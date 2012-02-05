« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes  (Read 14131 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2491
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #25 on: February 05, 2012, 12:43:44 AM »
Wait,Core Pacific Mall route marker? I watch the first episode 2093209 times and i can't see where that goes   :duno:
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline Jimmer

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1356
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #26 on: February 05, 2012, 09:37:00 AM »
In TAR 19 Leg 9, the other end of the bodybuilding pose detour.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52660
  • TAR Detective
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #27 on: February 05, 2012, 09:47:05 AM »
We saw that...it was the TINTIN task they did the next morning...hauled them all out of bed to do it too! :lol:

:welcome: to RFF Jimmer25!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ZouLy

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1435
  • RFF's TAR Indonesia Representative
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #28 on: February 06, 2012, 05:21:35 AM »
Quote from: Jimmer25 on February 05, 2012, 09:37:00 AM
In TAR 19 Leg 9, the other end of the bodybuilding pose detour.

Did you mean it was suppose to be a Detour? but turned out to be a mandatory Route Info ???
Logged
TAR Aus Season 5 | Tough As Nails Season 2

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52660
  • TAR Detective
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #29 on: February 06, 2012, 08:57:49 AM »
Yes, body building was a Detour, as was the TinTin task. Because it was supposedly confusingly worded and no one could figure out how difficult it might be or the distances involved, the TinTin detour was not chosen.

Since it was a product placement, the TinTin Detour was changed by production to a Route Info...and everyone had to do it. Early. :lol:

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ryanmissing27

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 86
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #30 on: February 06, 2012, 04:19:48 PM »
That's pretty interesting about Tintin but is that fact? i find it hard to think that some of the teams who seemed uncomfortable with the speedo still did the bodybuilding...
regardless i think tintin was one of the better product placement tasks, had the movie not been made or whatever that task would have still been 100% culturally relevant. what would the task have been named i wonder... bodybuilding posedown or comicbook showdown? not really a showdown though...

is there a thread for tasks that i can pretend happened and just went unaired? such as collecting all of maria's favourite things before checking in at the villa trapp!! haha what an underused landmark >< or a mail sorting switchback roadblock for tar18
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52660
  • TAR Detective
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #31 on: February 06, 2012, 04:46:34 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on February 06, 2012, 08:57:49 AM
Yes, body building was a Detour, as was the TinTin task.

yes, fact. :tup:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ryanmissing27

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 86
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #32 on: February 07, 2012, 05:55:20 AM »
I'm sorry but quoting yourself as fact without any apparent source is far from credible and quite frankly a little insulting...
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2221
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #33 on: February 07, 2012, 07:26:18 AM »
Quote from: ryanmissing27 on February 07, 2012, 05:55:20 AM
I'm sorry but quoting yourself as fact without any apparent source is far from credible and quite frankly a little insulting...

do not insult the peach!
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52660
  • TAR Detective
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #34 on: February 07, 2012, 08:33:55 AM »
Quote from: ryanmissing27 on February 07, 2012, 05:55:20 AM
I'm sorry but quoting yourself as fact without any apparent source is far from credible and quite frankly a little insulting...

You are always welcome to take or leave any info you find here.  :)

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Prophet

  • TarKonian Game Host
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 8141
  • ∞∞
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #35 on: February 07, 2012, 08:36:28 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on February 06, 2012, 08:57:49 AM
Yes, body building was a Detour, as was the TinTin task. Because it was supposedly confusingly worded and no one could figure out how difficult it might be or the distances involved, the TinTin detour was not chosen.

Since it was a product placement, the TinTin Detour was changed by production to a Route Info...and everyone had to do it. Early. :lol:

It was kind of a lame product placement :lol: No one could figure out if it was supposed to be one or not.
Logged
Physics alone is not enough.

Those who forget history are sure to repeat it.

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13565
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #36 on: February 07, 2012, 09:09:04 AM »
I think it was meant to be a product placement which failed terribly. :lol:
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 99
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #37 on: September 11, 2020, 01:02:02 AM »
Is there a link to this? I've been trying to find it but had no success. I want to update the roadblock total for TAR10.

Quote from: georgiapeach on November 08, 2011, 10:06:09 PM
Quote from: Dom El on November 08, 2011, 06:28:33 AM
Season 10, Leg 7 (Mauritius): Roadblock was present, but unknown.

This was fully explained somewhere in the threads here, Lyn kindly gave us all the details.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52660
  • TAR Detective
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #38 on: October 03, 2020, 09:51:26 AM »
Ask G.B. or check our wiki?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2207
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #39 on: October 03, 2020, 10:02:58 AM »
TAR 31, Leg 4 (Vietnam): Head-to-Head was present, but was not seen on air.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6094
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #40 on: October 04, 2020, 06:28:45 PM »
I was randomly looking at old promos for older TAR seasons. Did we have an unaired skydiving task on TAR8? Or is this our unaired Fast Forward in Costa Rica?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qTgIV1tUKE&ab_

Promo starts at 19:22. Said task is on 19:40.
Logged

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1274
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #41 on: October 05, 2020, 09:07:03 AM »
It looks like the helicopter says "SKYDIVE AZ", so Arizona? Great find!
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1391
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #42 on: October 05, 2020, 05:58:06 PM »
I believe we verified the Costa Rica FF as having to sit down and have a family portrait painted.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
Re: Unaired Things From TAR Episodes
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:47:21 AM »
Someone recently discovered that the penultimate leg of season 7 in Jamaica had an Unaired Task that I don't believe anyone ever knew about.

The interesting thing is that this task was cut out of the original airing of this episode as well as every other version of the episode on all streaming services, up until TAR recently got added to Disney+ internationally. Apparently the editing of this episode on Disney+ is very different than anything that was originally aired and even includes the entire cut task in full!

I don't have Disney+ to watch this, plus it seems this version of the episode is only available internationally, but this is pretty fascinating. Makes you wonder if we'll ever get long lost new versions of old episodes that had cut tasks/missing scenes and if we'll ever get to see them in full one day?

Discussion on Reddit and Twitter:

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/tynmr4/tar_on_disney_unaired_tasks/
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 