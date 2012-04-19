Ross & Tarryn (VIC) Official TARAUS Website Bio



This father and daughter duo from Melbourne have experienced their share of sporting triumph, but will their competitive instincts be enough to help them win The Amazing Race Australia?



Ross is a former Fitzroy footballer turned successful businessman. His daughter Tarryn was a Victorian representative basketball player who now works as a dietician and personal trainer.



When I played footy it was all about winning. Second best was not good enough, says Ross.



Ross was Fitzroys Vice-Captain for three years and named the clubs Best and Fairest Player in 1984.



Im 55 now, still fit and only a couple of kilos heavier than my playing weight. I want to prove Ive still got it.



Tarryn says, I guess in some ways Ive grown up in the shadow of Dads achievements.



But Im 25 now and hopefully about to move out of home. I want to show him that I am independent and I can handle things by myself. I dont always need him to hold my hand all the time.



Having competed at an elite level as well as living under the same roof, this team are well aware of their strengths and weaknesses.



Dad can be short-tempered at times but hes also logical and systematic. I tend to be a tad impatient and stress under pressure, says Tarryn.



But will any familial arguments get in the way of their competitive spirit? Im sure there will be disagreements, says Ross. Tarryn thinks she knows best. But I know I know best!



Ross says hes not concerned by what the race holds in store for them. I fear nothing except what might come out of my daughters mouth.



