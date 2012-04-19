« previous next »
TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*

TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Ross and Tarryn

Father and Daughter - Vic

This father and daughter duo from Melbourne have experienced their share of sporting triumph, but will their competitive instincts be enough to help them win The Amazing Race Australia?
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
I LOVE THEM ALREADY SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY ARE A PARENT/CHILD TEAM!!!!!!  :hearts:  :hrt:  :conf:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
ROSS & TARRYN, father and daughter team, live in Melbourne

ROSS, 55, is a former Fitzroy footballer turned successful businessman.

Tarryn, 25, was a Victorian representative basketball player who works as a dietician and personal trainer.

Dad can be short tempered at times but hes also logical and systematic. I tend to be a tad impatient and stress under pressure, Tarryn said.

http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/entertainment/whos-who-in-latest-series-of-the-amazing-race/story-e6frewyr-1226334645563
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Ross & Tarryn (VIC) Official TARAUS Website Bio

This father and daughter duo from Melbourne have experienced their share of sporting triumph, but will their competitive instincts be enough to help them win The Amazing Race Australia?

Ross is a former Fitzroy footballer turned successful businessman. His daughter Tarryn was a Victorian representative basketball player who now works as a dietician and personal trainer.

When I played footy it was all about winning. Second best was not good enough, says Ross.

Ross was Fitzroys Vice-Captain for three years and named the clubs Best and Fairest Player in 1984.

Im 55 now, still fit and only a couple of kilos heavier than my playing weight. I want to prove Ive still got it.

Tarryn says, I guess in some ways Ive grown up in the shadow of Dads achievements.

But Im 25 now and hopefully about to move out of home. I want to show him that I am independent and I can handle things by myself. I dont always need him to hold my hand all the time.

Having competed at an elite level as well as living under the same roof, this team are well aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

Dad can be short-tempered at times but hes also logical and systematic. I tend to be a tad impatient and stress under pressure, says Tarryn.

But will any familial arguments get in the way of their competitive spirit? Im sure there will be disagreements, says Ross. Tarryn thinks she knows best. But I know I know best!

Ross says hes not concerned by what the race holds in store for them. I fear nothing except what might come out of my daughters mouth.

Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
WOW!!!
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
WOW!!!

in a good or bad way??

I like them and go Father & Daughter.

Agreed!!! I love father/daughter dynamics  :hearts: GO TARRYN AND ROSS!!!!!!  :hrt:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
I love this team!  :luvya: Taryn is only 25? She looks older but still love them.
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
nice looking team :tup:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
She looks like Sandy
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Love this team also! :luvya:

Parent-child teams are always my favorite!
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
<------- took me over an hour to make this, and it didnt even come out properly  :groan:

BUT GO ROSS AND TARRYN!!!!  :conf:  :hearts:  :jam:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
TEAM NO. 1!!!!!
GO ROSS AND TARRYN!!!!!!!!!!!!


 :conf:  :conf:  :conf:

 :hearts:  :hearts:  :hearts:

 :wohoo:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
I was sorta neutral towards these two at the start, but I found myself cheering for them throughout this episode, particularly in the race to the Pit Stop. :hoot:

And they made perhaps one of the nicest moves in TAR history... :hearts:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Quote from: racer on May 30, 2012, 08:43:06 AM
And they made perhaps one of the nicest moves in TAR history... :hearts:

With the upcoming U-turn voting, this may proved strategic if the teachers are still around when the voting comes around...   :lol: :lol:

Being athletes, dad & daughter have that discipline during the rafting affair... & Dad being the oldest racer must have felt proud of being 1st...  :)
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
I really like all the Father-Daughter teams however they seemed boring but now totally love them because of saving Lucy and Emilia goddeses <3  :conf: :conf: and conngratulationf for FIRST PLACE!  :jam:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Such dramatic expressions in this shot, it's so funny to me.
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
4TH PLACE!!!! STILL GOING STRONG!!


 :wohoo:  :wohoo:  :conf:  :hearts:  :yess:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
They are too helpful. I'm afraid they'll lose because of this.
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
Fingers crossed!!  :hoot:
Re: TARaus 2 Ross and Tarryn *Father and Daughter*
I have some terribly sad news to report.

As per the screencap and article below, Ross Thornton passed away yesterday at the age of 67  :'(

Condolences to Tarryn & family



Quote
The Brisbane Lions are mourning the death of former Fitzroy player and club director Ross Thornton.

The 67-year-old died on Thursday following a battle with cancer.

Thornton played 146 games for Fitzroy during their successful run in the 1980s, winning the 1984 best and fairest.

Vice-captain for three years, he also led the side in 12 matches  including the famous 1986 elimination final win over Essendon.

Thornton won the 1989 reserves premiership in his final season, before going on to become an assistant coach and team manager until Fitzroys merger.

Ross remained an avid supporter of the Brisbane Lions post-merger while forging a successful professional career with McDonalds from 1998, before being elected to the board in December 2014, Lions chair Andrew Wellington said.

A recognisable voice and face for our Melbourne-based members and supporters, Ross has since played a critical role in strengthening our engagement and relationship with the Fitzroy community  while his astute football acumen has also proven a valuable asset to our club.

Ross was a proud Fitzroy man who passionately embraced the Brisbane Lions.

He made a significant contribution to our club as a player, administrator, and assistant coach over a long period of time and was a much-loved member of our Lions family.

He was a popular figure who made an impression on every person he met and will be sorely missed by all.

The Lions, having played on Thursday night, will pay a formal tribute to Thornton at next Sundays home game against Gold Coast.

The existing Fitzroy Football Club paid tribute to the star defender and described him as one of the clubs legends.

We are very sad to hear of the passing of champion Fitzroy player Ross Thornton, the club wrote.

A wonderful person off the ground, Ross was always happy to talk to Fitzroy supporters and was a very popular figure at club functions.

On behalf of the board, club members, players and supporters we send our love and condolences to the Thornton family.

FFC players will wear black armbands in memory of Ross on Saturday.

Rest in Peace champion Royboy.

Thornton is survived by wife Denise and children Callan, Tarryn and Jessica.

Thornton and Tarryn, a state-level basketball player, competed together on Channel 7s The Amazing Race Australia in 2012.

When I played footy it was all about winning. Second best was not good enough, Thornton told the Lions website at the time.

Im 55 now, still fit and only a couple of kilos heavier than my playing weight. I want to prove Ive still got it.

Im sure there will be disagreements (between us). Tarryn thinks she knows best. But I know I know best! I fear nothing except what might come out of my daughters mouth.

https://7news.com.au/sport/afl/ross-thornton-dies-aged-67-as-brisbane-lions-mourns-club-director-and-former-fitzroy-player-c-14453418
