunroof into his helicopter as her car drives down the bridge while its on fire and the bridge explodes.
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (2002 film): the bridge is used for multiple driving scenes driving during both day and night.
- License to Kill (1989 film): the 16th James Bond film
- The Triangle (2005 film)
- Key Largo (1948 film)
- Up Close and Personal (1996 film)
- Burn Notice (USA TV Show): Michael Wesson drives down the bridge in the final scene of the season 1 finale.

The Rickenbacker Causeway is the bridge connecting South Beach to Miami. In the S7 finale teams had to find their first clue in Miami beneath the bridge. It has also been featured in too much media to mention:

- Miami Vice: the bridge is featured heavily in the show. I've got at least 5 episodes for sure. In S2 "Definitely Miami," S3 "Walk Alone," "El Viejo," "Viking Bikers from Hell," and S5 "Freefall."
- Burn Notice: featured in S1 "Unpaid Debts," S6 "Desperate Measures," and S7 "Sea Change."
- Dexter: a scene in S1 ep "Popping Cherry"

The Bonnet House, the finish line for S7 in Ft Lauderdale:

-Filming location for the 2006 movie Hoot.

The Jules Undersea Lodge, site of the second roadblock in the S18 finale has been featured on Good Morning America, the Food Network, and the BBC.

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Quote
The Rickenbacker Causeway is the bridge connecting South Beach to Miami. In the S7 finale teams had to find their first clue in Miami beneath the bridge. It has also been featured in too much media to mention:
Actually that causeway connects to Virginia Key that is located further south of Miami Beach and South Beach.
-- theschnauzers

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 02, 2020, 05:03:14 PM
Quote
The Rickenbacker Causeway is the bridge connecting South Beach to Miami. In the S7 finale teams had to find their first clue in Miami beneath the bridge. It has also been featured in too much media to mention:
Actually that causeway connects to Virginia Key that is located further south of Miami Beach and South Beach.

Sorry mixed up my bridges. The MacAurthur causeway connects to south beach and perhaps the most interesting of all is the Julia Tuttle causeway to mid beach. Julia Tuttle founded the city of Miami and it makes her the only woman to found one of the 50 largest cities in the US.
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Have there been books based on TAR?
Have there been books based on TAR?
[/quote
There's actually a YA book called For Real by Allison Cherry. The plot revolves around a pair of sisters who raced around the world, similar like TAR.
TAR Jeopardy Revival: here

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
I...actually put a few TAR references into my novel-in-progress, even though it's an invented world based on the past. There's multiple, but I can think of three in dialogue off-hand :P

'This is supposed to be fun!'
'You got this!'
And an exchange saying how dull it is to never see outside your own land. This was written as a little dig at Canada's TAR, hehe
Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Have there been books based on TAR?
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 28, 2020, 07:44:32 AM
Have there been books based on TAR?
There's actually a YA book called For Real by Allison Cherry. The plot revolves around a pair of sisters who raced around the world, similar like TAR.
I'll see if I can get my hands on a copy. Some of the mixed ratings and reviews for the book on Goodreads worry me though.
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Re: TAR locations in popular culture
Well, it's not.... good lol.
TAR Jeopardy Revival: here
