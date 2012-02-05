Someone recently discovered that the penultimate leg of season 7 in Jamaica had an Unaired Task that I don't believe anyone ever knew about.The interesting thing is that this task was cut out of the original airing of this episode as well as every other version of the episode on all streaming services, up until TAR recently got added to Disney+ internationally. Apparently the editing of this episode on Disney+ is very different than anything that was originally aired and even includes the entire cut task in full!I don't have Disney+ to watch this, plus it seems this version of the episode is only available internationally, but this is pretty fascinating. Makes you wonder if we'll ever get long lost new versions of old episodes that had cut tasks/missing scenes and if we'll ever get to see them in full one day?Discussion on Reddit and Twitter: