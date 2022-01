I generally have to use the arrival order, as there have been episodes in a number of seasons where the departure times arenít even shown.

At this point Iíd have to find my notes or rewatch the episode concerning the season 10 question. Thatís 20 plus seasons, and 15 years ago?

When I moved this to RFF just over the decade ago, I did a rigorous review of all placements, and since that time, I review each seasonís placement before posting it in the season by season thread and the overall placement thread.



As to the family edition that overnight midpoint had three different possible midpoints and three different possible orders as a result ( arrival order, finish task order, and departure order (the third was determined by the second so the third wasnít reasonable. IIRC I used the order of arrival before the task, but Iíd have to check the episode.



Keep in mind that I use ďleg segmentsĒ to compute overall team averages. The leg segments have been consistent since season 13 by that measurement.