Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
June 23, 2019, 12:03:21 AM
This attachment from Miami auditions above come from TAR 33 casting call?
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
July 24, 2019, 07:00:41 PM
OMG OMG OMG!!! I check every day and theyve UPDATED THE CASTING SITE! Calls will be made between October and December 2019 and We are scheduled to start filming around late Feb 2020 for approximately 25-30 days. 
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
July 24, 2019, 10:38:35 PM
The application in above post from TAR 34?
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
July 25, 2019, 05:16:56 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on July 24, 2019, 10:38:35 PM
The application in above post from TAR 34?
My understanding is that it would be for TAR 33 since there has been no word on any casting/filming being completed for 33 yet.
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
July 25, 2019, 01:55:33 PM
Very exciting.

When I applied for 32, i did not get a confirmation email saying they received my app.

I applied again about a month and a half ago, and this time i did get a confirmation email!

So seems like this time is the real deal!
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
July 25, 2019, 02:05:56 PM
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2019/06/24/the-amazing-race-casting-call-miami/


Open casting call in Miami this Sunday!

Sunday, July 28 / 10AM - 2PM EST
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
October 06, 2019, 07:42:45 AM
If you are interested in Applying for Phil's NEW SHOW Tough as Nails the info is here:

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,35826.msg1262417.html
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
October 14, 2019, 03:02:37 PM
Open Casting Calls has been updated!
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
November 16, 2019, 10:24:00 AM
I think this has changed since the last time I looked??

AGE:

What is the minimum age requirement?
Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.
With exception to the following states: Alabama: 19 years or older DC: 21 years or older Mississippi: 21 years or older Nebraska: 19 years or older
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
November 16, 2019, 05:35:27 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 16, 2019, 10:24:00 AM
I think this has changed since the last time I looked??

AGE:

What is the minimum age requirement?
Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.
With exception to the following states: Alabama: 19 years or older DC: 21 years or older Mississippi: 21 years or older Nebraska: 19 years or older

Theyve essentially switched the age requirement to the age at which one attains the age of majority, I.e., the age at which one is legally able to enter into a contract on their own without needing the consent of a court, parent, or guardian.
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
February 11, 2020, 06:32:59 AM
‪Survivor, Amazing Race Open Casting Call at the Southern Womens Show http://a.msn.com/0A/en-us/BBZLOwP?ocid=st2‬

Read the updated info,

33 is already casted. Possibility of 34 filming this fall.

Get your videos in now!!
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
Today at 10:37:46 AM
Hi, everyone, as I mentioned in my post to the Where Are We Going thread, my oldest daughter and I hope to be on an upcoming TAR season.  Im starting to work on putting our audition together, but we are presently geographically separated (I live in the Omaha area and daughter is an Army wife in Alabama), so well (presumably) have to shoot individual videos. 

My question boils down to whether or not we should splice/edit them together and submit as a single video or submit the two videos as part of the application.  Ive submitted this question to the casting email address and am awaiting their response.

In the meantime, Id be grateful for any advice or input that the fan community would care to offer.  If there are any specific board posts on this topic, please point me in that direction and Ill let that content inform our way ahead.  Also, is there any advice for keeping a finger on the pulse of the open call announcements?  If thats as simple as regularly checking the TAR webpage, then Im doing that already.  If theres anything else that would help, Im grateful for any advice.

Thanks in advance, and wish us luck for a future post-COVID season!
Re: Amazing Race Applications! Ongoing apps...
Today at 12:14:12 PM
I would 100% do ONE application. As far as I know they have not changed that rule on the website.

And yes the webpage and watching FB is your best bet.

Its a good time to be applying!  :0328:
