Hi, everyone, as I mentioned in my post to the Where Are We Going thread, my oldest daughter and I hope to be on an upcoming TAR season. Im starting to work on putting our audition together, but we are presently geographically separated (I live in the Omaha area and daughter is an Army wife in Alabama), so well (presumably) have to shoot individual videos.



My question boils down to whether or not we should splice/edit them together and submit as a single video or submit the two videos as part of the application. Ive submitted this question to the casting email address and am awaiting their response.



In the meantime, Id be grateful for any advice or input that the fan community would care to offer. If there are any specific board posts on this topic, please point me in that direction and Ill let that content inform our way ahead. Also, is there any advice for keeping a finger on the pulse of the open call announcements? If thats as simple as regularly checking the TAR webpage, then Im doing that already. If theres anything else that would help, Im grateful for any advice.



Thanks in advance, and wish us luck for a future post-COVID season!

