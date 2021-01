Hi theschnauzers!



I've checked my placements against yours, and found what doesn't match is reasonably explained, generally by the arrival order vs. departure order choice. Two placements seem to be missing (James/Abba in 21.8 and Mike/Rochelle in 26.12, although the final totals are correct) and I believe that Reichen/Chip were 9th rather than 8th in 4.1 (and again, your final totals reflect that).



That leaves me with two questions:

1) You are pretty consistent at using mid-point standings, but these are missing from the Family Edition. Was that deliberate?

2) What basis for ordering the teams in 10 at the Helsinki Tower? I used the order at the "KEEP RACING" clue which was T/J, D/K, L/K, R/K, E/G.